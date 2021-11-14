Tv, tonight’s programs: Lady Gaga at “Che tempo che fa”

Photo: Pixabay

Those who want to prepare for the new week by spending a relaxing evening in front of the TV will not be bored. Among the programs on the air, the appointment with “What’s the weather like” on Raitre, which can count on a great international guest such as Lady Gaga, in Italy to present his new movie “House of Gucci“. On Raiuno, on the other hand, the appointment with the fiction continues “Hearts“. Those who focus on variety can tune in to Channel 5 for the episode of “All Together Now“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on November 14th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Hearts FICTION

Fifth appointment with the fiction with Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari, Pilar Fogliati and Fabrizio Coniglio. In the first episode, Alberto is in a club with Karen and witnesses the illness of a man: he is a well-known playboy in the city. The man is hospitalized, sparking the enthusiasm of the other patients, who compete to get an autograph from him. In the second episode, Cesare is abroad, but his departure raises perplexity in Moscow.

Rai2 – 9pm Nitto ATP Finales TENNIS

The ATP Finals are underway at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, the main end-of-season event dedicated to tennis players who have achieved the highest score on the professional circuit over the last few months. An appointment that will give many emotions to those who love racket sport. The current number one in the ranking is Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Rai3 – 8 pm Che tempo che fa TALK SHOW

New appointment with program conducted by Fabio Fazio flanked, among others, by Luciana Littizzetto, Fllippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Massimo Lopez, Orietta Berti, Gigi Marzullo e Tullio Solenghi. Great guest of the evening will be Lady Gaga, in Italy to present the new film by Rdley Scott of which she is the protagonist, “House of Gucci”, where she plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani. The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza will also participate in the episode, Simonetta Gola, wife of Gino Strada and head of Emergency’s communication and international fundraising campaigns, Pif and Fabio De Luigi, director and protagonist of the film “And we like assholes stood and watched“.

Rete4 – 21.20 Countercurrent NEWS ‘

Veronica Gentili will dedicate ample space tofourth wave of the virus already arrived in Europe and in Italy, with Friuli-Venezia Giulia on its knees for full intensive care and where 94% of the hospitalized are unvaccinated. Guest the director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua, Andrea Crisanti. Focus also on street demonstrations with the application of the directive signed by Minister Lamorgese and the silent majority, not only made up of traders, which began to make itself felt against the no-vax.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm All Together Now TALENT SHOW

New appointment with the program conducted by Michelle Hunziker, in which twelve competitors compete to win the final prize of 100 thousand euros. To evaluate their performances will be the vip jury composed of Anna Tatangelo, Francesco Renga, J-AX e Rita Pavone. They are joined by the “Human Wall”, Made up of 100 elements, including singers, music experts and well-known faces of the show.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Sherlock Holmes – A game of shadows FILMS

Films with Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Jared Harris, Noomi Rapace, Kelly Reilly. The genius of the investigation Sherlock Holmes finds himself having to solve a new and intricate case: in 1891 several attacks shock Europe, Holmes is convinced that the person responsible is the same person. Watson, on the other hand, has doubts and allies himself with a fortune teller, who has the same opinion as him.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

At 9.15 pm on Sky Uno the sixth episode of “Four Weddings“, In which four brides compete on their most beautiful day: each of them will have to give the votes to the” rivals “on dress, food, location and general event. The ranking could be upset by the “special bonus of Costantino della Gherardesca”, host of the format.

At 21-15 on Sky Investigation “Detective Reyka“, new crime series set in 1994 in South Africa. Reyka Gama lives here, the pre-adolescent daughter of a mixed couple who is kidnapped by a certain Angus Speelman. The man keeps her segregated on his property and abuses her for four years. Several time later she decides to become a detective, but her past continues to haunt her.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those looking for a funny comedy will appreciate “Boys – All You need is Rock“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Neri Marcorè, Marco Paolini, Giorgio Tirabassi and Giovanni Storti. It is the story of four longtime friends, united despite the passage of time thanks to their common passion for music. Now they will have a new chance to be together despite having profoundly different lives.

On Sky Cinema Drama (channel 308) will be broadcast at 9.15 pm “I wanted to hide”, With Elio Germano, Oliver Ewy, Leonardo Carrozzo, Pietro Traldi, Orietta Notari. The film tells the story of Antonio Ligabue, starting from his difficult childhood: his passion for painting was an opportunity for redemption for him.

