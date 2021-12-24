Tv, tonight’s programs: on Italia 1 “Una Poltrona per Due”

Lots of cinema in tonight’s schedule, suitable to satisfy the tastes of the whole family

It is the evening of Christmas Eve, why not spend it in the company of loved ones in front of the TV? Among the programs on the air, cinema dominates: up Raiuno stands out “Ailò – An adventure in the ice“, Suitable for the whole family while on Italy One a classic like “An armchair for two“. On Channel 5 space for the “New Year’s concert”With Federica Panicucci.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on December 24th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Ailo – An adventure in the ice FILMS

Film directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky, with Fabio Volo. The film tells the incredible story of Ailo, a small reindeer cub struggling with a journey through the wonders of the ice, discovering amazing landscapes, unspoiled nature and wonderful animals. At the time of puberty he will find himself having to contend with the pitfalls of the animal world.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm My Christmas waltz FILM

Films with Will Kemp, Lacey Chabert, Marco Soriano, Julia Harnett, Lane Edwards in first TV viewing. The protagonist of the story is Avery, left a month earlier from the wedding she has always dreamed of and organized in the smallest details. A dance instructor, however, helps her face her fears in life and fulfill her dream of learning to dance. This will allow her to fulfill a desire she has always had.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm The Montecarlo Circus Festival – The Best VARIETY

There are over fifty artists, originally from the Five Continents, who take to the track in this edition of the circus festival proposed in rerun with two specials that contain the best moments to give a few hours of relaxation for adults and children. Conducting the show is Melissa Greta Marchetto.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Love does not go on vacation FILM

Films with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Edward Burns. The protagonist of the story is Amanda, a young woman who lives in Los Angeles where she heads a company that makes cinematic thrillers. His professional life is progressing well, but the same cannot be said of his private life. Across the ocean is Iris, an English news reporter who always ends up falling in love with the wrong people. The two women, now tired, decide to exchange holiday homes and will face a series of surprises.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Christmas Concert in the Vatican MUSICAL

Federica Panicucci leads the 29th edition of the event promoted by the Congregation for Catholic Education, in support of the activities of Missioni Don Bosco Valdocco Onlus and the Pontifical Scholas Occurrentes Foundation. To intervene on the stage will be several stars of Italian music, including Rita Pavone, Enrico Ruggeri, Andrea Griminelli, Francesca Michielin, Gio di Tonno, Arianna Bergamaschi and the Piccolo Coro Le Dolci Note, as well as international stars Ana Mena, Anggun, Shaggy, 2Cellos, Ian Anderson, Jimmy Sax and the Virginia Union Gospel Choir feat David Bratton.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm An armchair for two FILMS

Films with Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Denholm Elliott, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche. A true Christmas Eve classic, the film tells the story of Louis Winthorpe III and Billie Ray Valentine, who couldn’t be more different: the former is a stockbroker, employed in the Duke & Duke company, with a bright future. in front of him, while the second is a homeless African American who lives for the day. The Duke brothers, owners of the company, make a bet with each other, deciding to hire Valentine in place of Winthorpe, who has been purposely sidelined. However, the two decide to make him pay.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Among the programs broadcast this evening there is the second episode of “At home everyone is fine”On Sky Serie +1, the first Sky series by Gabriele Muccino, with Pierfrancesco Favino, Stefano Accorsi, Stefania Sandrelli, Tea Falco, Claudia Gerini And Carolina Crescentini. The story has as its protagonist the Ristuccia family, owners of the La Villetta restaurant, one of the most renowned places in the capital for forty years. The only one absent was Paolo, the artist brother, who no one knows where he is. One day, however, an unexpected event upsets the family balance.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those looking for a proposal suitable for the whole family will be able to appreciate the animated film “Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno with James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo. At the center of the story are still Bea, Thomas and the rabbits, who have become a family, but Peter can’t shake off his reputation as a rascal. The rabbit will find himself experiencing a series of unexpected adventures.

Emotions guaranteed for those who decide to follow “She still talks to me“, Broadcast at 21 su Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Renato Pozzetto, Stefania Sandrelli, Isabella Ragonese, Lino Musella, Fabrizio Gifuni. The protagonists of the story are Nino and Caterina, married for 65 years and in love like the first day. On the death of Caterina, his daughter Elisabetta, hoping to help her father overcome the loss of the woman he has loved all his life, joins him with Amicangelo, an editor who can help him tell their love. The two at first clash, but then they will become more and more related.

