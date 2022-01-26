Tv, tonight’s programs: on Canale 5 “Through my eyes”

Cinema, news and variety, there really is something for all tastes in the schedule proposed by generalist channels and pay TV





Do you want to spend a relaxing evening and want to know what TV programs are on the air? On Raiuno will be aired in rerun “Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery”Dedicated to the roundup of Jews in the ghetto of Rome, while on Channel 5 it will be possible to follow a film that will excite, “Through my eyes“. Space for news on Raitre and Retequattro with “#White paper” And “Out of the core”.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 25th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery DOCUMENTS

The dedicated episode will be replicated to the story of one of the most shameful events in the history of our country: the roundup of Jews in the ghetto of Rome, which took place on 16 October 1943. Alberto Angela thus recounts the events that were the scene of the tragic events. There will be testimonies of those who escaped death in the concentration camps. Among these also those of Senator Liliana Segre and Sami Modiano.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm One hour only I would like you VARIETY

Last appointment with the show that has Enrico Brignano as star performer, which entertained the public with a series of sketches based on current events commented on with irony and more. Her goal was to entertain viewers of all ages. Alongside her are the actors Alessandro Betti and Marta Zoboli, in addition to her partner Flora Singingprotagonist with him of the “moment of the Latvian”, similar to the one that made Sandra Mondaini and Raimondo Vianello popular.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm #CartaBianca NEWS ‘

New appointment with the political and economic in-depth program, led by Bianca Berlinguer, who will focus on the forthcoming election of the President of the Republic. The journalist with her guests will try to answer some important questions: what will be the consequences of this vote on the majority and opposition parties? What about the government?

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Outside the choir NEWS ‘

Mario Giordano will dedicate ample space to all the latest updates onelection of the next President of the Republic, between voting operations and background. With new documents, theinvestigationwhich started last week, on theHospital Galeazzi of Milan, where some interventions for patients not in possession of the super green pass have been postponed or canceled, a decision that led the Welfare Directorate-General of the Lombardy Region to start an internal inspection at the Institute to collect information. It will also depart from illegal occupations of private housesa situation that puts home owners in difficulty who are unable to repossess the properties despite the ongoing executive evictions.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Through my eyes FILM

First-run TV film with Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Martin Donovan. At the center of the story is a dog called Enzo who remembers the life lessons he taught and learned. With an intrepid and adventurous spirit, Enzo has met Denny Swift along his path, a young man who has dedicated his life to the world of motors and who seems destined for a rosy future as a racing car driver.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Back to school GAME

New appointment with the program conducted by Nicola Savino who will make 25 big names in TV, music and sport retake the fifth grade exam. THE Repeat forced to return to school who will get involved will be: Antonella Elia, Enzo Miccio, Eleonora Pedron, Gianluca Zambrotta and Andrea Zelletta. Furthermore, “postponed” from the previous episode, Totò Schillaci. To guide them in their study and learning, as always, i Maestrini12 children aged 7 to 11 who will organize the lessons to prepare the class on the whole elementary school program.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Investigation the second season of “Carter”, In which we will see Harley Carter, the main actor of a popular crime series, forced to retire from the public scene after a media mishap. Back in his childhood city, he decides to join the police to do good, teaming up with his lifelong friend, Sam St.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Twists and turns guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Antigang In the shadow of crime“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Jean Reno, Alban Lenoir, Caterina Murino, Oumar Diaw, Stéfi Celma. At the center of the story is a group of robbers, who carry out robberies against banks and jewelers in the heart of Paris. Serge Buren, a policeman known for his unconventional methods, sets out on the hunt for criminals flanked by a team of policemen who make up a special police unit, the streets of Paris will soon become a battlefield.

It will not fail to arouse emotions “Tigers“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Erik Enge, Frida Gustavsson, Johannes Bah Kuhnke, Maurizio Lombardi. The film is based on the autobiography of Martin Bengtsson, a young Swedish footballer who at the age of 16 was bought by Inter to play for the Primavera team. It is the dream he had since the age of three when with his father, who has now made a new family, he watched the matches of the Italian league. Not everything will go as he expected.











