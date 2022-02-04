Tv series news February 4, Apple Tv orders Presumed Innocent





TV series news 4 February: David E. Kelley works on the adaptation of Presunto Innocente

Let’s open the news tv series February 4 with the order of Apple Tv + of an 8-episode miniseries adapted from the novel by Scott Turow Presumed Innocent – Presumed Innocent, already brought to the cinema in 1990 with Harrison Ford.

David E. Kelley will be showrunner while JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce the miniseries. At the center is the story of a Chicago prosecutor who is suspended when he ends up under investigation for a horrific crime, the murder of colleague Carolyn. Presumed innocent he will talk about sex, politics, obsessions, power while the accused tries to defend himself and his family.

That ’90s Show the cast of the sequel series

Netflix has found the guys who will be the protagonists of That ’90s Show sequel to That’ 70s Show with Leia, the daughter of Eric and Donna (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) at the center. Leia will be played by Callie Haverda, including Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. From the previous series, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will surely return who will reprise the roles of Eric’s parents, while Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are in talks to return to the already ordered series in 10 episodes.

That ’90s Show is set in 1995 in Winsconsin where Leia goes to visit her grandparents for the summer making friends immediately with the other kids in the area.

Other news tv series – New projects

CBS ordered the pilot of a legal drama centered around a mother-child pair, written by Scott Prendergast and produced by Dr. Phil McGraw. in the center a private detective, black sheep in his shirt who works in the study of his recently divorced mother.

Showtime works on a football drama with former quarterback Tony Romer, brother-in-law actor Chace Crawford and Yellowjackets producer Drew Comins. At the center the story of an important family in the world of football.

works on a with former quarterback Tony Romer, brother-in-law actor Chace Crawford and Yellowjackets producer Drew Comins. At the center the story of an important family in the world of football. Made Up Stories and 3dot Productions took the rights to the novel Reputation by Sarah Vaughan (who are already transforming Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix). Reputation is a psychological thriller about a politician who finds himself with a dead body at home.

by Sarah Vaughan (who are already transforming Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix). Reputation is a psychological thriller about a politician who finds himself with a dead body at home. Amazon ordered The Horror of Dolores Roach with Justina Machado as the protagonist, inspired by the podcast of the same name. At the center an urban legend between betrayals and cannibalism. Dolores is released after 16 years from prison but when she returns to Washington Heights with only $ 200 she finds him profoundly changed and will do anything to survive.

Jen Silverman and Ben Sinclair are writing the novel adaptation Fake Accounts written by Lauren Oyler. The novel tells the story of a girl who in February 2021, looking at her boyfriend's phone, discovers that he is a conspiracy fanatic.

written by Lauren Oyler. The novel tells the story of a girl who in February 2021, looking at her boyfriend’s phone, discovers that he is a conspiracy fanatic. Pilot The CW (read here)

Other news tv series – Casting

Jesse L. Martin suggested it might return in the revival of Law & Order in which he took part from season 10 until the eighteenth. John Harlan Kim joins the ABC LA Law sequel revival of Lawyers in Los Angeles where he will play Chad Park, an ambitious lawyer who is also ready to overcome his own moral limits.

Bill Nighy joins the cast of The Man Who Fell To Earth, Showtime series based on the novel by Walter Tevis (already brought to the cinema in 1976 with David Bowie). Chiwetel Ejiofor will be an alien who arrives on earth and will have to deal with his past to determine the future. Nighy will be Thomas Newton the first alien to arrive on earth 40 years earlier and hopes to complete his admission with Faraday (Ejiofor), but after 40 years he has lost his mind a bit.

Quentin Plair joins the cast of Immigrant (working title) the Hulu miniseries with Kumail Nanjiani and Nicola Peltz, written by Robert Siegel and centered around the story of the Indian-American entrepreneur who gave birth to the strippers called Chippendales. Plair will be the Chippendals’ only black dancer.

Louis Hofmann will be the protagonist of All the Light We Cannot See 4-part miniseries adapted from the novel by Anthony Doerr. Aria Mia Loberti plays Marie-Laure, a blind girl who befriends the German soldier Werner (Hofman) during the Nazi occupation of France.

