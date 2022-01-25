TV series and podcasts. The case of Only Murders in the Building

In recent years, the success of podcasts has definitely exploded in Italy as well; at the international level, the first real explosion dates back to 2014, when Serial became a phenomenon in the United States and in the world, with over a million listeners per episode: it was a true crime podcast, i.e. focused on the reconstruction of a real fact crime news – specifically the murder of the student Hae Min Lee in 1999 and for which, the investigative journalist and presenter Sarah Koenig suggested, an innocent person had been convicted.

Podcasts had existed for about two decades, but the success of Serial was such as to trigger, at the same time, two great collective passions: that for podcasts, in fact, and that for true crime, a “narrative” genre that has roots in the history of journalism and in the scandalous fiction of the nineteenth century, but which in recent years has received considerable artistic and critical legitimacy. Thanks also to the happy conjunction between podcast and TV series: the two mediums have a great deal in common, first of all the serial distribution of a story that – at least in the intentions of the authors – must keep the public glued. Immediately after the Serial phenomenon, the television ones of The Jinx and Making a Murderer came, up to the most recent Tiger King, documentary TV series that reconstruct news stories between the absurd and the crazy, full of twists like a feuilleton.

In the meantime, podcasts and television have begun to talk to each other more and more: on the one hand it is now standard practice for various TV productions to create an accompanying podcast to the series, in which authors, directors, actors can chat about their show with a journalist or with other colleagues; on the other hand, inevitably, many podcasts become TV series: this is especially true for true crime – in Italy it happened with Veleno by Pablo Trincia, which in 2021 was transformed into a TV series for Amazon Prime Video; but there are many cases, the most recent for example is The Shrink Next Door, the original Apple TV + series with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, the story of the incredible true relationship between a manipulative psychoanalyst and his rich patient: the first managed to insinuate himself into life of the second to the point of replacing it. But, since it is not only true crime podcasts that are now meeting the public’s favor, series based on podcasts are not only true crime: among the most interesting experiments we must mention for example Homecoming, also on Prime Video, which author of Mr. Robot Sam Esmail drew from a fiction podcast, staging an immersive conspiracy story evoking the cinematic cornerstones of the 70’s paranoia and dedicating a great deal of attention to the audio sector, including music and sounds; or The Midnight Gospel, a bizarre cartoon series distributed by Netflix, co-created by the author of Adventure Time Pendelton Ward: the audio of each episode consists of real chats with guests of the podcaster Duncan Trussell, while the video gives space to a psychedelic and unpredictable animation, set in a multitude of bizarre and parallel sci-fi universes.

Inevitably, then, podcasts end up being part of the TV series also as narrative cues, and the best example so far is the Only Murders in the Building series, which we highly recommend you to retrieve on Disney +: co-creator and co-star is the Comic legend Steve Martin, as a former procedural crime actor with a passion for true crime podcasts. When a murder occurs in his prestigious New York building, he adroitly allies himself with two of his roommates, a megalomaniac theater director played by Martin Short and a mysterious young woman played by Selena Gomez: the trio decides to discover the culprit of the murder and at the same time to build around it. a true crime podcast. Thus, each episode of Only Murders in the Building follows the patterns of a podcast episode, with great attention to cliffhangers, narrative voices and audio. But it’s also a hilarious comedy, in the wake of Manhattan Murder Mystery, which would be a real shame to miss.