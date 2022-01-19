Tv, tonight’s programs: on Canale 5 Inter-Empoli

Here is our guide with what the schedule proposes for those who want to spend a relaxing evening

Do you want to spend a relaxing evening and want to know what TV programs are on the air? Raiuno offers the first-run film “Single but not too much“, while Channel 5 focus on football with Inter-Empoli, race valid for the second round of the Italian Cup. Raitre and Retequattro instead, they are the channels to keep in mind for those who want to deepen theactuality.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 19th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 21.20 Single but not too much FILM

First-run TV movie starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Nicholas Braun, Damon Wayans Jr. The protagonist of the story is Alice, who decides to take a break from her partner and leaves for New York, where she is the guest of her sister Meg, a middle-aged doctor who dreams of having a baby, and finds a job in a law firm. Robin, her new colleague, decides to help her and teaches her how single life works in the Big Apple, including clubbing nights and one-night stands. The young woman meets Tom, a bartender and seducer allergic to any fixed relationship, with whom she will have half an adventure.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Kalipè NEWS ‘

New appointment with the program conducted by Massimiliano Ossini, entitled “Neverland“, drawing inspiration from the homonymous song by Edoardo Bennato. At the opening, the singer Simona Molinarisi will perform at the top of the Skyway Monte Bianco. The conductor then suffered on the importance of knowing how to listen not only to those close to us, but also to the surrounding environment.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Who saw it? ACTUALITY’

Federica Sciarelli returns to the case of Agata Scuto, the girl who disappeared from Acireale in 2012, about which the program had already spoken some time ago. In recent days, the girl’s mother’s ex cohabitant was arrested, thanks to some wiretapping. Space then for updates from Trieste on the case of Liliana Resinovich, a former regional employee who disappeared on December 14 and was found lifeless on January 5. A focus on the case of Roberta Ragusa, disappeared and never found again ten years ago: her husband Antonio Logli is in prison but continues to declare himself innocent.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm White Zone NEWS ‘

New appointment with the investigation program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi: on the one hand the chaos on the tampon system and the problems related to the green pass, on the other hand the home care for the management of positives and the no-vax squares that are slowly starting to make their voices heard. A focus is also planned on the election of the President of the Republic, which is now getting closer and closer. There will also be a space on scams: guest among others Gianna Orru, the mother of Valeria Marini.

Canale5 – 8.45 pm Inter-Empoli FOOTBALL

Match valid for the second round of the Italian Cup, which are played in a single race; in the event of a tie at the end of the ninety minutes it will then go to extra time and possibly to penalties. The commentary of the meeting is entrusted to Riccardo Trevisani, technical comment by Roberto Cravero. Kick-off at 9 pm.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm The hunter and the Ice Queen FILM

Films with Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Nick Frost. The film is the prequel to “Snow White and the Hunter“, Both inspired by the tale of” Snow White “by the Brothers Grimm. The protagonist of the story is Freya, a beautiful young woman; his sister Ravenna is instead a wicked Queen, who uses the magic of an enchanted mirror to take over one kingdom after another. He does not hesitate to betray Freya by killing the child she had just given birth to.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Uno the new edition of “Italia’s got talent”, Conducted for the sixth consecutive time by Lodovica Comello. Elio makes his debut in the jury, alongside the highly confirmed Federica Pellegrini, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those looking for a funny comedy will appreciate “Sleepless nights and kisses for breakfast“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Alessio Vassallo, Ilaria Spada, Giordano De Plano, Tess Masazza, Niccolò Senni. The protagonist of the story is Matteo, a forty-year-old cartoonist divides himself between work and family and cultivates the dream of publishing his own comic starring Solo Valentine, a selfish superhero who uses his powers only for himself. Their family stability is thrown into crisis when Sara, Matteo’s old acquaintance, makes him a proposal that he cannot refuse: to publish his comic, provided he moves to Paris.

Twists and turns guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Do not kill me“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Suspense (channel 306), with Alice Pagani, Rocco Fasano, Silvia Calderoni, Fabrizio Ferracane. Mirta loves Robin madly and promises her that it will be eternal love between them. On a full moon night, the desire to transgress costs their lives. The girl realizes that she has transformed into a creature that must feed on human flesh to survive.

