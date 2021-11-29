Tv series The Morning Show, 3rd season

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show has garnered critical and public acclaim, as well as winning awards over the previous two seasons. At the heart of the news, a group of journalists accompanies the awakening of viewers with the plot that develops from behind the scenes of a very popular television program, with the lives of the characters defining the narrative of the series in the background of the behind the scenes of the television program. . Aired for two seasons released respectively in November 2019 and September 2021 and both composed of ten episodes. Among the absolute protagonists in the cast the actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, in addition to the investments of Steve Carell and Julianna Margulies.

The Morning Show, third season

The plot of The Morning Show’s second season focused on the recent pandemic bringing the contemporaneity of the historic moment to the screen, while the first season had focused on the MeToo women’s rights movement. The third season has not yet been announced but the rumors from overseas, also in relation to the success of the series, define it to be reasonable to expect a third season that could be released in the course of 2022.

