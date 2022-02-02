Tv programs tonight Wednesday 2 February 2022: What to see on television

Tonight on Rai 1 at 20:40 72nd Sanremo Festival The second evening of the Festival is staged at the Ariston Theater, which should be crowded in every order of seats unless there are last-minute second thoughts. Next to Amadeus (59) there is the actress Lorena Cesarini, while among the musical guests we find Laura Pausini, who sings the new single «Box».

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Replicas When his wife and three children die in a car accident, scientist William Foster (Keanu Reeves, 57) desperately tries to bring them back to life by implanting their neurological functions in as many androids. But to do so he will have to challenge the government and a series of unscrupulous characters …

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who saw it? New appointment with the investigative program conducted by Federica Sciamili (63). The website and the switchboard (06.8262) are ready as always at any time to receive reports from the public, often crucial for closing investigations. Furthermore, the e-mail address is always active: 8262@rai.it.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Zona Bianca Also tonight the program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi (59) offers viewers a summary of the salient events of the week and, with the polite style of the conductor, tries to give answers to people’s questions. Vaccination campaign and protests by the No vax in the foreground, without forgetting politics.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm A boss in the living room Cristina (Paola Cortellesi, 48) lives in Bolzano with her husband and two children. You speak with a perfect Northern accent and deny your Neapolitan origins. Everything changes when her brother Ciro (Rocco Papaleo, 63), involved in a Camorra trial, asks to serve house arrest at her home.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Le lene present … How has the coronavirus changed our lives? The first lockdown, the bans, the forbidden hugs, the waves, the full hospitals and a high number of victims, and then the vaccines and the Green pass. Furthermore, the desire for normality. Gaetano Pecoraro (36) retraces the two years that shocked the world.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA With his usual verve also this evening Massimo Ciletti tackles the themes that dominate the front pages of the newspapers. From the health and social situation we then move on to the news of the news, politics and the economy.

Tonight on TV 8 at 9.30 pm BRUNO BARBIERI – 4 HOTEL The episode aired last June 17, in which Bruno Barbieri must elect the best Bed & Breakfast in Lecce, is re-proposed. Mantatelurè, Vico dei Bolognesi compete for Palazzo People, Amate suite and rooms and Palazzo Guido.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 CODE NAME: BROKEN ARROW (Usa 1996) by and with John Travolta Vice Riley, Air Force pilots, must test a Stealth with two nuclear warheads on board. But the former decides to steal the atomic weapons to blackmail the government …

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 BLOOD RED HOOD (Usa 2011) by C. Hardwicke with Amanda Seyfried Valerie was betrothed to the rich Henry, but she is in love with Peter. When the two boys decide to escape, Valerie’s sister is killed by a werewolf and …

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 SAVAGE DOG – THE WILD (Usa 2017) by Jesse V. Johnson with Scott Adkins Indochina 1959. The Irishman Martin Tilman, former boxing champion, is imprisoned in a prison camp run by corrupt men who exploit him for clandestine boxing matches.

Tonight on Iris at 21.00 THE TERMINAL (Usa 2004) by Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks Viktor Navorski lands in the United States while a coup d’état is taking place in his country. He can’t repatriate, but he can’t even enter America. So the airport will become his home …

Tonight on Rai Movie at 9.10 pm BRAVEHEART – Fearless Heart (Usa 1995) by and with Mei Gibson Scotland, 13th century. After his wife is killed by the British, William Wallace puts himself at the head of the rioters and soon becomes a national hero, but …

Tonight on Italia 2 at 21.10 ONE PIECE (14 «st, ep. 23)« High tension clash! Aokiji vs Do Flamingo »Do Flamingo tries to hit Smoker but is frozen by Kuzan. Then he asks Grand Admiral Sakazuki to act before it’s too late. To follow three more episodes.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 MAGIC MIKE (Usa 2012) by Steven Soderbergh with Channing Tatum The carpenter Mike at night turns into the acclaimed stripper of a famous club, Magic Mike. One day, he decides to teach a little boy the tricks of the trade and …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE NURSE IN THE MILITARY WARD (It. ’79) with Uno Banfi, Nadia Cassini A provocative nurse arrives in a psychiatric clinic for the military and arouses the lively attention of everyone. In reality, she is a singer who is looking for some precious stolen paintings.