TV sales down globally but OLEDs stand out

The most recent analysis data of the TV market, processed by TrendForce at this address, show a contraction in sales during the second half of 2021 compared to the data for the corresponding period of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, just over 52.5 million TVs were sold globally, an increase of 8.3% compared to the previous quarter but down by 14.7 % based on Q3 2020.

Estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021 are for sales of just over 59 million TVs, with a decrease of 10.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The consequence is therefore an expected decrease of 12.4% for the second half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The progressive containment of the global pandermy and the return to a dynamic of ordinary life, a factor that leads people to spend less time inside their homes than in 2020. Less interest in updating the TV, therefore, with the aggravating circumstance of production costs that have increasedand which obviously influenced the purchase price for consumers.

The sales dynamics of televisions equipped with OLED panels; premium models for features and cost that are attracting consumer interest. For the year 2021, estimates foresee sales of approximately 6.8 million of this type of TV, an increase of over 70% compared to last year.

The expansion of production capacity within the manufacturing factory of LG Display of Guangzhou, from which all the OLED panels used in TVs come from, has allowed various manufacturers to make various models available on the market in adequate volumes. The main market share is own of LG, which in 2021 will affect 60% of the total OLED TVs sold with an increase of 91% compared to the previous year. It follows Sony with 20% of the market share, while in third place we find Panasonic which accounts for 7% of the total volumes with its own models.