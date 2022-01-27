Tv, tonight’s programs: on Channel 5 “The agency of liars”

Not to be missed on Raiuno is also the new episode of the fiction queen of ratings “DOC – In your hands”





Are you looking for something interesting to spend a relaxing evening? Among the programs broadcast this evening we point out the new episode of “DOC – In your hands” on Raiunowhile Channel 5 proposes the film to be laughed at “The agency of liars“. On Sky One continues the appointment with “Masterchef Italy“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 27th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm DOC – In your hands FICTION

Third appointment with the fiction by Luca Argentero, Matilde Gioli, Sara Lazzaro, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alice Arcuri and Giovanni Scifoni. In the first episode, Andrea has to follow two cases at the same time to be able to prove that he is up to the primary level, but in this one he is in competition with the primary and takes several risks. However, this is also an opportunity to involve his wife Agnese. In the second episode, Andrea finds himself dealing with the case of a boy with very present parents, but this leads him to question his role as Carolina’s father.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm When hands touch FILM

Films with Amandla Stenberg, George MacKay, Abbie Cornish, Christopher Eccleston. The protagonist of the story is Leyna, a black girl born to Kerstin, a German woman, and a Franco-Senegalese soldier. The young woman grows up in a family where her father figure is carried out by a man who is a staunch supporter of the Aryan race. Leyna does not give up and fights against the Nazi filibuster.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Il Desertore FILM

Films with Jannis Niewöhner, Małgorzata Mikołajczak, Sebastian Urzendowsky, Rainer Bock. The story is set in the summer of 1944: Walter Proska, a soldier of the Wehrmacht (the German armed forces), is about to return to the front when the convoy where he is traveling is blown up by a band of partisans. The boy falls in love with a young Polish girl who helps the rebels and begins to think about abandoning the army and running away with her from the violence of the war.

Rete4 – at 9.20 pm Forehand and Reverse NEWS ‘

Paolo Del Debbio will comment with Andrea Romano And Clemente Mastella updates on the Quirinale front in the light of the latest votes and with eyes on the government. A debate is also planned on various issues related to current events: from the increase in the cost of living for Italians, to the crisis faced by companies that do not receive refreshments, up to the international scenario that suggests winds of war in neighboring countries.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm The agency of liars FILMS

First-run TV film with Giampaolo Morelli, Massimo Ghini, Alessandra Mastronardi, Paolo Ruffini, Carla Signoris. At the center of the story is Fred, founder of an agency that provides an iron alibi to liars to cover up their escapades. However, this will lead him to fall in love with Clio, the daughter of a client who is a champion of sincerity at all costs to which he cannot reveal what his real job is.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Harry Potter and the goblet of fire FILM

Films with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman. Harry Potter is selected by the Goblet of Fire to represent the Hogwarts School Triwizard Tournament, a famous competition in which three students, belonging to three different schools of magic, must compete in dangerous trials. The fourteen year old wizard will find himself fighting with the infamous Lord Voldemort.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

At 9.15 pm on Sky Uno a new episode of “Masterchef Italy”, Which will start with the discovery of who will come out between Bruno and Christian. Aspiring chefs will face the Golden Mystery Box with the aim of balancing two opposing souls. The protagonist of the Invention Test will be chef Lele Usai, who will propose his fish dishes. There is no external test, but a second Skill Test with three technical tests dedicated to products of animal origin.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Laughter guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Beware of the gorilla“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Frank Matano, Cristiana Capotondi, Pasquale Petrolo, Francesco Scianna, Diana Del Bufalo. At the center of the story is Lorenzo, a lawyer who lives with his wife Emma and three children, including Ale, the eldest son, who suffers from a form of silence. In an attempt to regain the respect of his loved ones, the man sues the city zoo and wins, but following the outcome of the trial he has to host a gorilla at home. The presence of the animal within the four walls of the home will radically change the life of the family.

It will not fail to arouse emotions “An excellent vintage“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard, Albert Finney, Tom Hollander, Abbie Cornish. The protagonist of the story is Mark Skinner, one of the best London financial brokers. As soon as he learns of the death of an uncle he has not seen and heard from for years, he must move to Provence to resolve inheritance issues, as he is his sole heir. Here he will meet a 20-year-old Californian, Christie Roberts, who claims to be the illegitimate daughter of his uncle and, if this were true, under French law, she too is the only heir.











