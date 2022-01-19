Tv programs tonight Wednesday 19 January 2022: What to see on television

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Single but not too much Tired of her routine, Alice (Dakota Johnson, 32) leaves her boyfriend and moves to her sister Meg’s home in New York. Here he starts dating Robin (Rebel Wilson, 41), an unpredictable friend of Meg with very uninhibited behavior, who passes from one boy to another without problems …

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Kalipè – At a walking pace Fourth episode of the program conceived and conducted by Massimiliano Ossini (43), who every Wednesday proposes a new way of understanding scientific dissemination, of telling the planet in its beauty and fragility and of exploring the possible ways to safeguard it, changing pace.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who has seen? New appointment with the investigative program conducted by Federica Sciarelli (63). The website and the switchboard (06.8262) are ready as always at any time to receive reports from the public, often crucial for closing investigations. Furthermore, the e-mail address is always active: 8262@rai.it.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 White Zone Omicron, Super Green Pass, vaccination obligation, Dad … The words and topics of current affairs that have filled the front pages of newspapers in recent times remain at the center of the in-depth study conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi (59), who informs viewers with the his sober and not very “shouted” style.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.00 pm Inter-Empoli Another interesting match valid for the round of 16 will be played at the Meazza stadium in Milan. The Italian champions, on whose bench Simone Inzaghi (45) has been sitting since this season, have to contend with the insidious Tuscan team, one of the revelation teams in the championship so far.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 9.25pm The hunter and the queen … After being betrayed by her sister Ravenna (Charlize Theron, 46), Freya (Emily Blunt, 38) transforms into the Ice Queen and banishes love from her kingdom. But hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) doesn’t intend to give up on his beloved Sara. Prequel to «Snow White and the Huntsman».

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA From the Studios International in via Tiburtina, in Rome, Massimo Oiletti turns the spotlight on the hottest political and economic issues as is his habit. For him too it is inevitable to start from the pandemic situation.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 BRUNO BARBIERI-4 HOTEL For the first time in the clear, the third episode, in which Bruno Barbieri goes to South Tyrol to choose, among four hotels, which is the best hotel in the area. Competing are Imperiai Art, Odles Lodge, Paradiso Pure Living and Castel Hòrtenberg.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 WILD TEENS-FARMERS IN GRASS Fifth and penultimate appointment with budding farmers, “locked up” in the “Cascine Orsine” (PV) without smartphones and tablets. Among the finalists there is the beauty of the group, Guglielmo Morgan-ti, 16 years old from Acqui Terme (AL).

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 COLOMBIANA (Usa 2011) by Olivier Megaton with Zoe Saldana, Michael Vartan The beautiful Cataleya is a killer who works under the orders of her uncle. In life she has only one purpose: to avenge the death of her parents, murdered in Colombia when she was a child.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 ROGUE – HIGH RISK MISSION (GB / South Africa 2019) with Megan Fox The governor of an African country asks for help from a group of mercenaries to save his daughter who has been kidnapped by a terrorist organization. But the operation is not going as it should.

Tonight on Iris at 9pm SAVE SOLDIER RYAN (Usa 1998) by Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks Immediately after the Allied landing in Normandy, Captain John Miller is ordered to track down the paratrooper James F. Ryan, the only survivor of four brothers.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 I AM NOT A MURDERER (It. 2019) by Andrea Zaccariello with Riccardo Scamarcio Judge Giovanni Mastropaolo is found dead. The last to have seen him alive is his friend and assistant commissioner Francesco Prencipe. All the clues are against him.

Tonight on Italia 2 at 21.20 ONE PIECE (14 * st., Ep. 17) «Great fight! General Franky – The invincible robot »Franky fights against Baby 5 and Buffalo. Law, the G5 and the Straw Hat crew escape the lab. Caesar wants to pierce Smoker’s heart to take revenge. 2 episodes follow.

Tonight on La 5 at 9.10pm FIFTY SHADES OF BLACK (Usa 2016) with Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson In exchange for a new deal, Christian convinces Ana to return to his life. The two thus begin to rebuild a relationship based on trust, but someone threatens their future.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00pm A WOMAN FOR A FRIEND (Italy 2013) with Fabio De Luigi, Laetitia Casta Francesco and Claudia are very good friends. But one day the girl meets Giovanni and decides to arrange him. At that point, Francesco realizes that he is madly in love with her …