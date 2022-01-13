Tv, tonight’s programs: “DOC – In your hands” kicks off

The start of the second season of the fiction with Luca Argentero stands out, but there is no lack of alternatives

If you are interested in knowing what TV programs are on air this evening, we would like to point out the departure of the second season of “DOC – In your hands”, inspired by a true story. Channel 5, on the other hand, gives space to the second round of the Italian Cup with the match Milan-Genoa. For cooking show enthusiasts do not miss the new episode of “Masterchef Italy” on Sky One.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 13th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm DOC – In your hands 2 FICTION

The second season of the TV series kicks off with Luca Argentero, Matilde Gioli, Sara Lazzaro, Gianmarco Saurino, Pierpaolo Spollon, Simona Tabasco and Giusy Buscemi. The first episode is set in February 2020: DOC aims to keep the team together, despite the difficulties are not lacking: Giulia wants to move to Genoa, Lorenzo seems willing to leave Medicine, Gabriel is leaving for Ethiopia, Elisa wants to change department. In the second episode, everyone’s lives were turned upside down sometime later. DOC also seems determined to quit his job permanently.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Costa Concordia: Chronicle of a disaster DOCUMENTS

Ten years after the Costa Concordia disaster, the documentary rebuilds through a series of testimonies (there are also private videos of some passengers) and documents that are part of the investigation, what happened that night on the Island of Elba. There is no shortage of original videos and audio from the Coast Guard. The drama is told from three points of view: the passengers, the crew and the rescuers. The words of some survivors are truly touching.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm The Vienna tobacconist FILM

Films with Simon Morzé, Bruno Ganz, Johannes Krisch, Emma Drogunova, Karoline Eichhorn. The fur is set in Vienna in 1937, on the eve of the annexation of Austria to Nazi Germany. The protagonist of the story is the young Franz Huchel, who begins to work as an apprentice to the mutilated war veteran Otto Trsnjek in a small tobacconist’s. Here he has the opportunity to meet the psychiatrist Sigmund Freud, who is a regular customer of the shop. The boy will ask him for advice when he realizes that he has fallen in love with the beautiful Aneske for the first time.

Rete4 – at 9.20 pm Forehand and Reverse NEWS ‘

Paolo Del Debbio hosts the president of the senators of Italia Viva Davide Faraone, the senator Maurizio Gasparri (FI) and the Director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa Matteo Bassetti with whom he will comment on the latest numbers on infections and hospitalizations. Focus also on the latest measures approved by the government, which are causing discussion, starting with the vaccine requirement for the over 50s. Space also for the difficult economic situation in which many families find themselves and on the attacks of some girls in Milan. New Year’s Eve.

Canale5 – 8.45 pm Milan-Genoa FOOTBALL

Race valid for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, which are played in a single race; in the event of a tie at the end of the ninety minutes it will then go to extra time and possibly to penalties. It will be a particular challenge for the former Rossoneri Andriy Shevchenko, today on the Grifone bench. Kick-off at 9 pm.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets FILM

Films with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Kenneth Branagh, Richard Harris, Alan Rickman. Harry Potter is spending his summer holidays with his uncles, but he is getting bored; friends Ron and Hermione didn’t even send him a message. It’s the fault of Dobby, the house elf who intercepted the mail to persuade the boy to leave the school of magic at Hogwarts where a terrible danger awaits him. Once he arrives at the Academy, a series of rather worrying facts occur.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Among the programs on the air we point out at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno the new appointment with “Masterchef Italy”, In which the competitors will be grappling with a Mystery Box, characterized by simple,“ poor ”ingredients, but to be used to make a dish of the highest level. The outdoor test will take place in Val di Sole, in Trentino, with a test that will have hay as its protagonist.

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Serie “Young Rock“, sitcom set in 2032, based on the life of wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, ready to run with great enthusiasm for the presidency of the United States of America.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Guaranteed fun for those who decide to follow the comedy “Your ex never dies“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Sam Heughan, Lolly Adefope. The protagonists of the story are Audrey and Morgan, two best friends in their thirties who live in Los Angeles and are suddenly involved in an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment chased by a group of killers who are chasing him. The two will be forced to turn into spies.

It will not fail to arouse emotions “The land of children“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Leon de La Vallée, Paolo Pierobon, Maria Roveran, Fabrizio Ferracane. The protagonist of the story is a father, who finds himself living in a world dominated by violence and thus decides to raise his children by teaching them how to deal with the dangers they might face.

