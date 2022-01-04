TV series, the female characters who conquered us in 2021

The universe created by TV series it is vast, powerful and present, well rooted in pop culture. An increasingly growing phenomenon, which has now monopolized the entertainment sector. Thanks also to the upper hand of streaming platforms, these little pearls of television have given many over the years personages with stories powerful and many of them are feminine. And, in view of the end of the year, we would like to remember all the women who have marked the TV series of 2021 (and beyond).

The female characters of the 2021 TV series

Let’s start with a TV series that officially inaugurated the year on Disney +, which one WandaVision. Wanda Maximoff officially kicked off Marvel’s Phase 4 by becoming the star of a TV series that explored her frailties as a woman even before a superheroine. Wanda lost the love of her life and, victim of that terrible loss, she chose to close herself in an alternative universe, where everything is perfect, far from death and violence. And, while aware that it is the result of an illusion, Wanda prefers to hold on to that reality because the alternative brings with it only pain and destruction.

Another much loved female character from the TV series and who has officially greeted her fans is Tokyo de The paper house. Played by Ursula Corbero, has always shown his affection for the gang and a visceral bond with the Professor. His troubled relationship with Rio has been his constant throughout the seasons, but it has left a mark on his determination, ambition And stubbornness. Tokyo has always known that it is willing to do anything out of love and has shown it perfectly.

Another young woman who has marked this 2021 with courage and ambition is Ciri from The Witcher 2. Played by Freya Allan, this young woman has been catapulted into a world full of mysteries, dangers and lies in which she navigates with the awareness of having within herself a very delicate and dangerous power. Another female character who is a victim of her own pain is Sea Sheehan, the protagonist of Murder in Easttown. The TV series has chosen the talented Kate Winslet as the protagonist. His is a character tormented by the mistakes of the past and tries to solve one problem at a time, also working on his own ghosts.

And how could we not mention the return of the friends of Sex and the City? The revival, entitled And Just Like That, has reported Carrie, Miranda and Samantha in New York, albeit without Samantha. The revival, however, puts Carrie in front of a great test (which has shocked viewers) and the journalist will demonstrate an enviable fortitude. Another female character who marked 2021 is Alex from Maid, a miniseries based on a true story that underlines the courage of a mother to go against everything and everyone in order to guarantee her daughter a safe future, away from violence.

We close with two TV series that mainly enhance the bond between two women. The first is entitled The summer we learned to fly and follows Kate And Tully in three different time phases of life. They know each other as little girls and immediately become friends and preserve that bond to the present, until something separates them. Another TV series that is based on the mother-daughter relationship is Ginny and Georgia, renewed by Netflix for a second season. Georgia, the mother, is a strong woman who takes on the trauma of her children and always seeks a solution. Ginny, in her teens, can’t stand lies and faces her insecurities with a flicker of rebellion.

