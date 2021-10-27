TV programs tonight Wednesday 27 October 2021: Live TV movies prime time programming and programming

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 My brother chases dinosaurs Since he was a child Jack (Francesco Gheghi, 17) believed what his parents told him: the strange behavior of his little brother Gio (Lorenzo Sisto, 13), suffering from Down syndrome, is due to the fact that… he is a superhero! Growing up, however, Jack begins to have doubts and feels uncomfortable …
Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 The hunter 3 «Descendancy» The hunt for Vitale comes alive: by exploiting his lover Elisa, Saverio (Francesco Montanari, 37) sets a trap for the boss, arriving at his hiding place. After the arrest, however, Saverio returns to the bunker, obsessed with the secret investigation. To follow, «What you are willing to lose».
Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who has seen? They were married, but she stole his money and jewelry, then disappeared into thin air. Despite all this, Natalia’s husband is desperate, he is looking for her and turns to the transmission in the hope of finding her. This is one of the cases that Federica Sciarelli (63) deals with in this evening’s episode.
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 White Zone News, politics, economics, customs and entertainment: Giuseppe Brindisi (58) offers television viewers a mix of the themes that have monopolized the attention of Italians in recent days. Particular emphasis is given to the violent social tensions caused by the mandatory nature of the Green Pass.
Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Light of your eyes Sixth episode Roberto, Emma’s brother (Anna Valle, 46), is troubled by the escape of his wife Azzurra with his daughter Cecilia: after a past as a drug addict boy, the man had found his own balance with marriage. Enrico suspects that his sister-in-law may know something about Alice.
Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Honolulu Penultimate appointment with the program conducted by Fatima Trotta (35) and Francesco Mandelli, who still fails to win the favor of the general public obtaining a share of just over 4%. Among the comedians of the evening there are Valentina Persia, Herbert Ballerina and the Neapolitan trio I Ditelo voi.
Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA From the Studios International in via Tiburtina, Rome, Massimo Giletti turns the spotlight on the hottest topics of current affairs as is his habit. Tonight we will talk, among other things, about the duel between the government and the rebels of the No Green Pass.
Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 X FACTOR In the repetition of the sixth episode, broadcast live on Sky Uno on Thursday 21st, the teams that will participate in the Live phase on Sky live from tomorrow are defined. Among the judges, Emma and Manuel Agnelli.
Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AGREEMENTS & DISAGREEMENTS Also tonight a guest is subjected to the crossfire of questions from Luca Sommi and Andrea Scarni. In closing, the comment by the director of the Fatto Quotidiano Marco Travaglio on the hottest facts of the political and economic scene.
Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 THE KEEPER (Usa 2009) with Steven Seagal Retired agent Sai Unge moves to New Mexico to watch over a businessman’s daughter. When the girl is kidnapped, he will have to use hard ways to bring her home.
Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 JUNGLE (Australia / Colombia 2017) by Greg Mclean with Daniel Raddiffe Bolivia, 1981. The young Yossi enters the Bolivian jungle with two friends. Their journey, however, turns into a frightening psychological test of human courage.
Tonight on Iris at 9pm THE DEPARTED – THE GOOD AND THE BAD (Usa 2006) with Leonardo DICaprio Boss Costello and the Boston police compete. The agents infiltrated one of their own into the criminal gang. But Costello has already done the same by bribing a policeman.
Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 MOMENTS OF NEGLIGIBLE HAPPINESS (It. 19) with Federica Victoria Caiozzo, Pif Paolo is the victim of a car accident. The man finds himself in Paradise, where he is allowed to return to Earth for a short time and settle the important pending matters …
Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE MYSTERIES OF AURORA TEA-GARDEN: THE THEATER OF MYSTERY (Usa 2019) with Canda-ce Cameron Bure Phillip, Aurora’s cousin, is the main suspect in the murder of an actress, murdered during a conference for yellow lovers.
Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (Usa ’10) with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Bella would like to marry Edward but Jacob, in love with her, tries to dissuade her. Meanwhile, Victoria has assembled an army of vampires to annihilate the hated enemy.
Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm A BOSS IN THE LIVING ROOM (It. 13) by Luca Miniero with Paola Cor-tellesi, Rocco Papaleo Cristina lives in the North with her family, hiding that she is Neapolitan. But one day her brother, implicated in a Camorra trial, asks her to serve her house arrest.
Tv programs on Rai 1
6.00 RAINEWS24 / 7.00 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
7.10 ONE MORNING-
9.55 ITALIAN STORIES
11.55 IT’S ALWAYS MIDDAY
13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1
14.00 TODAY IS ANOTHER DAY
15.55 THE PARADISE OF THE LADIES
16.45 TG1 TELEGIORNALE / 16.55 TG1 ECONOMY
17.05 LIVE LIFE
18.45 THE INHERITANCE
20.00TG1 NEWSPAPER
20.30 USUAL UNKNOWN THE RETURN
21.25 FILM-Comedy MY BROTHER CHASES THE DINOSAURS
23.25 DOOR TO DOOR
Tv programs on Rai 2
6.00 SAID FACT
6.20 DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
7.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS
7.45 HEARTLAND
8.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG2
8.45 RADI02 SOCIAL CLUB
10.00 TG2 ITALY
10.55 TG2 FLASH / 11.00 TG SPORT DAY
11.10 YOUR FACTS
13.00 TG2 GI0RN0 / 13.30 TG2 COSTUME AND SOCIETY
13.50 TG2 MEDICINE 33
2.00 pm 2.00 pm
15.15 SAID FACT
17.10 CANDICE RENOIR
18.00 TG PARLIAMENT / 18.10 TG2 LlS
18.15 TG2 TELEGI0RNALE / 18.30 TG SPORT EVENING
18.50 BLUE BLOODS
7.40pm NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
20.30 TG2 TELEGI0RNALE / 21.00 TG2 POST
21.20 THE HUNTER 3
23.30 SPECIAL 90 ° MINUTE Football
Tv programs on Rai Tre
7.00 TGR GOOD MORNING ITALY
8.00 AGORÀ
10.30 ELIXIR
12.00 TG3 TELEGIORNALE / 12.25 TG3 OUT OF TG
12.45 HOW MANY STORIES
13.15 THE STORIES OF PAST AND PRESENT
14.00 TG REGI0NE / 14.20 TG3 TELEGIORNALE
14.50 TGR LEONARDQ / 15.05 TGR AFFARI
15.15 TG3 LIS / 15.20 RAI PARLIAMENT
15.25 MASTERS
16.00 WAITING FOR GEO
17.00 GEO
19.00 TG3 TELEGI0RNALE / 19.30 TG REGION
20.00 BLOB
20.20 WHAT HAPPENS?
21.20 WHO HAS SEEN IT? with Federica Sciarelli
24.00TG3 NIGHT LINE News
Tv programs on the Net 4
6.10 FINALLY ALONE
6.35 TG4 THE LAST HOUR-MARINA
6.55 ITALY TONIGHT News
7.45 HAZZARD
9.45 THE CLOSER
10.50 DETECTIVE IN THE LANE
12.00 TC4 NEWSPAPER
12.30 THE SECRET Telenovela
13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW
14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER
15.30 HAMBURG I WILL DISTRICT
16.45 FILMS – LERO’S STRANGE COMPANIONS
19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER
19.50 STORM OF LOVE
20.30 ITALY TONIGHT
21.20 WHITE ZONE
0.35 CONFESSION REPORTER
Tv programs on Channel 5
6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE
8.00 TG5 MARINA
8.45 AM FIVE
11.00 FORUM
13.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5
13.40 BEAUTIFUL
14.10 ONE LIFE
14.45 MEN AND WOMEN Talk show
16.10 FRIENDS
16.40 VIP BIG BROTHER
16.50 LOVE IS IN THE AIR
17.35 AFTERNOON FIVE
18.45 FALLING UBERA Quiz with Gerry Scotti
20.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5
20.40STRISCIA THE NEWS Satirical news
21.20 LIGHT OF YOUR EYES
23.40 THE INTERVIEW
Tv programs on Italy 1
6.30 CHORUS AND EAT – The MENU
6.40 THE SMURFS Cartoons / 7.05 POLLYANNA Cartoons
7.35 THE ENCHANTING CREAMY Cartoni
8.05 HEIDI
8.30 DR. HOUSE
10.20 CSI: NY
12.10 CHORUS AND EATEN – The MENU
12.25 OPEN STUDIO
13.00 VIP BIG BROTHER
13.15 SPORT MEDIASET
14.05 ISIMPSON
15.25 YOUNG SHELDON
15.55 THE BIG BANG THEORY
16.20 M0M12 Tv
5.15pm TWO MEN E1 / 2 Sitcom
18.05 VIP BIG BROTHER
18.20 STUDIO OPEN TV news
19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE
20.25 NCIS
21.20 HONOLULU
Tv shows on Iris
6.00 HOROSCOPE – TRAFFIC
7.00 OMNIBUS NEWS News
7.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE
8.00 OMNIBUS DEBATE
9.40 COFEE BREAK
11.00 CARIA THAT PULLS
13.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE
14.15 TAGADÀ-EVERYTHING WHEN IT MAKES POLITICS
16.40 TAGA DOC
18.00 GHOST WHISPERER
2O.OOTGLA7 NEWSPAPER
20.35 EIGHT AND A HALF
9.15pm IT’S NOT THE ARENA
1.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER
1.10 EIGHT AND A HALF
1.50 UKE EVERYTHING YOU LIKE
2.20 THE AIR THAT PULLS
Tv programs on Tv 8
9.30 FOUR WEDDINGS IN ITALY Reality
11.30 TG24 TV NEWSPAPER
11.45 ALESSANDRO BORGHESE -4 Reality RESTAURANTS
12.45 BRUNO BARBIERI-4 HOTEL
14.00 FILM-Thriller SECRETS IN THE SNOW
3.45 pm THE ADVICE OF ZIA HOPE
17.30 SCREW ON THE COVER
6.15 pm ALESSANDRO BORGHESE -4 RESTAURANTS
19.30 ALESSANDRO BORGHESE – PI Ano RICCO
20.30 GUESS MY AGE – GUESS THE AGE Game Show
21.30 X FACTOR Talent
23.45 A YELLOW NIGHT
Tv programs on Nove
6.00 WITH ANTONINO THERE IS MORE TASTE
6.15 FAMILY CRIMES Doc.
7.15 HIGH INFIDELITY Doc.
9.45 I LIVED WITH A KILLER
10.40 BROKEN LIVES
12.40 HOVISSUTOCON A KILLER
13.40 NEIGHBORS ASSASSINS Doc.
15.40 CRIMINAL STORIES – MURDER AT THE COLLEGE
16.35 CRIMINAL STORIES-THE LOST CHILD
17.25 PERFECT CRIME (IM)
19.20 CASH OR TRASH-WHO OFFERS MORE?
20.20 DEAL WITH IT – STAY IN THE GAME
21.25 AGREEMENTS & DISAGREEMENTS
11.00 pm BROTHERS OF CROZZA Var.
Tv programs on Mediaset 20
6.10 SHOW REEL NETWORK SERIES 20
6.35 SUITS
7.15 SOUTHLAND
8.45 CHUCK
10.35 CHICAGO FIRE
12.15 THE FLASH
14.00 SOUTHLAND
15.35 CHUCK
17.20 THE FLASH
19.10 CHICAGO FIRE
21.05 TV FILM – THE KEEPER
23.10 FILM-SURVIVOR
Tv programs on Rai 4
6.10 CRIMES IN PARADISE
7.15 WITHOUT TRACK
8.50 RANSOM
10.20 MACGYVER
11.50 CRIMES IN PARADISE
14.10 PRIVATE EYES
15.50 CHARLIE’SANGELS
17.30 MACGYVER
19.10 RANSOM
20.50 JUST FOR LAUGHS
21.15 WORLD GOAL
21.20 FILM-JUNGLE
23.20 WORLD GOAL
Controcopertina.com is an online newspaper also approved by Google News. To receive our updates and stay informed on this topic, please follow us on ours official Google News profile