TV programs tonight Wednesday 17 November 2021: Live TV movie schedule today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Prodigies – The music that unites Fifth edition of the Unicef ​​evening dedicated to the very young talents of dance, song and music. Flavio Insinna leads the jury, including Peppe Vessicchio, Ermal Meta and Malika Ayane: a scholarship is up for grabs. Serena Autieri (45) leads, flanked by Gabriele Corsi.

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.20 Sea out 2 «The family that will come» Carmine is still suspended between life and death. Massimo, overwhelmed by a sense of guilt, decides to leave his post as commander: Paola (Carolina Crescentini, 41) thus finds herself facing alone the boys still troubled by Ciro’s death. To follow, «In joy and pain».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who has seen? Federica Sciamili (63) returns to talk about the death of Emanuele Scieri, the Sicilian paratrooper who died in August 1999 at the age of 26 in the Camerra barracks in Pisa. Just in these days the sentence of the trial against the three former corporals accused of the murder of the young man, who for some time had suffered hazing acts, is awaited.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 White Zone Will the emergency caused by Covid be extended until the first months of 2022? Will the powerful of the Earth be able to stem the dramatic climatic situation? It is discussed in studio 7 of the Mediaset production center in Cologno Monzese, in the new appointment with the talk show by Giuseppe Brindisi (59).

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Story of a decent family Third episode 1992. Maria is in the last year of high school, she volunteers and has a new love, Alessandro, a student with a revolutionary spirit. Michele (Carmine Buschini, 25), who had left home to escape his criminal fate, is forced to return to Bari because his father, Don Nicola, is ill.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 X-Men Origins – Wolverine Logan’s story (Hugh Jackman, 53) before meeting the other mutants and becoming Wolverine. After fighting alongside his ferocious half-brother Victor (Liev Schreiber), he chooses to change his life and takes refuge in the woods. Victor, however, does not accept him: first he kills his wife and then challenges him to a duel.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA From the Studios International in via Tiburtina, in Rome, Massimo Ciletti turns the spotlight on the hottest topics of current affairs. The broadcast has just celebrated its four years of life: the first episode aired on November 12, 2017.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 X FACTOR The pressure on the competitors is getting higher and higher: the host Ludovico Tersigni tries to support them while the judges Manuel Agnelli Emma, ​​Mika and Meli Raton have the thankless task of continuing the selection.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AGREEMENTS & DISAGREEMENTS Information, in-depth analysis and current events are at the center of the talk show hosted by Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi. In 45 minutes of intense debate, the conductors try to find the points of contact between the two protagonists.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 TICKER (Usa 2001) by Albert Pyun with Steven Seagal, Dennis Hopper, Tom Sizemore Some terrorists sow panic in the United States. A narcotics detective, scarred by the loss of his wife and child, and the leader of a bomb squad try to stop them.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 SPUTNIK (Russia 2020) by E. Abramenko with Pyotr Fyodorov, Oksana Akinshina Konstantin is the only cosmonaut who has survived an emergency return to Earth. Confined to a military base, the man has no memories. A psychologist has to take care of him.