TV programs tonight Wednesday 8 December 2021: Live movies TV news entertainment today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Remi Having lost his father, little Remi (Maleaume Paquin, 16) seems destined to end up in an orphanage when the street artist Vitalis (Daniel Auteuil, 71) offers to take him with him: the two begin to travel around France with the monkey Joli Coeur and the dog Capi. For Remi it is the beginning of an extraordinary adventure.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Sea out 2 «The weight of choices» Massimo (Carmine Racano, 41), after discovering that Nina’s killer is in the institute, decides to put the alleged perpetrators in isolation to try to discover the truth. Meanwhile, Naditza returns to Naples and is very angry with Filippo. To follow, «The forms of love».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who has seen? New appointment with the investigative program conducted by Federica Sciarelli (63). The website and the switchboard (06.8262) are ready at any time to receive reports from the public, often crucial for closing investigations. Furthermore, the e-mail address is active: 8262@rai.it.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 White Zone The topics of current affairs that have filled the front pages of the newspapers in recent days are at the center of the in-depth study conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi (59), who will continue to inform viewers even during the Christmas holidays: his program will not be interrupted for the holidays.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm All the fault of Freud – The series Episode 3 Sara, Emma and Francesco (Claudio Bisio, 64) unsuccessfully try to lift Marta’s mood after breaking up with Ettore. On the other hand, an unexpected discovery about Sara’s marriage and a young and self-styled lawyer who seems fascinated by her come to shake her. Episode 4 follows.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 After saving the planet Xandar and its inhabitants, Gamora, Rocket, Baby Groot and Drax try to discover the true identity of Peter Quill’s father (Chris Pratt, 42). To do this, the Guardians will have to reach unknown corners of space, finding new allies along the way and old enemies to face.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA Massimo Giletti also proposes an incisive and often controversial reading of current events tonight. In the foreground, the different points of view on the new anti Covid measures and the differences of opinion within the majority.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 X FACTOR Waiting to see the final live of the talent tomorrow, tonight we review the semifinal. Hell Raton is left with only one competitor in the race, Baltimore, will he be able to take him to the final? Last year he had triumphed with Casadilego.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AGREEMENTS & DISAGREEMENTS The prime-time appointments continue with the talk by Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi. In forty-five minutes of debate, the two try to push the protagonists of the evening to iron out their disagreements by finding a common point.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 9.00 pm HARD KILL (Usa 2020) by Matt Eskandari with Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, Lala Kent Donovan Chalmers, eccentric billionaire, hires a team of mercenaries to stop a madman who is wreaking havoc around the world. It will be a race against time.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 REVOLT (Japan ’17) by Joe Miale, Lee Pace, Bérénice Marlohe, Jason Flemyngcon Lmm An alien invasion aims to enslave the entire human race. The American soldier Bo and the French doctor Nadia will do everything to be able to survive.

Tonight on Tv about Iris OLIVER TWIST (Fr./GB ’05) with Barney Clark, Harry Eden, Ben Kingsley, London, 1837. Escaped from a gloomy orphanage, little Oliver is recruited by the shrewd Dodger on behalf of the exploiter Fagin, who forces him to rob passers-by.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 HAMMAMET (It. ’20) with Pierfrancesco Favino The true story of Bettino Craxi, former President of the Council of Ministers. The man spent the last six months of his life in Tunisia, after being at the center of the largest Italian judicial investigation.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE FATHER’S KINDERGARTEN (Usa 03) by Steve Carr with Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin, Steve Zahn, Lmmm After losing their jobs, advertisers Charlie and Phil are no longer able to pay their children’s expensive private school fees. So they decide to open their own nursery and …

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 #SCRIVIMIANCORA (Ger./ Gb ’14) with Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Christian Cooke Rosie and Alex have been friends since childhood, but for a series of events they have drifted apart over the years. Thanks to a close correspondence, however, they manage to stay in touch.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm CURSED THE DAY I MET YOU (It. ’92) with Carlo Verdone, Margherita Buy, Elisabetta Pozzi Bernardo and Camilla get to know each other by the analyst, he is depressed and she is anxious. First they become great friends, then they fight, and finally they discover that they love each other.

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm IF YOU WERE HER (Usa 2004) by Curtis Hanson with Toni Collette, Cameron Diaz The sisters Maggie and Rose have in common only the shoe size, but they are very different from each other. After a traumatic breakup, however, they will learn to love each other …

Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 A SUMMER OF LOVE (Usa / Can. ’16) with R. Leigh Cook Maya, a young widowed mother, begins a summer internship at an important IT company. Two important figures of the company, the administrative director and the young owner, notice it immediately.

Tonight on Real Time at 21.25 ONCE UPON A TIME LOVE Azzurra and Alessandro, supported by Michela Giraud, talk about the problems of the relationship: she would like to live together, he cares about his space. They also have problems with jealousy. Then there are Candida and Adam who have a son and live apart.

Tonight on Giallo at 9.10 pm ELEMENTARY “High Flame” with Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu Holmes and Watson try to shed light on the murder of a man Sherlock considered the worst private detective in New York. Follows ep. 20 «The art of makeup and deception».

Tonight on Top Crime at 9.10 pm HARROW “Lex Talionis” with Ioan Gruffudd, Damien Garvey Nichols interrogates Fern as a suspect in Quinn’s murder. Meanwhile, Harrow tries to shed light on the death of an elder in a retirement home. Follows ep. 10 «Mens rea».

Tv programs tonight on Rai 1

6.00 RAINEWS24 / 7.00 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

7.10 UNOMATTINA – Tg1

10.30 IN HIS IMAGE – SPECIAL IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

10.55 HOLY MASS

12.00 RECITATION OF THE ANGEL

12.20 IT’S ALWAYS MIDDAY

13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1

14.00 TODAY IS ANOTHER DAY

15.55 THE PARADISE OF THE LADIES

16.45 TG1 TELEGIORNALE / 16.55 TG1 ECONOMY

17.05 LIVE LIFE

18.45 THE INHERITANCE

20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

20.30 UNKNOWN SOLITES – THE RETURN with Amadeus

21.25 REMI

23.25 DOOR TO DOOR

Tv programs Tonight on Rai 2

6.00 SAID FACT

6.20 DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

7.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS

7.45 CALL ME ANNA

8.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG2

8.45 RADIO2 SOCIAL CLUB

10.00 TG2 ITALY

10.55 TG2 FLASH / 11.00 TG SPORT DAY

11.10 YOUR FACTS

13.00 TG2 / 13.30 TG2 COSTUME AND SOCIETY

13.50 TG2 MEDICINE 33

2.00 pm 2.00 pm

16.15 SAID FACT

5.15pm ONE WORD TOO MUCH

18.00 TG PARLIAMENT / 18.1O TG2 LIS

18.15 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 18.30 TG SPORT EVENING

18.50 BLUE BLOODS

19.40 BULL

20.30 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 21.00 TG2 POST

21.20 SEA OUT

23.25 RE-START News with Annalisa Bruchi

Tv programs Tonight on Rai Tre

7.00 TGR GOOD MORNING ITALY

8.00 AGORÀ

10.30 RAI PARLIAMENT – FREE SPACE

10.40 ELIXIR

12.00 TG3 TELEGIORNALE / 12.25 TG3 OUT OF TG

12.45 HOW MANY STORIES

13.15 THE STORIES OF PAST AND PRESENT

14.00 REGION TG / 14.20 TV NEWSPAPER TG3

14.50 TGR LEONARDO / 15.05 TGR AFFARI

15.15 TG3 LIS / 15.20 RAI PARLIAMENT

15.25 #MASTERS

16.00 WAITING FOR GEO Documents

17.00 GEO

19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG

20.00 BLOB

20.20 WHAT HAPPENS?

20.45 A PLACE IN THE SUN

21.20 WHO HAS SEEN IT?

Tv programs on the Net 4

6.10 FINALLY ALONE

6.35 TG4 THE LAST HOUR – MORNING

6.55 ITALY TONIGHT

7.45 CHIPS

8.50 MIAMI VICE

9.50 HAZZARD

10.50 DETECTIVE IN THE LANE

12.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG4

12.30 THE SECRET

13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW

14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER

15.30 HAMBURG DISTRICT 21

16.30 PORTRAIT IN BLACK

19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER

19.50 STORM OF LOVE

20.30 ITALY TONIGHT

21.20 WHITE AREA

0.50 THE LAST APPEAL

Tv programs on Channel 5

6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE

8.00 TG5 MORNING

8.45 AM FIVE

11.00 FORUM

13.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5

13.40 BEAUTIFUL

14.10 ONE LIFE

14.45 OPERATION CHRISTMAS

16.40 VIP BIG BROTHER

16.50 LOVE IS IN THE AIR

17.35 AFTERNOON FIVE

18.45 FREE FALL

20.00TG5 NEWSPAPER

20.40 THE NEWS STRIP Tg

21.20 ALL THE Fault OF FREUD

11.40pm MAURIZIO COSTANZO SHOW

Tv programs on Italy 1

6.35 COOKED AND EATEN / 6.45 THE SMURFS

7.05 ONCE UPON A TIME… POLLON

7.35 COTTON BOWS FOR JEANIE

8.05 HEIDI

8.30 STATION 19

10.20 CSI: NY

12.10 COOKED AND EATEN – The MENU

12.25 OPEN STUDIO

13.00 VIP BIG BROTHER

13.15 SPORT MEDIASET Tg

14.05 THE SIMPSONS

15.25 YOUNG SHELDON

15.55 THE BIG BANG THEORY

16.45 MODERN FAMILY

17.35 TWO MEN AND 1/2

18.20 STUDIO OPEN TV news

19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE

20.25 NCIS

21.20 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

0.10 VAN HELSING

Tv programs on La 7

6.00 WEATHER – HOROSCOPE

7.00 OMNIBUS NEWS

7.30 TG LA7 / WEATHER

8.00 OMNIBUS DEBATE

9.40 COFFEE BREAK News 11.00 THE AIR THAT PULLS

13.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE

2.15pm TAGADÀ – EVERYTHING WHEN

IT IS POLITICAL

16.40 TAGA DOC

18.00 GHOST WHISPERER

20.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER

20.35 EIGHT AND A HALF

21.15 ON TUESDAY

1.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER

1.10 EIGHT AND A HALF

1.50 ARTBOX

Tv programs on Tv 8

2.15pm A SWEET CHRISTMAS

16.00 CHRISTMAS AT THE HIGHLANDS

17.45 CHRISTMAS OF PUPPIES

19.30 ALESSANDRO BORGHESE – RICH DISH

20.30 GUESS MY AGE

21.30 CHRISTMAS WITH LOVE

11.15 pm X FACTOR

Tv programs on Nove

9.45 I LIVED WITH A KILLER

11.40 BREAKED LIVES

12.40 I LIVED WITH A KILLER

13.40 DEADLY WOMEN Doc.

15.40 CRIMES UNDER THE TREE

17.35 IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE ASSASSIN

19.20 CASH OR TRASH – WHO OFFERS MORE?

20.20 DEAL WITH IT – STAY IN THE GAME

21.25 TRUE LIES

23.35 IF YOU RUN, I WILL MARRY YOU

Tv programs on Mediaset 20

6.35 CLOSE TO HOME

7.15 LUCIFER

8.45 DR. HOUSE

10.35 CHICAGO FIRE

11.20 THE BIG BANG THEORY

12.15 THE ORIGINAL

14.00 LUCIFER Telefilm

15.35 DR. HOUSE

17.35 TIKI TAKA ’20 – ’21 – THE REPUBLIC OF THE BALL

19.20 CHICAGO FIRE

20.10 THE BIG BANG THEORY

21.00 TAKEN 3 – THE HOUR OF TRUTH

23.25 THE MUMMY – THE TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR

Tv programs on Rai 4

7.20 MEDIUM

9.40 SEAL TEAM

11.10 MACGYVER

12.50 MEDIUM

13.35 BURDEN OF TRUTH

16.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS

17.50 MACGYVER

19.25 SEAL TEAM TF

20.55 JUST FOR LAUGHS

21.20 FGODSEND

23.10 WONDERLAND

11.45 pm STARSHIP TROOPERS – INFANTRY …