TV ratings of the Azzurri’s first match at the Six Nations 2022

The debut match of the Italian national team at the Six Nations 2022 – Sunday 6 February in the afternoon (kick-off at 16) – France v Italy gathered in front of the television screen an audience of about 425 thousand average listeners, adding up the clear data , on the TV8 channel, and those on the satellite (simulcast game on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Arena, respectively channel 201 and 204 of the satellite platform).

Last year, the Azzurri’s debut match, again against France – but which was staged on Saturday and within the friendly walls of the Olimpico (although the stadium was closed to the public) – attracted 317,000 average listeners at the time. on DMAX. About 100 thousand more, therefore, making a comparison with the debut of last season.

On Sunday (4 pm) the second appointment of the Azzurri is scheduled, who will challenge Eddie Jones’s England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome in the first home match of the year.

Live television (Arena and Uno on pay, free-to-air TV8) and streaming (SkyGo, Now TV pay and free-to-air on the TV8 stream) will still be on Sky channels.

