TV series, here are the nominations for the 2022 SAG Award – Magazine

As for the world of TV series, ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ lead the race i SAG Award 2022 with five nominations each, and in this way confirm the approval among professionals: we are talking about the awards assigned by the Screen Actors Guild, the union that brings together actresses and actors from around the world and which has its headquarters in Hollywood. This year’s nominations mix a few 2021 Emmy winners (see ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Hacks’) with a handful of names running for the 2022 Emmy (‘The White Lotus’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ e ‘Squid Game’). And speaking of the latter title, we underline that it is the first Korean series and the first in non-English language to win a nomination in the category reserved for the best cast. We’ll know who won what in the February 27 ceremony.

SAG Award 2022, the nominations for the TV series

BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES



The Handmaid’s Tale



The Morning Show



Squid Game



Succession



Yellowstone

BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A DRAMA SERIES



Jennifer Aniston for ‘The Morning Show’



Jung Ho-yeon for ‘Squid Game’



Elisabeth Moss for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’



Sarah Snook for ‘Succession’



Reese Witherspoon for ‘The Morning Show’

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Brian Cox for ‘Succession’



Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’



Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’



Lee Jung-jae for ‘Squid Game’



Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES



The Great



Hacks



The Kominsky method



Only Murders in the Building



Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A COMEDY SERIES



Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’



Sandra Oh for ‘The Chair’



Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’



Juno Temple for ‘Ted Lasso’



Hannah Waddingham for ‘Ted Lasso’

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Michael Douglas for ‘The Kominsky Method’



Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’



Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders in the Building’



Martin Short for ‘Only Murders in the Building’



Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES



Jennifer Coolidge for ‘The White Lotus’



Cynthia Erivo for ‘Genius: Aretha’



Margaret Qualley for ‘Maid’



Jean Smart for ‘Mare of Easttown’



Kate Winslet for ‘Mare of Easttown’

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES



Murray Bartlett for ‘The White Lotus’



Oscar Isaac for ‘Scenes from a Wedding’



Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick’



Ewan McGregor for ‘Halston’



Evan Peters for ‘Mare of Easttown’

BEST ENSEMBLE STUNT



Cobra Kai



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier



Loki



Mare of Easttown



Squid Game