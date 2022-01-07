Tv: The Kardashians, the series lands on Disney + – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 07 – America’s most “spied on” family is back with The Kardashians, the series coming to the Disney + streaming platform! The Kardashian / Jenner family will bring an exciting new chapter to the platform thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.



Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.



The release date of The Kardashians series on Disney + has not yet been announced, but subscribers will not have to wait long as it is set for 2022 with a countdown already underway. In the meantime, a short clip has been released where the protagonists in all their splendor and pomp wish “Happy New Year to everyone!”.



Six months ago the last episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in America. The end of the reality show had thrown into despair millions of fans from all over the world who had been passionate about the events of the famous family for fourteen years and 20 seasons. Now, thanks to Disney +, fans themselves can smile again. Production of the new series began between September and October of 2021, a few months after the end of the other program. Between Kim and Kanye West’s divorce, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy and Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, there will be many stories to tell. (HANDLE).

