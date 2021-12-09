TV programs tonight Wednesday 8 December 2021: Live movies TV news entertainment today
Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Remi Having lost his father, little Remi (Maleaume Paquin, 16) seems destined to end up in an orphanage when the street artist Vitalis (Daniel Auteuil, 71) offers to take him with him: the two begin to travel around France with the monkey Joli Coeur and the dog Capi. For Remi it is the beginning of an extraordinary adventure.
Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Sea out 2 «The weight of choices» Massimo (Carmine Racano, 41), after discovering that Nina’s killer is in the institute, decides to put the alleged perpetrators in isolation to try to discover the truth. Meanwhile, Naditza returns to Naples and is very angry with Filippo. To follow, «The forms of love».
Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who has seen? New appointment with the investigative program conducted by Federica Sciarelli (63). The website and the switchboard (06.8262) are ready at any time to receive reports from the public, often crucial for closing investigations. Furthermore, the e-mail address is active: 8262@rai.it.
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 White Zone The topics of current affairs that have filled the front pages of the newspapers in recent days are at the center of the in-depth study conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi (59), who will continue to inform viewers even during the Christmas holidays: his program will not be interrupted for the holidays.
Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm All the fault of Freud – The series Episode 3 Sara, Emma and Francesco (Claudio Bisio, 64) unsuccessfully try to lift Marta’s mood after breaking up with Ettore. On the other hand, an unexpected discovery about Sara’s marriage and a young and self-styled lawyer who seems fascinated by her come to shake her. Episode 4 follows.
Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 After saving the planet Xandar and its inhabitants, Gamora, Rocket, Baby Groot and Drax try to discover the true identity of Peter Quill’s father (Chris Pratt, 42). To do this, the Guardians will have to reach unknown corners of space, finding new allies along the way and old enemies to face.
Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA Massimo Giletti also proposes an incisive and often controversial reading of current events tonight. In the foreground, the different points of view on the new anti Covid measures and the differences of opinion within the majority.
Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 X FACTOR Waiting to see the final live of the talent tomorrow, tonight we review the semifinal. Hell Raton is left with only one competitor in the race, Baltimore, will he be able to take him to the final? Last year he had triumphed with Casadilego.
Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AGREEMENTS & DISAGREEMENTS The prime-time appointments continue with the talk by Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi. In forty-five minutes of debate, the two try to push the protagonists of the evening to iron out their disagreements by finding a common point.
Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 9.00 pm HARD KILL (Usa 2020) by Matt Eskandari with Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, Lala Kent Donovan Chalmers, eccentric billionaire, hires a team of mercenaries to stop a madman who is wreaking havoc around the world. It will be a race against time.
Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 REVOLT (Japan ’17) by Joe Miale, Lee Pace, Bérénice Marlohe, Jason Flemyngcon Lmm An alien invasion aims to enslave the entire human race. The American soldier Bo and the French doctor Nadia will do everything to be able to survive.
Tonight on Tv about Iris OLIVER TWIST (Fr./GB ’05) with Barney Clark, Harry Eden, Ben Kingsley, London, 1837. Escaped from a gloomy orphanage, little Oliver is recruited by the shrewd Dodger on behalf of the exploiter Fagin, who forces him to rob passers-by.
Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 HAMMAMET (It. ’20) with Pierfrancesco Favino The true story of Bettino Craxi, former President of the Council of Ministers. The man spent the last six months of his life in Tunisia, after being at the center of the largest Italian judicial investigation.
Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE FATHER’S KINDERGARTEN (Usa 03) by Steve Carr with Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin, Steve Zahn, Lmmm After losing their jobs, advertisers Charlie and Phil are no longer able to pay their children’s expensive private school fees. So they decide to open their own nursery and …
Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 #SCRIVIMIANCORA (Ger./ Gb ’14) with Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Christian Cooke Rosie and Alex have been friends since childhood, but for a series of events they have drifted apart over the years. Thanks to a close correspondence, however, they manage to stay in touch.
Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm CURSED THE DAY I MET YOU (It. ’92) with Carlo Verdone, Margherita Buy, Elisabetta Pozzi Bernardo and Camilla get to know each other by the analyst, he is depressed and she is anxious. First they become great friends, then they fight, and finally they discover that they love each other.
Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm IF YOU WERE HER (Usa 2004) by Curtis Hanson with Toni Collette, Cameron Diaz The sisters Maggie and Rose have in common only the shoe size, but they are very different from each other. After a traumatic breakup, however, they will learn to love each other …
Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 A SUMMER OF LOVE (Usa / Can. ’16) with R. Leigh Cook Maya, a young widowed mother, begins a summer internship at an important IT company. Two important figures of the company, the administrative director and the young owner, notice it immediately.
Tonight on Real Time at 21.25 ONCE UPON A TIME LOVE Azzurra and Alessandro, supported by Michela Giraud, talk about the problems of the relationship: she would like to live together, he cares about his space. They also have problems with jealousy. Then there are Candida and Adam who have a son and live apart.
Tonight on Giallo at 9.10 pm ELEMENTARY “High Flame” with Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu Holmes and Watson try to shed light on the murder of a man Sherlock considered the worst private detective in New York. Follows ep. 20 «The art of makeup and deception».
Tonight on Top Crime at 9.10 pm HARROW “Lex Talionis” with Ioan Gruffudd, Damien Garvey Nichols interrogates Fern as a suspect in Quinn’s murder. Meanwhile, Harrow tries to shed light on the death of an elder in a retirement home. Follows ep. 10 «Mens rea».
Tv programs tonight on Rai 1
6.00 RAINEWS24 / 7.00 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
7.10 UNOMATTINA – Tg1
10.30 IN HIS IMAGE – SPECIAL IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
10.55 HOLY MASS
12.00 RECITATION OF THE ANGEL
12.20 IT’S ALWAYS MIDDAY
13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1
14.00 TODAY IS ANOTHER DAY
15.55 THE PARADISE OF THE LADIES
16.45 TG1 TELEGIORNALE / 16.55 TG1 ECONOMY
17.05 LIVE LIFE
18.45 THE INHERITANCE
20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
20.30 UNKNOWN SOLITES – THE RETURN with Amadeus
21.25 REMI
23.25 DOOR TO DOOR
Tv programs Tonight on Rai 2
6.00 SAID FACT
6.20 DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
7.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS
7.45 CALL ME ANNA
8.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG2
8.45 RADIO2 SOCIAL CLUB
10.00 TG2 ITALY
10.55 TG2 FLASH / 11.00 TG SPORT DAY
11.10 YOUR FACTS
13.00 TG2 / 13.30 TG2 COSTUME AND SOCIETY
13.50 TG2 MEDICINE 33
2.00 pm 2.00 pm
16.15 SAID FACT
5.15pm ONE WORD TOO MUCH
18.00 TG PARLIAMENT / 18.1O TG2 LIS
18.15 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 18.30 TG SPORT EVENING
18.50 BLUE BLOODS
19.40 BULL
20.30 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 21.00 TG2 POST
21.20 SEA OUT
23.25 RE-START News with Annalisa Bruchi
Tv programs Tonight on Rai Tre
7.00 TGR GOOD MORNING ITALY
8.00 AGORÀ
10.30 RAI PARLIAMENT – FREE SPACE
10.40 ELIXIR
12.00 TG3 TELEGIORNALE / 12.25 TG3 OUT OF TG
12.45 HOW MANY STORIES
13.15 THE STORIES OF PAST AND PRESENT
14.00 REGION TG / 14.20 TV NEWSPAPER TG3
14.50 TGR LEONARDO / 15.05 TGR AFFARI
15.15 TG3 LIS / 15.20 RAI PARLIAMENT
15.25 #MASTERS
16.00 WAITING FOR GEO Documents
17.00 GEO
19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG
20.00 BLOB
20.20 WHAT HAPPENS?
20.45 A PLACE IN THE SUN
21.20 WHO HAS SEEN IT?
Tv programs on the Net 4
6.10 FINALLY ALONE
6.35 TG4 THE LAST HOUR – MORNING
6.55 ITALY TONIGHT
7.45 CHIPS
8.50 MIAMI VICE
9.50 HAZZARD
10.50 DETECTIVE IN THE LANE
12.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG4
12.30 THE SECRET
13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW
14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER
15.30 HAMBURG DISTRICT 21
16.30 PORTRAIT IN BLACK
19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER
19.50 STORM OF LOVE
20.30 ITALY TONIGHT
21.20 WHITE AREA
0.50 THE LAST APPEAL
Tv programs on Channel 5
6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE
8.00 TG5 MORNING
8.45 AM FIVE
11.00 FORUM
13.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5
13.40 BEAUTIFUL
14.10 ONE LIFE
14.45 OPERATION CHRISTMAS
16.40 VIP BIG BROTHER
16.50 LOVE IS IN THE AIR
17.35 AFTERNOON FIVE
18.45 FREE FALL
20.00TG5 NEWSPAPER
20.40 THE NEWS STRIP Tg
21.20 ALL THE Fault OF FREUD
11.40pm MAURIZIO COSTANZO SHOW
Tv programs on Italy 1
6.35 COOKED AND EATEN / 6.45 THE SMURFS
7.05 ONCE UPON A TIME… POLLON
7.35 COTTON BOWS FOR JEANIE
8.05 HEIDI
8.30 STATION 19
10.20 CSI: NY
12.10 COOKED AND EATEN – The MENU
12.25 OPEN STUDIO
13.00 VIP BIG BROTHER
13.15 SPORT MEDIASET Tg
14.05 THE SIMPSONS
15.25 YOUNG SHELDON
15.55 THE BIG BANG THEORY
16.45 MODERN FAMILY
17.35 TWO MEN AND 1/2
18.20 STUDIO OPEN TV news
19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE
20.25 NCIS
21.20 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2
0.10 VAN HELSING
Tv programs on La 7
6.00 WEATHER – HOROSCOPE
7.00 OMNIBUS NEWS
7.30 TG LA7 / WEATHER
8.00 OMNIBUS DEBATE
9.40 COFFEE BREAK News 11.00 THE AIR THAT PULLS
13.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE
2.15pm TAGADÀ – EVERYTHING WHEN
IT IS POLITICAL
16.40 TAGA DOC
18.00 GHOST WHISPERER
20.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER
20.35 EIGHT AND A HALF
21.15 ON TUESDAY
1.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER
1.10 EIGHT AND A HALF
1.50 ARTBOX
Tv programs on Tv 8
2.15pm A SWEET CHRISTMAS
16.00 CHRISTMAS AT THE HIGHLANDS
17.45 CHRISTMAS OF PUPPIES
19.30 ALESSANDRO BORGHESE – RICH DISH
20.30 GUESS MY AGE
21.30 CHRISTMAS WITH LOVE
11.15 pm X FACTOR
Tv programs on Nove
9.45 I LIVED WITH A KILLER
11.40 BREAKED LIVES
12.40 I LIVED WITH A KILLER
13.40 DEADLY WOMEN Doc.
15.40 CRIMES UNDER THE TREE
17.35 IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE ASSASSIN
19.20 CASH OR TRASH – WHO OFFERS MORE?
20.20 DEAL WITH IT – STAY IN THE GAME
21.25 TRUE LIES
23.35 IF YOU RUN, I WILL MARRY YOU
Tv programs on Mediaset 20
6.35 CLOSE TO HOME
7.15 LUCIFER
8.45 DR. HOUSE
10.35 CHICAGO FIRE
11.20 THE BIG BANG THEORY
12.15 THE ORIGINAL
14.00 LUCIFER Telefilm
15.35 DR. HOUSE
17.35 TIKI TAKA ’20 – ’21 – THE REPUBLIC OF THE BALL
19.20 CHICAGO FIRE
20.10 THE BIG BANG THEORY
21.00 TAKEN 3 – THE HOUR OF TRUTH
23.25 THE MUMMY – THE TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR
Tv programs on Rai 4
7.20 MEDIUM
9.40 SEAL TEAM
11.10 MACGYVER
12.50 MEDIUM
13.35 BURDEN OF TRUTH
16.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS
17.50 MACGYVER
19.25 SEAL TEAM TF
20.55 JUST FOR LAUGHS
21.20 FGODSEND
23.10 WONDERLAND
11.45 pm STARSHIP TROOPERS – INFANTRY …
