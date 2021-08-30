Tv shows tonight, 30 August 2021: what to watch – newsby

Start a new week and are you willing to spend an evening in front of the TV? Among the programs on the air the film “A story without a name” on Raiuno, while Channel 5 will broadcast the film “The champion“. There is no lack of choice for those who love the cinema and is a Sky subscriber.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on August 30th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm A story without a name FILM

First-run TV film with Micaela Ramazzotti, Renato Carpentieri, Laura Morante, Jerzy Skolimowski, Antonio Catania. The story is set in Palermo in 1969: the production house of Dr. Vitelli managed to acquire a new partner, the Sicilian entrepreneur Spatafora. Vitelli wants to impress him and thus summons Alessandro Pes, the most important screenwriter of the company, to the office. The man, however, hides a secret: it is not he who writes the scripts, but Vitelli’s secretary, Valeria Tramonti.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Hawaii Five-0 TV SERIES

TV series starring investigators McGarrett and Danno, who lead an elite team to fight crime on the beaches of Aloha. In the first episode, Adam manages to get the better of the men Kenji sent to kill him. Grover sets up an operation to arrest him. In the second episode, Quinn turns to Adam to find her gambling ex-husband.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Direct input NEWS ‘

The new season of the program led by Riccardo Iacona che tells stories and denounces injustices. It starts with an investigation entitled “Julian Assange, trial of journalism”, In which the story of Julian Assange, founder of the WikiLeaks platform will be reconstructed. The reporter made public the secrets of the war crimes committed by the US during the war in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Rete4 – 21.20 Countercurrent NEWS ‘

New appointment with the program conducted by Veronica Gentili which analyzes what autumn awaits us in light of the progress of the vaccination campaign. There will be a debate on the mandatory nature of the Green Pass, which continues to divide the political spectrum and which complicates some activities in view of returning to work after the holidays.

Loading... Advertisements

Canale5 – 9.20 pm The film champion

First-run TV film with Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Magda Szubanski. The film tells the story of Michelle Payne, the first woman to win the Melbourne Cup, the most important horse race in Australia. She is the youngest daughter of a family of jockeys and struggles against all odds to establish herself.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Godzilla FILM

Films with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Bryan Cranston. This is the plot: in Tokyo an unknown electromagnetic signal causes large-scale earthquakes, compromising the operation of a nuclear power plant. In the incident Joe Brody loses his wife and will not rest until he has discovered the reasons for the disaster, hidden by the official versions. Fifteen years later his search will lead to the truth.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic “The White Lotus“, series set in a paradise Hawaiian resort full of secrets that creep into the lives of the staff and its guests. A young couple on their honeymoon arrive at the resort, a woman grieving her mother’s death, a top manager accompanied by a successful husband and their teenage children.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

At 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno (and at 9.45pm on Sky Cinema Due) will air “The shadow of the spies”, With Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Angus Wright. The film tells the true story of Greville Wynne, a British businessman unwittingly involved in one of the greatest international conflicts in history. He comes to form an alliance with a Soviet officer in hopes of preventing a nuclear confrontation. The two will find themselves working together to end the Cuban missile crisis.

At 9 pm on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), “Little Women”, the seventh film adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott, with Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen will be broadcast. The story is set after the American Civil War and features the March sisters struggling with economic, sentimental and social problems. Jo stands out among them all, determined to find her freedom and independence and ready to encourage her sisters to do the same.