TV, tonight’s programs: on Canale 5 Inter-Juventus

There is no lack of choice between the TV programs on air this evening. In the schedule it stands out the final of the Inter-Juventus Italian Super Cupwhich will be broadcast exclusively by Channel 5. On Raiunoinstead, it will be possible to follow the comedy “Have you ever been to the moon?“. For those who want to learn more about the news on Raitre come back “Who has seen?“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 12th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Have you ever been to the moon? MOVIE

Films with Raoul Bova, Anna Rezan, Sergio Rubini, Neri Marcorè, Nino Frassica, Emilio Solfrizzi. At the center of her story is Guia, director of a fashion magazine, who inherits a farm from her deceased father. However, she is not interested and wants to find someone who can buy the facility. However, cousin Pino still lives here, suffering from a delay in cognitive development and the farmer who has been involved in the countryside for years, the widower Renzo who lives in the house with his son. Will he be able to evict the three?

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Kalipè NEWS ‘

New appointment with the program led by Massimiliano Ossiniwhich he welcomes in his studio located on Mont Blanc Giusy Versacewho will tell how an accident changed her life. Not only that, an event that would have destroyed anyone and allowed her to get up and look to the future in a different way. The presenter will also hear from scientists in Hawaii studying sharks in relation to climate change.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Who saw it? ACTUALITY’

Federica Sciarelli returns after the break for the Christmas holidays with his program that sets out in search of the people who have lost their tracks, leaving their families in despair. Among the cases that will be discussed there will be that of Liliana Resinovich, found lifeless a few days ago. The investigation remains at the moment for kidnapping. There is also space for updates on the disappearance of Sarah Pedri, the gynecologist who worked at the Trento hospital about whom nothing has been known for almost a year.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm White Zone NEWS ‘

New appointment with the program led by Giuseppe Brindisiwhich will host Al Banojust recovered from Covid, and the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galliwhich was treated with monoclonals. Several themes at the center of the debate: the increase in infections, the new rules for containing the pandemic and the irreducible no vax. There is also space for the economic crisis generated by the health one, to which now is added the expensive energy and the increase in prices.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Inter-Juventus FOOTBALL

At the San Siro Stadium in Milan the super match is staged, giving away the first trophy of the season. On the one hand the Nerazzurri winners of the Scudetto, on the other the bianconeri who raised the Italian Cup last season. The team led by Massimiliano Allegri is reigning champion, as well as being the team, as well as being the club with the highest number of trophies won: nine.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Snow White and the Hunter FILM

Films with Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Ian McShane. The protagonist of the story is the Queen, who instructs her stepdaughter, Snow White, a hunter, the only one more beautiful than her. The girl, though. she hides a warrior soul. Eric, the hunter destined to kill her, will be faced with a brave, charming, and determined to fight.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

At 9.15 pm on Sky Uno will be broadcast “Italia’s got talent – Best of”, The best of the latest edition of the talent show, from which the strongest and weirdest talents in various sectors have come out. An opportunity also to review the competitors who have remained in the hearts of the public.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Laughter guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia from the dead“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Unowith Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero. The story is set three years after the previous film. While Alessio and Agnese meet again in a London pub, Monica ends up in jail in Rome because of the twins who hid stolen goods in the oil drums of “Pizza and Samosa”, and she calls Giovanni for help.

There will be no lack of emotions with the film “Brothers“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Sam Shepard, Mare Winningham. At the center of the story is the brother of a missing marine, always considered the black sheep of the family, who begins to take care of his wife and two daughters. The moment the soldier is declared dead, he will try to fill that void.











