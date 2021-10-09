Tv shows tonight, 9 October 2021: what to watch – newsby

Have you returned from a heavy week and need to relax? Here is what the schedule proposes

Saturday night for many means relaxation after a tiring week. The film “Laurel and Hardy “ on Raiuno, while on Channel 5 continues the appointment with the “You yes que vales“. There is no shortage of choice for those who love cinema.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on 9 October

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 21.20 Stanlio & Ollio FILM

Films with Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly, Nina Arianda, Shirley Henderson, Danny Huston. The story is set in 1937: Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are two comedic actors at the height of their success. The collaboration between the two, however, ends when Stan asks for a fairer contract. Sixteen years later the two reunite for a tour in UK theaters. In a short time the number of spectators in the room also grows, but Oliver’s health jeopardizes their plans.

Rai2 – 9.05 pm The Rookie TV SERIES

TV series starring John Nolan, who has decided to follow his dream even though he is no longer very young: work in the police. In the first episode, Bradford must follow a new recruit, but the young woman decides to abandon the training. In the second episode, Henry is hospitalized with a stress breakdown. A girl involved in drug trafficking arrives at the hospital.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Vice – The man in the shadows FILM

First Run TV Movies with Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Tyler Perry. The story is set in the early 1960s: Dick Cheney has just come out of a difficult time when he is hired as chief of staff by President Ford, starting his political climb. The man manages to get more and more important roles, including that of Secretary of Defense in the government of George Bush Sr. and then of vice president. His determination proves decisive.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Agent 007 Thunderball: Operation Tuono FILM

Films with Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, Adolfo Celi, Luciana Paluzzi, Rik Van Nutter. This is the plot: the international crime syndicate, known as “Specter”, is planning its biggest coup: seizing atomic bombs and blackmailing the NATO powers. The best secret agents are put into action from England, including James Bond, who soon comes into contact with Largo, the organization’s number one. The man manages to enter the submarine depot when the Specter men are preparing to transfer the bombs to Largo’s yacht.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Tu si que vales TALENT SHOW

Fourth appointment with the Saturday night show of the Mediaset flagship network in which a series of competitors present themselves on stage showing their talent in different areas. The jury is made up of Gerry Scotti, Maria De Filippi, Teo Mammucacari and Rudy Zerbi, while Sabiina Ferilli represents the popular jury. For the fourth consecutive year to present the talents is the trio formed by Belen Rodriguex, Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Paddington 2 FILM

First-run TV movie starring Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters. Now Paddington bear lives in the Brown family’s attic and is beloved in the neighborhood. The pet wants to make a gift to Lucy, who is about to turn 100 and finds what would be the perfect gift in an antique shop. To get the necessary sum he decides to do a series of jobs: when the chosen object is stolen, he will have to go after the thief.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

In reply at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno a new episode of “X Factor”, now in the bootcamp phase. The Judges Emma, ​​Hell Raton, Manuel Agnelli and Mika for the first time they will have to manage rooster without any limitation given by sex or age and including both soloists and bands. It is the host Ludovico Tersigni.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Laughter assured for those who decide to follow “Let them talk“, broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen. At the center of the story is a writer, who goes on a cruise with a group of friends. She hopes to have fun and put the pains of the past behind her. With her, there is also her nephew, who will eventually fall in love with a literary agent.

Those looking for a film that makes you dream can follow “I’m sorry but I want to marry you“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Michela Quattrociocche, Raoul Bova, Francesco Apolloni, Luca Angeletti, Cecilia Dazzi. It’s the “Sorry but I call you love”. We meet Alex and Niki three years after they swore eternal love at the lighthouse: now he has understood that Niki is the woman of his life, despite the age difference, and asks her to marry him. The girl is happy, but as the date approaches she begins to be afraid.

