Tv, tonight’s programs: on Channel 5 “It’s all Freud’s fault”

This is a day of celebration for many, but those who want to spend it relaxing will not be bored. Among the TV programs broadcast this evening the film “Remi” on Raiuno suitable for the whole family while on Channel 5 the fiction continues “All Freud’s fault“. Twists guaranteed thanks to the series “Sea Out 2“On Raidue.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Remi FILM

First-run TV film with Maleaume Paquin, Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Ledoyen, Ludivine Sagnier. The film tells the adventures of the young Rémi, an orphan, collected by the kind Mrs. Barberin. At the age of 10, he is kidnapped by his adoptive mother and entrusted to Mr. Vitalis, a mysterious traveling musician. The little one turns into an acrobat and will be able to find out which ones have his true origins.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Mare Fuori 2 FICTION

Fourth appointment with the fiction with Carolina Crescentini, Valentina Romani, Carmine Recano and Greta Esposito. In the first episode, Massimo discovered that Nina’s killer is in the IPM, so he decides to put the alleged perpetrators in isolation to find out what really happened. In the second episode, Cardiotrap has the opportunity to perform in an important concert thanks to the support of his father. In the meantime, everything seems to be going well between Naditza and Filippo, but the situation suddenly changes.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Who saw it? ACTUALITY’

Federica Sciarelli returns to talk about the case of Nada Cella, the secretary found lifeless in Chiavari in 1996 in the accountant’s office where she worked. Space then a John Ruffo, one of the most wanted scammers in the world by the American police who, surprisingly, could be in Italy. Updates are also expected on the strange disappearance of Avigliano, kidnapped, locked in the cellar and taken out to take his pension.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm White Zone NEWS ‘

Giuseppe Brindisi will show in this new episode how to move in Italian cities taken by storm for Christmas shopping with the new super green pass, which came into force on Monday 6 December, and the related controls. There is also space for exclusive investigations to unmask those who produce “fake news” about the vaccine. There will also be a focus with reports and interviews on who is the megaphone to no-vax.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm All the fault of Freud FICTION

Second appointment with the fiction with Claudio Bisio, Max Tortora, Caterina Shulha and Stefania Rocca. In this episode Marta makes peace with Ettore and accepts his invitation to return to university. Emma, ​​on the other hand, decided not to leave for England to work for Claudio Malesci’s marketing company she had met at the airport. Sara, who has had a fling with the seamstress Niki, does not seem entirely convinced of getting married to Filippo.

Italia2 – 9.20 pm Guardians of the Galaxy – Volume 2 FILM

Films with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper. This is the plot: i. Guardians of the Galaxy crash to a planet where they encounter the mysterious Ego, who claims to be Quill’s father. The crew splits up and some of them go with Ego to his home globe, where he claims to be a God.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

The special “Masterchef – Who comes to dinner“, Broadcast at 21.20 on Sky Uno +1, which anticipates the eleventh edition of the cooking show starting from 16 December. Giorgio Locatelli, Bruno Barbieri and Antonino Cannavacciuolo will talk about what they will expect from the new competitors. Who will succeed to Eagle, the last winner?

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Anyone looking for a story that excites people will appreciate “The most beautiful school in the world“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Christian De Sica, Lello Arena, Rocco Papaleo, Angela Finocchiaro, Miriam Leone. The film stars Filippo Brogi, principal of a middle school in Val d’Orcia, wants at all costs to win the competition of the local Youth Festival, and with the approval of the city councilor decides to invite a very poor African school group to Tuscany for a cultural exchange. However, his janitor confuses the African city of Accra with Acerra.

Fun guaranteed thanks to “The bride’s friends “, broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Comedy (channel 309), with Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Jon Hamm, Melissa McCarthy. The protagonist of the story is Annie, a forty-year-old left without money and engaged to a man who does not want to commit to her. Lilian, her best friend, is instead ready to get married and asks her to be her bridesmaid, but not everyone seems to agree.

