TV series, 8 unforgettable vintage titles to recover

Tired than usual binge watching? Exhausted from constantly looking for a series to see in the endless tide of catalogs of the various streaming platforms? Sometimes it’s best to play it safe. That’s why we thought about this vintage series tracking shot that is worth recovering when you are in the mood where you want to play it safe. A slew of titles from the fifties to the mythical nineties that awaken memories, nostalgia and very often a lot of laughter, to detach the brain from the complexities of the present and remember the … Happy Days!

I Love Lucy

Known in Italy as Lucy and me, this fifties sitcom revolutionized American television but above all confirmed the celebrity of an actress like Lucille Ball. Now that Aaron Sorkin is about to show in theaters the film in which Ball is played by Nicole Kidman, is the right opportunity to recover this classic of the small screen.

The Addams family

The new chapter of the animated saga that it has relaunched has just come out The Addams family. But nothing, in the fortune of these ironic and grotesque characters, it would have been the same had it not been for the legendary black and white television series of the 1960s, which among other things launched the theme song that we still whistle today.

Happy Days

Classic series of all classic series, Happy Days it makes people laugh today as yesterday, uniting many different generations in an absurd time loop. The adventures of the playboy Fonzie and of Cunningham family they are something that has remained etched in our imagination. And then reviewing all the episodes in a row will give new meaning to the expression “jump the shark“, invented precisely for a mythical and absurd scene in this show.

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot is the new cinematic reincarnation in the last few years of Wonder Woman and will soon be back in a third film as well. But it is confirmed that in that film he will have even more space too Lynda Carter, that is the actress who in the seventies gave her face and body to the legendary Diana Prince. Accustomed to today’s cinecomics, many situations here seem decidedly naive, but they also awaken truly suggestive memories and in some ways very early for the time.

Ageless hearts

It is the favorite series of RuPaul and many other American celebrities: Golden Girls – this is the original title – is a sitcom from the late eighties that tells the bizarre events of a trio of mature women and the elderly mother of one of them living together in one villa in Miami. All more or less disappointed by men, they have not yet lost the hope of living the last decades of their lives with passion. Between sharp and spicy beats, also a courageous representation for those years.

Magnum PI

Let’s forget for a moment that in recent years there has been a reboot in contemporary sauce: Magnum PI remains one of the evergreens of the 1980s. The sly mustache of Tom Selleck they were perfect for a character always on the borderline between the playboy and the infallible detective. Roaring Ferraris, beautiful women, Hawaiian views dream are enough to make most of the spectators sigh. And let’s not forget the legendary crossover with the Lady in yellow.

Colombo

Speaking of thrillers on TV, how can we forget the mythical lieutenant Columbus. The policeman in the raincoat, played by Peter Falk, is a kind of bizarre icon of the TV of the past but to review his investigations today you are reminded of how each of his production was a refined contraption of almost cinematic storytelling. Just think that the very first episode was directed by Steven Spielberg. Of course, we don’t see any more investigations like that on TV.

Willy, Prince of Bel Air

In an era in which many series from the nineties are revived in reboot or revival, Willy, Prince of Bel Air however, it still remains an intact gem. The same Will Smith he gladly participated in one some time ago reunion with the cast (even making peace with his first aunt Vivian) but he ruled out that the same formula could be repeated, even if we will soon see a version Bel Air in a dramatic way. On the other hand we remember Will as a light-hearted teenager and troublemaker, excellent son of his time: what sense would it have to see him grown up? Better to recover it still today exactly as it was.