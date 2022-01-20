TV series: the overview of the main releases of 2022

LOS ANGELES – What year will 2022 be on the TV series front? We can easily unbalance: it will be full of outputs. After having done the January overview, here we broaden our gaze to the entire year, with what is already planned and with those that are at the time of the announcements and that, soon, will be certainties.

Certainly the most anticipated title is “The Lord of the Rings”, which goes on to challenge Peter Jackson’s legendary trilogy 20 years after it first appeared in theaters. Amazon has embarked on an exceptional production effort for the first season (spending more than $ 450 million) and expectations are obviously very high. To enjoy it, however, we will have to wait until late summer: this tale of Sauron’s rise to power, which precedes the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings by thousands of years, will debut on September 2.

In February Prime Video will launch the fourth season of its flagship comedy series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will return with new episodes every Friday for four weeks and will see the protagonist Midge Maisel grappling with the new decade and with the difficulty of bringing together affections and career in stand-up comedy. On June 3, Amazon will also launch the third season of the troubled super-heroes of “The Boys”. In March, however, Netflix is ​​betting everything on “Bridgerton 2” and hopes that this second season will repeat the incredible and unexpected success of the first. Also in spring we should arrive at the epilogue of the saga “Peaky Blinders”, with a sixth and final season that promises to be explosive.

There is also great anticipation for the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, which will arrive in the summer and will keep fans of the Netflix series glued to the screen. There is no exact date yet, but rest assured that we will communicate it as soon as it is disclosed. Another work that is very intriguing is “The Gilded Age”, which will land in the US on HBO in two weeks. The series signed by Julian Fellowes (the architect of the success of “Downton Abbey”) tells the birth of the modern idea of ​​wealth, in the United States at the time of the Industrial Revolution. The cast includes Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, as well as Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer. Always signed by HBO, but with a release date not yet announced, it is “House of the Dragon”, the prequel to “Game of Thrones” which tells the beginning of the fall of the Targaryen house and is set two hundred years before the events of the famous series.

In November, the fifth season of “The Crown”, with the new incarnations of Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) and Lady Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in the difficult years of the end of the latter’s marriage with Charles and (perhaps, there are still no confirmations) with the fatal accident in Paris. Also on Netflix is ​​expected, perhaps in the fall, the arrival of “Wednesday”, the series signed by Tim Burton which stars the girl of the Addams family (here played by Jenna Ortega) and which sees her grappling with various personal and family challenges. In the roles of Gomez and Morticia Addams are Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Finally, on Disney + the new season of the cult Italian series that couldn’t be more cult: “Boris 4 “. Eleven years have passed since the third season and even the world of fiction has changed: we are sure that the authors Giacomo Ciarrapico and Luca Vendruscolo, even without the late Mattia Torre, will be able to make the daily routine of René Ferretti and his companions irresistible between sets and social networks.