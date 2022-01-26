TV series have replaced influencers

“During the fourth quarter, the style seen on screen continued to dominate trends», Reads the latest Lyst report. For example, in the past year, the incredible buzz that has surrounded House of Gucci did it become the Horsebit loafers by Gucci the most sought after menswear products while Succession, And Just Like That, Emily in Paris And Squid Game have led to an increase in demand for many of the items worn by their protagonists: ranging from the blue hat by Loro Piana to the Vans Slip-Ons and bags by Fendi and Lanvin. Always on the entertainment side, the collaboration between Balenciaga and The Simpsons helped make the brand the most sought after of the quarter worldwide – demonstrating an ever-stronger symbiosis between fashion and entertainment that has also led the fashion industry, for example, to continue supporting the world of premieres and red carpet even in a historical moment in which the Hollywood awards were overwhelmed by controversies, deserted by the audience and their relevance lapsed.

But as the front row of Kenzo’s latest show demonstrated, in fashion as well as pop culture more generally, celebrities still possess enormous power – and it is for this reason that the fashion industry, after a crush on the world of influencers, has returned to court entertainment and the world of screens. And indeed the fashion world has courted and reflected on the figure of the celebrity and about the power storytelling has to arouse year-round desire – ranging from the meta-reality show staged by Balenciaga and Kanye West, to the Hollywood show of Gucci, passing through the mix of young and old actors from the latest show. by Prada and for the appearances of the various Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T and Machine Gun Kelly throughout the fashion week. If once having influencers in the front row was in, now we have to replace them all with “real” celebrities (Lucien Laviscount di Emily in Paris, for example, he has been everywhere in this fashion season) and maybe even have some VIPs on the catwalk and in their campaigns, demonstrating know-how cultural and aiming for viral video on Instagram.

The data also reflects a broader shift that has taken place in pop culture and has led to a transformation of the previous dynamic that existed between TV series and cinema, which have now become equivalent products, with the series that, however, are about to double cinema by overcoming its limits: the series is a much more easily consumable product than the film, has the same degree of artistic elevation and can even last much longer, with new episodes coming out every week – without having to suffer the anguish of the box office and the tickets sold. This is why the wall that separates movie stars from TV stars has become increasingly permeable: Nicole Kidman is perhaps the star who has overcome it most often of all, but also actors such as Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Kate Winslet and Adrien Brody coexist on two spheres that, before, did not communicate so often. This process is now also happening in the field of music, with for example Kid Cudi starting to land acting roles, and in general seeing the classic star replace the now decadent figure of the mercenary influencer.