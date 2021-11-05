TV rights, Doxa research: “Half of Dazn subscribers ready to cancel their subscription in case of further problems”

Jerky images, spinning wheels, unlikely errors and not always excellent quality. That the fan don’t be satisfied – to put it mildly – with the season’s start Dazn it is well known. But now there are data that should scare the presidents of the A league: according to research Doxa, about 80% of viewers regret it Sky. And half of the subscribers would be ready to unsubscribe if the situation does not improve in the forthcoming weeks. The study on the “perception of quality and experience of viewing the A league in 2021 “was conducted at the end of October. Not that there were many doubts about the results, considering the disastrous start of the season, between inefficiencies and controversy. The statistics, however, are perhaps even worse than expected, and to be taken seriously also because they are very recent: they do not arrive on the wave of the discontent of the first days but in the middle of the first round. And still almost today 8 Dazn users out of 10 they say they have encountered problems, 1 in 4 have them frequently. A percentage very high, especially when compared to that of Sky (where just 2% have severe interruptions), but also of Amazon, which made its debut in the football TV rights market on Tuesday Champions and for the first time it is measured, finding a fair index of satisfaction: 65% are satisfied, against just 23% of Dazn (and it’s no better for Timvision). Proof that the problem is not just that streaming, but also those who do.

They are numbers bad, which certify the perception of spectators (and also interest the investors, already alarmed by the problem of ratings). Looking at them, it looks like the technological bet to broadcast the championship online has not been won. At least not for the moment, this kind of revolutions it is never painless, it is not done overnight and perhaps this is it responsibility greater than Dazn and Serie A. There is no doubt that the future of football is in streaming, evidently well-founded doubts were that Italy was already ready. And in fact so far the online broadcast of the championship met exactly all the difficulties that the skeptics had objected at the time of the award. The ratings are what they are, or rather, nobody knows what they are given the different measurement system that does not coincide with the official data of Auditel: an abnormal gap, as revealed by an investigation by Everyday occurrence, which takes away credibility from the value of the product. Not even the subscribers take off, if it is true as reported by rumors that Dazn would be around 2 million subscriptions, in any case less than the surviving Sky, while it is not clear Tim’s contribution, who also contributes about 350 million a year to Dazn’s offer.

The only good news is that the situation seems to have stabilized in recent weeks. The Antitrust for the moment has decided to do not intervene a straight leg on a very delicate (perhaps too much) issue such as that of a possible one sublicense. Protests have also decreased, partly because there have been no new cases of sensational blackouts, partly because perhaps the spectators have almost resigned themselves to a certain disservice widespread. Good for Serie A. And the patrons must hope it continues like this: because perhaps the most striking figure of the research is that 48% of Dazn subscribers would be ready to cancel in case of further problems of vision. 42% would search for “methods alternative”To follow the championship: translated, I am at risk piracy, the one that according to the slogans of the League kills football. 6% would just stop to follow. For Serie A it would be an authentic disaster, the most sensational of own goals.

