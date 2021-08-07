TV scrapping bonus in the Official Gazette: the form to get a discount of up to 100 euros

There television revolution has begun: the promise of the MiSE has been kept and in today’s edition of the Official Gazette, was published the decree interministerial which regulates the disbursement of the TV Bonus. This entails that starting from 23 August it will be possible to use the Scrap TV Bonus which is worth one discount up to 100 euros.

From the same date, the ISEE 20,000 TV bonus, goes from the current 50 euros to only 30 euros: those wishing to use this incentive, until the 22nd of this month will be able to do so in the most generous version of 50 euros. Do not forget that most of the conditions required for obtaining the Scrap TV Bonus are from self-certify, using a form that was not known until now and that was published in the Official Gazette together with the decree.

The TV scrapping bonus has the goal of encourage the replacement of television sets that will no longer be suitable for the new technological standards, in order to guarantee environmental protection and the promotion of the circular economy through their correct disposal. The facility consists of one 20% discount on the purchase price, up to a maximum of 100 euros, which can be obtained by scrapping a television purchased before 22 December 2018. The previous one remains in force bonus tv and can be combined with the new incentive for scrapping. The previous TV bonus has a value of up to 50 euros and is configured as a subsidy for the purchase of TVs and decoders suitable for receiving television programs with the new broadcasting standards.









The TV scrapping bonus is aimed at all citizens and provides for the recognition of a bonus, up to a maximum of 100 euros, for the purchase of a television for each household until 31 December 2022. The resources allocated to the measure are a total of 250 million euros

The provision identifies three requirements to benefit from the incentive: residence in Italy, scrapping of a television set and payment of the subscription fee for the broadcasting service. Citizens aged 75 or over, who are exempt from paying the fee, will also be able to access the facility.

What will need to be self-certified by the citizen? Citizens wishing to access the TV Bonus must fill in the form with their personal details and self-certify the following: that their household has not already benefited from the Scrap TV Bonus (they may have benefited from the ISEE 20,000 TV Bonus). Who is the holder of a regularly paid RAI license or, alternatively, who is part of the categories exempted from paying the RAI license fee. That the TV / decoder he is delivering (or that he has already delivered to an ecological island) has been in his possession since before 22 December 2018.









It is not said that do all stores offer the Scrap TV Bonus? Membership by the stores it is on a voluntary basis. It must be said that practically all the specialized shops have joined the first Bonus TV campaign and this has very similar characteristics, while the situation is more varied as regards non-specialized shops that occasionally also sell TVs and decoders. For this reason, the MiSE is collecting a register of the shops that have joined: this list will be published on the MiSE website as soon as it is ready.

To ensure a gradual and orderly path towards the new technologies of television transmission, a decree has also been signed that reformulates the schedule for the reorganization of the frequencies television in regional areas. The provision provides that starting from 15 October 2021 some national programs will be broadcast exclusively with the Dvbt / Mpeg4 encoding “. In particular, the new schedule for the reorganization of the frequencies in the regional areas is reshaped as follows:

From 15 November 2021 to 18 December 2021 in the area 1A – Sardinia

From 3 January 2022 to 15 March 2022 in area 2 – Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy except the province of Mantua, province of Piacenza, province of Trento, province of Bolzano; in area 3 – Veneto, province of Mantua, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna except the province of Piacenza

From 1 March 2022 to 15 May 2022 in area 4 – Sicily, Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata; Abruzzo, Molise, Marche

From 1 May 2022 to 30 June 2022 in area 1B – Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Campania.

The decree also provided for the introduction of the DVBT-2 digital terrestrial television broadcasting technology standard starting from January 1, 2023.