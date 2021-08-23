Tv shows tonight, 23 August 2021: what to watch – newsby

Are you interested in knowing what TV programs are on air tonight? Raiuno proposes the film “Big Wedding“, while Channel 5 will broadcast a film capable of thrilling the audience, “Learn to love yourself“. The football fans will not miss the appointment with Sampdoria-Milan, a race that closes the first day of Serie A, visible both on Sky and on DAZN.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on 23 August

The programs of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Big Wedding FILM

Films with Robert De Niro, Katherine Heigl, Amanda Seyfried, Robin Williams, Topher Grace, Ben Barnes. At the center of the story are Don and Ellie, an elderly divorced couple, forced to pretend they are still married on the occasion of the wedding of their adopted son Alejandro: the boy, in fact, does not know how to tell the truth to his biological mother, a Catholic and conservative woman. It is no better for his future wife: the father has problems with the tax authorities, while the mother does not accept his body and is addicted to cosmetic surgery.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Hawaii Five-0 TV SERIES

TV series set in Hawaii which stars investigators McGarrett and Danno, who lead an elite team committed to fighting crime on the ground. In the first episode, Junior returns home and manages to fulfill his dream of love with Toni. Steve and Danny, on the other hand, come face to face with an old friend. In the second episode, Adam and Groover come up with a plan to get Kenji’s capture.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Report – Replacements NEWS ‘

Last appointment with the best of the investigations of the program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci which aims to highlight everything that is wrong with our country. Particular attention was paid this season to the pandemic and the measures taken to counter it in Italy and beyond. Could something different have been done in advance before reaching the lockdown?

Rete4 – 21.20 Countercurrent NEWS ‘

New appointment with in-depth program conducted by Veronica Gentili which will give ample space to the Afghan crisis and the implications it could have on Europe, in particular as regards the migratory flows that will be generated and the reception of refugees fleeing the country. To follow, with the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini, focus on the proposal to introduce an extended vaccination obligation for workers that is creating rifts within the government majority. There will also be a debate on the mandatory green pass with the president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces Massimiliano Fedriga and the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Learning to love you FILMS

Films with Ary Abittan, Julie de Bona, Julie-Anne Roth, Youssef Hajdi, Annie Grégorio, Marie Vincent. At the center of the story are Cecile and Franck, who have recently become parents of Sara, a girl with Down syndrome. The two were not prepared and find themselves facing a series of unexpected changes. The man is in trouble, fails to inform friends of his daughter’s illness and ends up blaming the doctors who had not diagnosed her.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Freedom – Beyond the border DOCUMENTS

Last appointment in reply with program conducted by Roberto Giacobbo, which leads the viewer to discover some suggestive places but at the same time full of mystery. An opportunity also to identify places to visit in person and learn more about their particularities.

Unmissable appointments on pay TV: the most interesting programs

Sky Atlantic will broadcast a new episode of “Jett – Thief Profession“, TV series starring Carla Gugino, in the role of Daisy” Jett “Kowalski, a former thief who, after serving a long prison sentence for her past misdeeds, hopes to be able to rebuild a life outside of illegality, for the sake of his daughter.

Football fans will have the opportunity to follow Sampdoria-Milan, the race that closes the first day of Serie A, which will be broadcast by both DAZN and Sky. Pay TV subscribers will be able to watch the match on Sky Sport Calcio channels (satellite, digital terrestrial and internet and Sky Sport 251 (satellite and internet); Sky Sport 4K (on Sky Q’s 213 via satellite). Kick-off at 8.45 pm.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love movies full of twists can follow “The Nest – The deception“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Duand, with Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Charlie Shotwell, Oona Roche, Adeel Akhtar. The protagonist of the film is the entrepreneur Rory, who moves with his wife and children from the safe American suburbs to an old villa in the UK of the 1980s. However, the new experience turns into a nightmare.

Laughter assured with “A boss in the living room“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303) with Paola Cortellesi, Luca Argentero, Rocco Papaleo, Angela Finocchiaro, Marco Marzocca. At the center of the story is Cristina, who lives in a small town in the North where she has built a family and a perfect life. The woman is summoned to the police station where she discovers that her brother Ciro is involved in a Camorra trial and has asked to be allowed to spend house arrest with her. She accepts without much conviction, but will soon regret it.