Tv shows tonight, 11 September 2021: what to watch – newsby

Cinema, documentaries, current affairs. football and more, there is something for all tastes in tonight’s schedule for those who want to relax for a few hours

Do you want to spend a relaxing Saturday evening? The choice between TV programs is not lacking: Raiuno proposes one special dedicated to the September 11 massacre on the occasion of the 20th anniversary, while Canale 5 focuses on Vasco Rossi with a documentary focused on his concerts at San Siro in 2019. Football fans will be able to follow Atalanta-Fiorentina, broadcast on both Sky and DAZN.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on September 11th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – at 20.35 Special 11 September DOCUMENTS

“The two hours that changed the world“. On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon, Raiuno a special first evening to the documentary that reconstructs what happened that Tuesday morning that radically changed international relations and the lives of millions of people. The journalist Monica Maggioni comments on the images, welcoming guests and witnesses who will have their say on the most catastrophic event of the millennium.

Rai2 – 9.05 pm Sins at high altitude FILM

First-run TV film with Chloe Carabasi, Adam Huss, Griffin Freeman, Saxon Sharbino, Gary Weeks. The protagonists of the story are Lauren and Ashley, fired by the airline where they worked as flight attendants. Despite everything, the two manage to quickly find another job with a private company that offers its wealthy clients personalized services for every need. The two learn of an ugly secret destined to change their lives.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Restart from Raitre NEWS ‘

Stefano Massini and Andrea Delogu are at the helm of the second season of the program focused on the world of theater and live entertainment, one of the sectors most affected by the consequences of the pandemic. This will be an opportunity for the companies to let their actors, dancers, musicians, singers, technicians, creatives work in a prestigious setting such as that of the Sistina Theater in Rome.

Loading... Advertisements

Rete4 – 9.20 pm A SOAP OPERA life

The Spanish soap opera arrives in prime time. In this episode, Velasco meets Laura in secret to make sure she is still willing to keep faith with their agreement, then confesses to Genoveva his feelings. She is not unbalanced, but prefers to take time. Later the woman shows up at Felipe’s house in skimpy clothes hoping to be able to seduce him.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm It’s just us, you are like 6 MUSIC

An evening dedicated to Vasco Rossi and his music with a documentary that traces the six concerts held at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on the occasion of the VascoNonStopTour in June 2019. The event was extremely successful, with a record number of dates and tickets sold. The story is similar to a flashback, which starts with the final stages of disassembly of the stage, and then comes to remember the highlights of the live shows. Gerry Scotti will be the narrator.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Detective Pikachu FILM

First run TV movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe. The story is set in Ryme City, where Inspector Goodman goes missing under mysterious circumstances. The son Tim takes care of the investigations flanked by his father’s Pokemon, PIkachu, the only pet able to communicate with a human. The two will learn of a mysterious plot.

Unmissable appointments on pay TV: the most interesting programs

Football fans will have the opportunity to follow Atalanta-Fiorentina, match valid for the third day of Serie A. The match will be broadcast both on Sky and on DAZN. Kick-off at 8.45 pm.

At 9.15 pm on Sky Atlantic +1 part “Murder in Easttown”, One of the most successful series recently broadcast by pay TV starring Kate Winslet. The actress plays Mare Sheeran, a police investigator working in a small Pennsylvania town who investigates a murder in one of the most difficult times of her life.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love stories full of emotions will appreciate “Worth – The deal“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan. The protagonist of the story is the lawyer Feinberg, who fights against bureaucracy and politics to compensate the victims of 9/11.

Twists guaranteed for those who follow “Accusations and lies“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Suspense (channel 306), with AnnaLynne McCord, Kate Vernon, Philip Boyd, Jeremy Irwin, Madelyn Grace. At the center of the story are Andrew and Liz, husband and wife, who have decided to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary with a vacation in the Hawaiian Islands. When the man disappears, the suspicions fall on the woman, although there is evidence of a raid on the house. Nobody seems to believe in the innocence of the woman.

Tag: What to watch on TV tonight