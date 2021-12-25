TV series for all tastes to (re) watch at Christmas

TO Christmas it is time for gifts, to toasts (where it is possible to do so), dinners and lunches with the family (paying attention), but it is also the most beautiful time of the year to unplug and enjoy some Relax from the everyday routine. Christmas is the perfect week to see one TV series, snuggle up on the sofa at home, with a blanket over your legs and a good cup of hot chocolate. Even in this turbulent 2021, there are many TV series that have appeared on our screens between free-to-air channels, satellite channels and streaming networks. Many beautiful and very thick series, some have left their mark, others – unfortunately – have been somewhat forgettable.

Yet, they were the expression of a year full of changes and major problems at the level politic, social and health. Finding the right TV series to watch at Christmas (or during the holidays) is not easy, precisely because the offer is endless and there are many genres in which a serial narrative has been declined. Besides, there are no typically Christmas series. For you we have selected 5 episodic shows to see in these days of celebration – only for true marathon runners -, and we have chosen them based on the genre and the success they have achieved on social networks. They are all “comfort” series to sweet, moving stories, funny and exciting. Some of these have been hugely successful in America and Italy. Still others are small but big cult for the web audience.

New Amsterdam, for medical drama lovers

Broadcast in the US for the first time in September 2018, the series created by David Shulner today is one of the medical drama most appreciated by the public. In Italy, after its broadcast on Canale 5, all the episodes of the first three seasons are available on Infinity, and the fourth is expected to arrive in the spring. Unlike genre series, such as Grey’s Anatomy, the one of New Amsterdam is inspired by real events and is produced by the former medical director of the Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, who worked in one of the medical centers more futuristic than the Big Apple. The series focuses on the personal and professional stories of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Egglod) who becomes the medical director of one of the oldest public hospitals in the city. He fights every day, with his staff, to guarantee correct and precise medical assistance for everyone. With rich stories and multi-faceted characters, New Amsterdam opens a window into the world of American healthcare.

The extraordinary world of Zoey, dedicated to those looking for a fun musical

It is a TV series that mixes the musical and comedy in an explosive mix. In the US, it only aired for two seasons, from 2020 to May 2021, only to be canceled due to low ratings (despite great reviews). Thanks to a campaign carried out by fans, a movie with a Christmas theme that concluded the events left unresolved. The Amazing World of Zoey here in Italy it is available for free on Raiplay, where the first seasons of the season are available and from December 24th also the final film. The Zoey of the title is a programmer. During an earthquake and in the meantime the young woman had undergone an MRI scan, the Ithera playlist of the doctor on duty is discharged into his brain. From what moment on, the young woman is able to listen to people’s sensations through musical curtains. A bizarre but very effective TV series, which tells the world of today to the sound of dances and songs.

The flight attendant, for those who love unpredictable thrillers

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, the TV series with the former diva of The Big Bang Theory it was an unprecedented phenomenon both in the US and in Italy. Success on the HBOMax network, today it is available in our country in streaming on NowTv. A show that mixes (and ponders very well), comedy al thriller purer. The final result? The flight attendant is (certainly) one of the most iconic series of the year. The story focuses on the life of Cassie, who is a flight attendant by day and who drinks and has fun in New York clubs at night. During an intercontinental flight, it begins at to flirt with one of the passengers enough to spend a hot night of passion with him. After the hangover, Cassie discovers that her partner is dead, but Cassie has no recollection of what happened. For her, a race against time will begin to exonerate herself and find out who the real killer is. Awarded by critics and the public, The flight attendant has been renewed for a second season that will arrive in the course of 2022.

Downton Abbey, for aficionados of period dramas

A beautiful photograph of the English aristocracy. A journey into the 1920s and an era of greatness revolutions and social changes. Ever since it made its first TV appearance, the Downton Abbey it has ground one consensus after another so much that its success has gone far beyond the small screen. Aired in England between 2010 and 2015, in Italy it found space in the programming of Rete 4 to find an even more welcoming home on Amazon Prime Video. Six seasons produced, two sequel films for the big screen (one of which is scheduled for spring 2022), several special episodes set at Christmas. At the center of the story are the events of the Crowley family, set between 1912 and 1926 in the reign of King George V on a Yorkshire estate, struggling with the war, loves and social tensions. All seasoned with the classic English aplomb.

Only Murders in the Building, for those looking for a bit of mystery and a pinch of comedy

Critics have praised this TV series, in Italy on Disney +, which gives the shrewd irony to the police investigation. In fact, Only Murders in the Building was one of the most watched streaming shows in the 2020-21 season. Already renewed for a second season (scheduled for next year), the series has seen Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as three aspirants detective struggling with a case of apparent suicide that has upset the condominium in which they live. United by a love for crime series and podcasts about crime, the three protagonists delve into the darkest secrets of the Upper West Side. A series that wisely plays with all the clichés of the genre, bringing a funny, original and fascinating story to TV.