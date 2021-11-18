Tv, tonight’s programs: on Canale 5 “Zelig”

You want to spend a relaxing evening and you want to know what the TV Programs on air? On Raiuno the appointment with the fiction continues “A professor“, While on Channel 5 the new edition of “Zelig“With Claudio Bisio e Vanessa Incontrada. Not to be missed for talent show fans “X Factor” on Sky One.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on November 18th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm A FICTION Professor

Second appointment with the fiction with Alessandro Gassmann, Claudia Pandolfi and Nicolas Maupas. In the first episode, Dante explains the philosopher Kant to the class. Meanwhile, the professor sees Anita again and asks her not to reveal to her son Manuel how things went between them because her son Simone doesn’t know anything either. In the second episode, Dante explains love according to the Greek philosopher Plato. Cecilia is conquered by the lesson. Manuel receives two assignments from Sbarra: hide a hot car and deal.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Nitto ATP Finals TENNIS

One of the most anticipated appointments of the event, final act of the long tennis season, scheduled at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, in which the eight best players in the world compete for the 2021 Cup. Our Yannik Sinner will be on the field, ready to face Medvedev. A match that promises to be challenging for both.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm City of crime FILM

Films with Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, JK Simmons, Stephan James. At the center of the story is Andre Davis, a New York police detective, grappling with the search for a couple of robbers guilty of killing eight policemen. The man will be forced to ask for the closure of all 21 bridges in the city to prevent the two killers from escaping, but he too will discover that he is in danger, at the center of a real conspiracy.

Rete4 – at 9.20 pm Forehand and Reverse NEWS ‘

During the program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio will debate the increase in Coronavirus cases in Italy and the fourth wave that has now overwhelmed all of Europe. The main theme now is “saving” Christmas, which it is feared could be compromised by those who do not follow the rules. After two other child pornography scandals, we will also talk about the burning issue relating to the Church and whether the abolition of celibacy and chastity is the best solution to put an end to sexual scandals. Among other things, within the curia there are those who think that homosexuality can be cured and one will wonder if this non-inclusive attitude then creates certain aberrations towards gays.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Zelig VARIETY

The comedy program returns with the close-knit couple formed by Claudio Bisio And Vanessa Incontrada and the biggest names in Italian laughter, protagonists of the history of the program. The first of the three event evenings, will see names such as Teo Teocoli, Teresa Mannino, Maurizio Lastrico, Raul Cremona, Mister Forest, Anna Maria Barbera, Senso D’Oppio, Giuseppe Giacobazzi, Giovanni Vernia, Federico Basso and many others alternate on the stage of the TAM Teatro degli Arcimboldi.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Survivor – The Martian FILM

Films with Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña. The protagonist of the story is the astronaut Mark Watney, declared dead after a strong storm during a mission to Mars and then abandoned by his crew. However, the man survived and finds himself alone on that hostile planet. His ingenuity and his spirit of survival are essential to signal his presence to the Earth.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Among the programs broadcast this evening, the fourth live of “X Factor“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno, in which all nine competitors remaining in the race will do their utmost to continue their journey. This will be an opportunity to listen to covers by Italian and international artists. It is the host Ludovico Tersignthe.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love Italian cinema can follow “The easy life“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Stefano Accorsi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Vittoria Puccini, Ivano Marescotti. The protagonists of the story are two friends, Luca, an Italian doctor who has decided to go to work in Kenya, and Mario, a surgeon in a Roman clinic who decides to join him.

Guaranteed fun for those who decide to follow “A child suddenly“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Comedy (channel 309), with with Christian Clavier, Catherine Frot, Sébastien Thiery, Pascale Arbillot. At the center of the story are Mr. and Mrs. Prioux, stunned to discover that a certain Patrick has moved into their home. This strange young man has returned home to his parents to introduce his wife.

Tag: What to watch on TV tonightprograms









