TV Shows Tonight | Saturday 28 August 2021 Il Killer della Porta Accanto on Rai2

(On Saturday 28 August 2021)

The Killer of the Brings Next to – Chelsea Hobbs Rai1, at 21.25: By popular demand – The Best of The best of the program dedicated, on several evenings, to the Rich and the Poor, Patty Pravo and Loredana Bertè conducted by Carlo Conti, Flavio Insinna and Alberto Matano.

Rai2, 21.05: The Killer of the Brings Next to – 1st TV Film of 2020, by Tony Dean Smith, starring Chelsea Hobbs, Marcus Rosner, Matthew Kevin Anderson. Made in Canada. Duration: 85 minutes. Plot: Gina, a struggling fashion photographer, is forced to rent her …Read on davidemaggio