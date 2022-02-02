TV series: the new releases not to be missed in February

TV series: the new releases of February

Neither heartbeat nor first dates: February marathons don’t pay much attention to Valentine’s Day. The upcoming series, in fact, focus on intense characters, sometimes enigmatic and often annoying, yet absolutely irresistible.

The serial menu of the month includes unexpected twists and turns at times because it heralds the classic rebirth after the winter frost. We open ourselves to new perspectives, experience adventurous situations and, why not ?, we allow ourselves some risks.

Alongside the classic Italian stories of Rai Uno, like Makari 2 (from 7) e The brilliant friend 3 (from 6), we find consolidated franchises, such as NCIS 19 (from 11), with new spin-offs, such as NCIS: Hawai’i (to follow, again on Rai Due).

And there are even nostalgic reboots, like Willy, the Prince of Bel Air, produced by Will Smith and available from 14 on the Sky Series. On the canal, from the 19th, it arrives Secret business of bridesmaidswhich intertwines female friendship with terror of a stalker on the loose.

But this is only the beginning. There are at least five other serialized stories not to be missed in the next weeks.

1. Inventing Anna (February 11, Netflix)

The mother of Grey’s Anatomy And BridgertonShonda Rhimes goes back to dealing with scams, later The Catch. Unbelievable to say, but this is the true story – unmasked by New York Magazine – of an elusive scammer who defrauds men with heavy wallets. Anna (Julia Garner of Ozark) is shrewd and chameleonic in her activities, but journalist Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) arrives on her trail. The classic cat and mouse hunt sees two sophisticated women as protagonists, with impeccable taste and superfine flair. Which of the two will be able to prevail?

Inventing Anna. Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in episode 102 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Aaron Epstein / Netflix © 2021 AARON EPSTEIN / NETFLIX

2. Suspicion (February 4, AppleTV +)

The divine Uma Thurman transforms into a business woman whose son is kidnapped. The kidnapping takes place in a New York hotel and the suspicions immediately fall on four guests of the structure. The manhunt, however, is not that simple and, in a race against time, anything can really happen. Fast-paced rhythm, multifaceted characters, intriguing settings: this project literally keeps you glued to the armchair except when, thanks to the numerous twists and turns, you jump from the sofa in surprise.