Tv series: Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress in the world

News



His Colombian accent is unmistakable and for Forbes she is the real star of tv: Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress ever, thanks to the role of Glory which he covers in the series “Modern Family“.



In addition, the series has been awarded multiple awards and is highly appreciated by the public, and is now the second consecutive year for the beautiful actress, who we will soon see in “Machete Kills” from Robert Rodriguez in a completely new version. Counting all the work commitments due to his notoriety, Sofia Vergara he grossed thirty million dollars in one year, winning by right the first place in the rankings.

The reference period runs from June 2013 to June 2013 and takes into account successful contracts and receipts from projects concluded within that period. Among the Vergara contracts, the one signed with the chain also stands out Kmart, which allowed her to overtake even the Kardashian family, a real walking brand.

Loading... Advertisements

In second place in this ranking we find the blonde Kaley Cuoco, the female star of “The Big Bang Theory“, Another hugely successful series that has racked up prizes and will continue for a while without thinking of an ending, to the delight of the fans. And also to the delight of Kaley herself, testimonial of Toyota and Priceline, who has accumulated eleven million dollars, winning the second place together with the actress Mariska Hargitay from “Law & Order“.

Melissa McCarthy last year he was in seventeenth place but has made great strides, reaching fourth place, conquered together with the Kardashian family: here we are at ten million dollars, together with them we also find Ellen Pompeo, the protagonist of “Grey’s Anatomy” And Tina Fey from “30 Rock“. The fourth place is really crowded, at ten million there is also Bethenny Frankel. At the eleventh we find Cobie Smulders, the actress of “How I met your mother“Which this year also had its role in”The Avengers 2”And reached nine million, eight million collected by the colleague of the set Alyson Hannigan.

In the ranking, in fifteenth place, there is also Lena Dunham, which became famous thanks to the revelation series “Girls”And the same position belongs to Zooey Deschanel, protagonist of “New Girl“, it’s at Courteney Cox, the former star of “Friends“Now protagonist of”Cougar Town“, All of them are at six million.











