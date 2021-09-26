Tv shows tonight, September 26, 2021: what to watch – newsby

Photo Unsplash by Kelly Sikkema

Sunday evening for many means relaxation and why not spend it in front of the TV? Raiuno broadcasts the second and last episode of “When I grow up”With Alessandro Cattelan, while on Channel 5 continues the appointment with “Jokes aside“. For football fans not to be missed on DAZN Naples-Cagliari.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs of September 26, 2021

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm From Grande VARIETA ‘

Second and last appointment with the variety conducted by Alessandro Cattelan, which will focus primarily on family and parenting, one of the aspects of being great. Also in this case there will be several guests present alongside him on the stage. Among these there will be Elodie, who will sing her new single “Vertigine”, Sangiovanni, Bella Thorne with Benji, Lillo, Raoul Bova e Serena Rossi. Space also for sports heroes like Marcell Jacobs and Gianmarco Tamberi.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm NCIS Los Angeles TV SERIES

TV series that tells the activity of the NCIS Los Angeles team led by G. Cullen, an agent famous for his talent for holding undercover assignments. In this episode, Cullen’s brother and his wife Paula are arrested for smuggling methamphetamines. In fact, the two were on their way for a medical visit to Mexico thinking they could save for the planned surgery. Here they had taken some oxygen tanks where the agents found drugs.

To follow, from 9.50 pm NCIS New Orleans TV SERIES

TV series that tells the story of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team based in New Orleans and led by agent Dwayne Cassius Pride. In this episode, Pride continues to investigate the corruption spreading in the New Orleans District. Dwayne notices in an interrogation a particular tattoo on the arm of Yates, a colleague accused of bribes.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Frontiers NEWS ‘

“Angela above Berlin“. Special conducted by Franco Di Mare to give updates on the voting Sunday in Germany, where elections are scheduled to choose the successor of the outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel. It ends an era for Germany, but also for a Europe accustomed to relying on its leadership and authority for years. The outcome of the polls could also have important consequences for our country.

Rete4 – 21.20 Countercurrent NEWS ‘

New appointment with the in-depth program conducted by Veronica Gentili. Ample space will be dedicated to the debate around the green certification, which continues to divide the world of politics and work. And again, an in-depth study on the sources of information that use no-vaxes and no-green passes to validate their theories and a trip to Spain, where the few restrictions that were left have been removed and a very similar situation has returned. to the pre-Covid one. An economic page is also planned to analyze the executive’s possible next moves.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Seriously VARIETY

Third appointment with the most irreverent television program conducted by Enrico Papi. This week the guests in the studio are: the singer Elettra Lamborghini, the showman Giorgio Mastrota, the actor Rocco Siffredi and the showgirl Elenoire Casalegno. In addition, an unmissable joke will be broadcast a Massimo Giletti. There will be a joke live with the involvement of the beautiful Estefania Barnal, precious female presence of this appointment.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm San Andreas FILM

Films with Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Archie Panjabi. The story is set in California, Los Angeles, complete by a violent earthquake. This causes a ripple effect of destruction all the way to San Francisco. Firefighter Ray and his wife Emma must rescue their daughter who has been trapped in a garage.

Unmissable appointments on pay TV: the most interesting programs

Not to be missed for football fans Naples-Cagliari, postponement of the sixth matchday of Serie A, which will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN. Kick-off at 8.45 pm.

At 9.15 pm on Sky Uno the fifth episode of “Antonino Chef Academy”, In which the chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo he becomes a teacher in search of a young aspiring cook who will be able to join his brigade at the starred restaurant Villa Crespi.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Twists guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Locked Down“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill. At the center of the story are two spouses, Linda and Paxton, about to separate. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forces them to continue living under the same roof in their London home. Isolation will lead them to experience unexpected situations.

Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307) will broadcast at 9 pm “An English wedding”With Jessica Biel, Ben Barnes, Kristin Scott Thomas, Colin Firth, Kimberley Nixon. The protagonist of the story is a young American divorcee, who decides to marry in a hurry, on the wave of passion, the scion of a wealthy English family only to find herself having to face her impossible parents, traditionalists and eccentric country squires.

