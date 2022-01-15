Tv, tonight’s programs: on Canale 5 “There’s mail for you”

Maria De Filippi is back on the air with a new episode of her audience champion show, but there is no shortage of alternatives

Those who have returned from a tiring week may be willing to spend a relaxing Saturday evening. Raiuno and Canale 5 focus on two programs suitable for the whole family, respectively “Such and what“With Carlo Conti And “You’ve Got Mail“With Maria De Filippi. The football fans, on the other hand, will not miss the appointment with Juventus-Udinese broadcast by both DAZN and Sky.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 15th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Tali and Quali TALENT SHOW

Second appointment with the talent show hosted by Carlo Conti, which gives space to a series of non-professional artists, identical in voice, costumes and manners to the singers and musicians they decide to interpret. Competitors must conquer the components of the jury, or Cristiano Malgioglio, Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and a fourth surprise component.

Rai2 – 9.05 pm FBI TV SERIES

New appointment with the fourth season of the TV series focused on the inner workings of the FBI office in New York, committed to securing the city. In this episode, the New York Children’s Hospital is hit by a cyber attack. The perpetrator of the operation demands as a ransom that the FBI find a killer on the loose. Jubal immediately gets to work because his son Tyler is hospitalized in that facility.

To follow, from 21.50 FBI International TV SERIES

New appointment with the TV series starring the elite agents of the FBI International Division, who travel the world to fulfill their mission of protecting American citizens wherever they are. In this episode in the divorce hearing, the judge establishes joint custody of the child for Katya Polgr and Gary Milgrave. The woman is aware of the former’s mistreatment of her son and so decides to move with the child to Hungary.

Rai3 – 9.45 pm The factory of the world NEWS ‘

“The weight of things“. The second part of the story by Marco Paolini and Telmo Plevani starts from a study in which it is estimated that the weight of man-made artifacts in 2020 exceeded the total weight of plants and animals in the world. Thus we try to answer an important question: how can we balance the impact on nature while safeguarding it?

Rete4 – 21.20 Agent 006 – Tomorrow never dies FILM

Films with Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher, Ricky Jay, James Bond now has to defend himself from Elliot Carver, owner of communications satellites who wants to start World War III in order to be able to film it with his televisions. Helping him is the Chinese spy Wai LIn. Bond has to stop the tycoon.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm There is mail for you TALK SHOW

Second appointment with the leading listening program conducted by Maria De Filippi, which gives space to those who want to reconnect with a loved one or want to make a special surprise for someone dear. Guests of this episode will be ‘irresistible actor Can Yaman and the fabulous four of “Tu si Que Vales” Sabrina Ferilli, Gerry Scotti, Teo Mammucari And Rudy Zerbi.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Despicable me FILM

Animated film with Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig. The protagonist of the story is the supervillain Gru, who has an ambitious criminal project in mind to raise his reputation: stealing the Moon. Helping him are the Minions, ready to take action. An unforeseen event, however, risks sending the plans up in smoke at the last minute. Three orphans have in fact decided that Gru will be their father.

Unmissable appointments on pay TV: the most interesting programs

The football fans will not miss the appointment with Juventus-Udinese, race valid for the twenty-second day of Serie A. The match will be broadcast by both DAZN both from Sky on the channels Sky Sport One (202 of the satellite), Sky Sport Soccer (203 of the satellite), Sky Sports (251 of the satellite) e Sky Sport 4K (213 of the satellite). Starting whistle at 8.45 pm.

At 9.15 pm on Sky Uno the last episode of “Masterchef Italy”, In which the competitors will grapple with a Mystery Box, characterized by simple,“ poor ”ingredients, but to be used to make a dish of the highest level. The outdoor test will take place in Val di Sole, in Trentino, with a test that will have hay as its protagonist.

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Investigation “Miss Marple”, A series that stars Jane Marple, an elderly lady who is often involved in murder cases that she manages to solve thanks to her cunning and observation skills.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love Italian cinema will appreciate “Caterina goes to town “, broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Alice Teghil, Sergio Castellitto. At the center of the story is Caterina who leaves the province with her family and moves to Rome. However, it will not be easy for her to settle in the metropolis.

Emotions guaranteed for those who decide to follow “The pages of our life“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, Gena Rowlands, James Garner. The story is set in the 1940s: a girl arrives in the coastal town of Seabrook, North Carolina, to spend the summer there with her family. Still a teenager, Allie Hamilton meets a local boy, Noah, at an amusement park. Despite the social differences between them, the two fall in love.

