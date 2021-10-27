TV programs tonight Wednesday 27 October 2021: Live TV movies prime time programming and programming

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 My brother chases dinosaurs Since he was a child Jack (Francesco Gheghi, 17) believed what his parents told him: the strange behavior of his little brother Gio (Lorenzo Sisto, 13), suffering from Down syndrome, is due to the fact that… he is a superhero! Growing up, however, Jack begins to have doubts and feels uncomfortable …

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 The hunter 3 «Descendancy» The hunt for Vitale comes alive: by exploiting his lover Elisa, Saverio (Francesco Montanari, 37) sets a trap for the boss, arriving at his hiding place. After the arrest, however, Saverio returns to the bunker, obsessed with the secret investigation. To follow, «What you are willing to lose».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who has seen? They were married, but she stole his money and jewelry, then disappeared into thin air. Despite all this, Natalia’s husband is desperate, he is looking for her and turns to the transmission in the hope of finding her. This is one of the cases that Federica Sciarelli (63) deals with in this evening’s episode.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 White Zone News, politics, economics, customs and entertainment: Giuseppe Brindisi (58) offers television viewers a mix of the themes that have monopolized the attention of Italians in recent days. Particular emphasis is given to the violent social tensions caused by the mandatory nature of the Green Pass.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Light of your eyes Sixth episode Roberto, Emma’s brother (Anna Valle, 46), is troubled by the escape of his wife Azzurra with his daughter Cecilia: after a past as a drug addict boy, the man had found his own balance with marriage. Enrico suspects that his sister-in-law may know something about Alice.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Honolulu Penultimate appointment with the program conducted by Fatima Trotta (35) and Francesco Mandelli, who still fails to win the favor of the general public obtaining a share of just over 4%. Among the comedians of the evening there are Valentina Persia, Herbert Ballerina and the Neapolitan trio I Ditelo voi.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA From the Studios International in via Tiburtina, Rome, Massimo Giletti turns the spotlight on the hottest topics of current affairs as is his habit. Tonight we will talk, among other things, about the duel between the government and the rebels of the No Green Pass.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 X FACTOR In the repetition of the sixth episode, broadcast live on Sky Uno on Thursday 21st, the teams that will participate in the Live phase on Sky live from tomorrow are defined. Among the judges, Emma and Manuel Agnelli.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AGREEMENTS & DISAGREEMENTS Also tonight a guest is subjected to the crossfire of questions from Luca Sommi and Andrea Scarni. In closing, the comment by the director of the Fatto Quotidiano Marco Travaglio on the hottest facts of the political and economic scene.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 THE KEEPER (Usa 2009) with Steven Seagal Retired agent Sai Unge moves to New Mexico to watch over a businessman’s daughter. When the girl is kidnapped, he will have to use hard ways to bring her home.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 JUNGLE (Australia / Colombia 2017) by Greg Mclean with Daniel Raddiffe Bolivia, 1981. The young Yossi enters the Bolivian jungle with two friends. Their journey, however, turns into a frightening psychological test of human courage.

Tonight on Iris at 9pm THE DEPARTED – THE GOOD AND THE BAD (Usa 2006) with Leonardo DICaprio Boss Costello and the Boston police compete. The agents infiltrated one of their own into the criminal gang. But Costello has already done the same by bribing a policeman.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 MOMENTS OF NEGLIGIBLE HAPPINESS (It. 19) with Federica Victoria Caiozzo, Pif Paolo is the victim of a car accident. The man finds himself in Paradise, where he is allowed to return to Earth for a short time and settle the important pending matters …

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE MYSTERIES OF AURORA TEA-GARDEN: THE THEATER OF MYSTERY (Usa 2019) with Canda-ce Cameron Bure Phillip, Aurora’s cousin, is the main suspect in the murder of an actress, murdered during a conference for yellow lovers.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (Usa ’10) with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Bella would like to marry Edward but Jacob, in love with her, tries to dissuade her. Meanwhile, Victoria has assembled an army of vampires to annihilate the hated enemy.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm A BOSS IN THE LIVING ROOM (It. 13) by Luca Miniero with Paola Cor-tellesi, Rocco Papaleo Cristina lives in the North with her family, hiding that she is Neapolitan. But one day her brother, implicated in a Camorra trial, asks her to serve her house arrest.

