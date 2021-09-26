Tv shows tonight, 24 September 2021: what to watch – newsby

Friday evening has finally arrived, there will be no way to get bored for those who want to spend a few hours relaxing

Photo: Pixabay

For those who want to spend a relaxing Friday evening, the choice of TV programs is not lacking. On Raiuno space for the second episode of “Such and Which Show“, While on Channel 5 continues the appointment with the “Big Brother Vip”In which the name of the first eliminated will be announced. For those who want to learn more about current events, do not miss the episode of “Fourth Degree” on Retequattro.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on September 24th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Tale and Which Show TALENT SHOW

Second appointment with the talent show hosted by Carlo Conti in which eleven VIPs perform imitating some famous singers. Francesca Alotta is ready to transform into Liza Minelli, while Deborah Johnson will play the role of one of the most loved rockers, Tina Turner. But that’s not all, we will also see Federica Nargi-Baby K, Stefania Orlando-Donatella Rettore, Dennis Fantina-Claudio Baglioni, Pierpaolo Petrelli-Sangiovanni, Ciro Priello-Mika, Alba Parietti-Damiano dei Maneskin, Biagio Izzo-Nino D’Angelo, Simone Montedoro-Franco Califano, The Gemini of Guidonia-The BeeGees.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm NCIS – Anticrime Unit TV SERIES

TV series that tells the activity of the agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, a department of the United States Navy, which deals with cases involving members of the group itself. In this episode, a Navy captain loses his life in a fight with a man who then manages to get hold of his computer which contains sensitive information for the team. The instigator of the theft turns out to be Phineas’s uncle.

To follow, from 22.05 Bull TV SERIES

TV series starring Dr. Jason Bull, founder of the Trial Analysis Corporarion, a company that deals with legal advice and combines psychology, intuition and science. In this episode, Bull wants to get a retrial for a man who has been wrongfully accused. This is the person who pushed him to work in this industry.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm I am not a murderer FILM

First-run TV film with Riccardo Scamarcio, Alessio Boni, Edoardo Pesce, Claudia Gerini, Barbara Ronchi, Sarah Felberbaum. This is the plot: Deputy Chief Mastropaolo is found lifeless in his villa. Investigators do not seem to have great doubts: it was a murder. The suspicions immediately fall on the assistant chief Prencipe, his great friend and the last to have seen him alive. The footprints found at the scene of the crime frame him.

Loading... Advertisements

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Fourth Grade NEWS ‘

New appointment with the program conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero, which returns to the story of Denise Pipitone, after the request for archiving from the register of suspects of Anna Corona and Giuseppe Della Key. At the center of the episode is also the case of don Francesco Spagnesi, the parish priest of Prato accused of embezzlement, drug trafficking and attempted injury. Prelate and comrade, also involved in the purchase of drugs, were placed under house arrest. There will be updates on the case of Saman Abbas after the arrest of his uncle, Danish Hasnain, in a suburb of Paris. The man is accused of killing his niece.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Grande Fratello Vip REALITY

New appointment with the program led by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Sonia Bruganelli And Adriana Volpe as commentators. Expected in this episode is the debut of the “opinion leaders of the people”, two women not known but passionate about reality TV. In nomination they are finished Tommaso Eletti and Davide Silvestri.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Rambo 2 – Revenge FILM

Films with Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Charles Napier, Steven Berkoff, Julia Nickson. Rambo is in forced labor, but receives a proposal for early freedom from his colonel in exchange for an impossible mission: he will have to return from Vietnam and document the presence of US prisoners. Despite the difficulties, he is ready to do anything to make no mistake.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Appointment on Sky Uno at 9.15 pm with “The Royals”, A new series of documentaries that allows you to discover all the secrets of the royals of England with a series of images never seen before. The episode will focus on the figure of Princess Anna.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Twists guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Oslo“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch. The film tells the true story of the peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine, always adversaries, which were intended to bring about a definitive solution to the conflict between the two states for years. A group of people belonging to each of the two sides and a Norwegian couple will contribute to the realization of the Oslo peace accords in 1993.

Laughter guaranteed for those who decide to follow “The perfect lovers“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal, Catherine Zeta-Jones, John Cusack, Hank Azaria. At the center of the story are Gwen Harrison and Eddie Thomas, two famous actors who have always made a steady couple both on the big screen and in life. On the eve of the launch of their latest film, their press officer must do everything to keep the rumor of the couple’s breakup from leaking to the public but above all to the couple’s fans.

Tag: What to watch on TV tonightprograms