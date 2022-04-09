TV series: The best of 2022 available on HBO, Prime Video and Netflix

The arrival of spring marks an air of renewal, novelties and of course, new TV series. Here Vogue brings together the new productions that will keep us glued to the screen.

Regardless of how you like the short series, with multiple seasons, mystery or romantic. Here you will find an option. Among them are some of the most anticipated series of the year. So without further ado, these are the recommendations to start your marathon:

TopBoy

The best TV series for…anyone still obsessed with The Wire.

Long before Drake would get involved, TopBoy was already one of the most authentic and exciting dramas of british television, not to mention that it was brimming with young talent. In addition to allowing the protagonists Ashley Walters and Kano prove they had something more to offer the world than their music, the first two seasons – which ran on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013, before the show was discontinued by the network – showed us a young Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel.

Since being revived by Drakethe story of East London drug dealers has received increased attention and care Netflix-stylebut it has lost none of the realism that makes it so compelling. Michael Ward returns for the fourth season as Jamiea young aspiring top boy title, who Dushane (Walters) wants to recruit and Sully (Kano) wants to eliminate completely. You will be hooked until the amazing final scene. –Kerry McDermott.

Available on Netflix.

Chloé

One of the TV series for fans of police cases

So far, the year 2022 has been dominated by a tv full of scammers, and some shows have turned out to be very disappointing. A notable exception? The sharp and discreet drama Chloe that gave Erin Doherty the opportunity to showcase her talents beyond TheCrown.

Without giving too much away, the plot follows Becky (Doherty), a depressed millennial who stumbles from one temporary job to another in his native Bristol. She takes care of her mother, who suffers from dementia, and whose bewilderment often leads to a cruelty enormous. One day, Becky’s estranged friend, Chloé – the glamorous wife of a young politician – suddenly commits suicide, and Becky sets out to infiltrate her afflicted circle of friends under the name of ‘Sasha’, an upper-middle-class gallery owner who has just returned to England after allegedly spending a few years in Tokyo. So far, so good, but Chloe’s death -and his relationship with Becky- has more implications than meets the eye in this simmering mystery. – Hayley Maitland.