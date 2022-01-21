TV Test: Hisense took the shrimp step with the ULED U8GQ series

With the 2020 ULED U8QF series, Hisense had made a very attractive price / quality TV. In 2021 Hisense tried again with the new U8GQ series, but unlike other competitors by not offering MiniLED (exclusive of the top of the 75-inch U9GQ range and arriving on other models only in the course of 2022), and indeed in some ways recalibrating the specifications of its ULED of greater appeal downwards and not upwards. In fact, we find specifications such as direct LED backlighting with local dimming, the Quantum Dots filter and support for all HDR formats, but the nominal peak brightness is lowered, the independent areas of the backlighting are reduced, the “designer” audio system disappears. JBL. Instead, the latest version of the VIDAA platform has been reconfirmed. With the introduction of an interestingly priced OLED range, Hisense seems to have almost wanted to “weaken” the U8 series. Let’s see how it behaves.

The design is simplified, but the speakers increase

In terms of aesthetic details, the U8GQ series is very reminiscent of the previous year’s U8 series, except for one aspect. In fact, if we look at the lower edge of the frame, we realize that it is much thinner: the grid of the JBL audio system that distinguished the U8QF series disappears. In reality the sound system is not scaled down, considering that you add the upward facing speakers behind the panel – with a solution reminiscent of Panasonic’s – and the subwoofer on the rear panel remains. What is certain is that that grid gave a little more character to a design that is now made up of the “usual” thin frames, with only the pedestal to give some shapes.

At the level of connections we find the same equipment that we had seen on the OLED series. Hisense supports HDMI 2.1, specifically VRR, ALLM and eARC, but not 4K video up to 120Hz. There are four HDMI inputs, plus two USB ports (one 2.0 and one 3.0), headphone jack , network port, Common Interface slot for satellite or digital terrestrial tuner. The TV is compatible with the Tivùsat platform. There is also an increasingly rare analog composite video input and SPDIF optical digital output for audio systems that do not support the ARC functionality of HDMI. Support for Wi-Fi 5 networks and Bluetooth complete the picture.

The smart platform is always VIDAA

Like the A9G OLED TV, the ULED series also uses the platform developed by Hisense VIDAA for “smart” functions, now in version 5. It is a very light platform, basically based on web technologies, and which, like other Smart TV solutions puts more and more the recommendation of content at the center, even if in this case there is no real personalization algorithm that learns the tastes of users, but works more as a showcase for the various content providers. Here we find the apps of the main streaming services, but there is still a lack of integration with the functions of the TV tuner, which remains at the user interface level completely separate from the smart functions.

Same goes for the settings menu. On the side of the on-screen menu, in fact, there are no big news compared to what we had seen on the OLED series or the models of the past years. The U8GQ Series features a separate settings menu from the VIDAA platform for smart TV features, offering the same graphics Hisense has accustomed us to in recent years. The menu is very rational and schematic, perhaps too much, with several nested submenus especially for video settings, particularly rich in parameters. Some can easily be “lost” because they are contained in the “backlight” menu where not only is the adjustment of the maximum brightness of the panel, but also the important settings of the local dimming and of the ambient light sensor.

Improve factory calibration

In terms of video settings, the Hisense TV is very complete. We find the adjustments for the white balance, on two or 20 points of the gray scale, of the gamma always on 20 points, CMS for the correction of primary and complementary colors. The adjustments can be applied to all sources and are separate for the various image presets, but not totally for the various HDR formats. As on the OLED range, we find some problems at the level of the video processor and adjustments. In particular, as regards above all the adjustment of gamma and white balance on 20 steps of the gray scale, the great difficulty of proceeding with a precise adjustment remains due to the lack of correspondence between the level selected in the menu and the one on which they actually act. adjustments. Then there is the same problem already detected on the OLED range of correct black level adjustment on HDMI in the presence of HDR signals.

Hisense has joined the Filmmaker Mode (image preset only available for external inputs) and which we measured in the laboratory as usual using Calman software. With the factory settings this mode offers a sufficiently correct white balance, with an average level of error below the guard threshold and sufficient linearity, an aspect that is difficult to assess considering how much it varies depending on the setting chosen for local dimming. The average error level of the primary and secondary colors is also low, and even the most in-depth analysis of the ColorChecker reveals a fairly decent result for the factory settings, with an average DeltaE of just over 2 and which pays for the oversaturation of the primary of the Red.

With the available controls it is possible to obtain a theoretically better result, as our graphs testify, but results to be taken with a lot of pliers. As anticipated, the video processor is still not the best and after these adjustments the images are not always well balanced, especially in darker scenes.

The HDR analysis instead highlights a rather aggressive tone mapping, with a curve that remains well below the reference of the PQ standard, with an S-shaped characteristic, which results in HDR10 content with images on average darker than necessary. albeit with maintaining more detail in highlights than the display’s peak brightness. This last parameter strongly depends on the setting chosen for local dimming. With the darkened room settings, we obtained a peak value close to 900 cd / m2, a much reduced figure compared to the 1600 cd / m2 of the 2020 U8QF series. However, it should be emphasized how the TV is able to guarantee a brightness higher than 500 cd. / sqm also with full-screen white screen. In the standard the coverage of the P3 color space, which thanks to the quantum dots filter goes up to about 95% (on the CIE1931 diagram).

Software and IPS panel smooth the impact of HDR content

For the U8GQ series Hisense has decided to continue on the path of dynamic backlighting with local dimming, but compared to the U8QF of 2020 there is a step backwards, with the independent zones going from 132 to 90 on the latest model, with performances that vary significantly depending on how the “local attenuation” parameter is configured from the menu. In particular, only the “high” mode offers the right balance between black level and maximum brightness. The other settings, including the one called “maximum” – which corresponds to the highest level of local dimming – do not completely turn off the LEDs at the expense of contrast ratio.

Regarding effectiveness we need to distinguish between SDR and HDR content. With standard dynamic range videos, dynamic backlighting is quite effective in raising the contrast ratio, improving the black level in darker scenes. In classic borderline situations, the blooming remains perceptible as a slight halo around the bright elements on a dark background, while the darker elements of the image tend to lose some visibility. In the passages from dark to light scenes and vice versa, you can notice the modulation of the backlight from time to time, as if there was a slight lag between the scene change and the brightness variation of the panel, but in general the local dimming works discreetly.

The biggest limitations are found especially with HDR content, where the characteristics of the LCD panel in IPS technology also emerge mounted by the Hisense TV. When the LEDs push hard to ensure the high peak brightness, blooming becomes much more evident than before. The lighting of each area, in fact, spreads significantly over a larger surface area of ​​the screen, resulting in a general increase in the black level and, consequently, a significant decrease in perceived contrast, especially if you watch TV in an environment. darkened. The IPS panel also has another feature that affects the contrast of the images, the black level that rises quite suddenly as soon as you position yourself off-axis with respect to the center of the screen both horizontally and vertically. If the color tones do not vary significantly, as soon as you move you will notice the characteristic background luminescence typical of this type of panels which considerably flattens the image. Overall, therefore, also thanks to the peculiar tone mapping carried out by the processor, the HDR images do not offer a great impact.

As it is easy to guess from what has been said so far, the Hisense TV is at its best in the brightest and brightest sequences, where the limits due to the reproduction of black are not perceived, even if in general the image never surprises for its three-dimensionality or impact. However, the performance of the video processor in terms of upscaling is interesting of full HD content, even from streaming content. Not only are there no particular edge artifacts and oblique lines, but even the finest detail is often well preserved in the 4K conversion. Finally, there are still some bugs at the firmware level, such as the image settings that are not always loaded correctly when the source is changed (emblematic case the interpolation of the frames that is reactivated by itself even when it is deactivated from the menu), which we had already noticed with the model of the OLED series that we had tried a few months ago.

The audio section also marks a step back from last year’s model, despite the addition of speakers that project the sound upwards. The different audio presets not only offer different sound equalizations but also a different rendering of the virtual surround system, which can be further customized by choosing between Dolby Atmos or DTS VirtualX processing. With Dolby Atmos non-encoded audio, the DTS processing offers a cleaner and less mixed sound, but it is above all with the Atmos tracks that you can perceive a real opening of the sound front, with a really clear detachment compared to the other encodings. With Dolby Atmos audio you can appreciate in addition to a greater involvement of the virtual surround also a more balanced response. In general, however, the audio of the HIsense TV suffers more than anything else from a very unbalanced response in the medium frequencies and with little-bodied and somewhat boxed dialogues. On the other hand, the contribution of low frequencies is good, certainly not comparable to those of a sub, but still deeper than what one might expect.