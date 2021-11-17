Tv, tonight’s programs: on Ra 1 the show “Prodigi”

Photo. Pixabay

There is no lack of choice between TV Programs airing this evening. Raiuno proposes the charity show “Prodigies“, While on Channel 5 the appointment with fiction continues “Story of a good family“. On Raidue the second season of the fiction starts “Sea Out“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on November 17th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Prodigi – The music that unites VARIETY

Fifth edition of the event dedicated to talent and solidarity, created in collaboration with Unicef ​​and Endemol Shine Italia, featuring nine young talents in dance, singing and music. To lead Serena Autieri and Gabriele Corsi. The jury is composed of Malika Ayane, the Goodwill Ambassador of Unicef ​​Italia Peppe Vessicchio for singing, Ermal Meta and Laura Marzadori for music, Luciano Cannito and Samantha Togni for dance.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Mare Fuori 2 FICTION

The second season of the TV series with Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano, Nicolas Maupas, Valentina Romani and Anna Ammirati kicks off. In the new episodes, every inmate will find himself, like a mirror, in front of his family and will be asked to make a choice: follow in the footsteps or deny them? New characters will enter the Institute: among them Kubra, a girl of Nigerian origins guilty of matricide and Sasà, a boy arrested for rape, a crime he is not convinced he has committed. The director of the prison, Paola Vinci, will still manage them.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Who saw it? ACTUALITY’

Federica Sciarelli returns to talk about the case of Nada Cella, the 24 year old killed in Chiavari on 6 May 1996 in the office of the accountant Marco Soracco. We will try to understand whose voice on the phone is claiming to have seen a distraught and bloodstained woman trying to escape. There will also be requests for cars from live viewers.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm White Zone NEWS ‘

The program conducted by Giusepe Brindisi will devote ample space to Green Pass and the trafficking of fake certificates. We will also return to talk about violent no-vax, at the center of checks and complaints in recent days because of the many hate messages they exchanged. A debate on the Basic income with the latest big scam that emerged involving nine thousand “crafty”.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Story of a respectable family FICTION

Third appointment with the fiction with Giuseppe Zeno, Simona Cavallari, Giuseppe Zeno and Carmine Buschini. It is 1992: Maria is in the last year of high school, divided between studying, volunteering and the difficult life in the ward. The girl also has a new love. Michele, who had gone away to escape his criminal fate, must return to Bari.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm X-Men: The Origins Wolverine FILM

Films with Hugh Jackman, Taylor Kitsch, Daniel Henney, Ryan Reynolds. This is the plot: in the Canadian Rockies, Logan seeks peace after a century of war and violence. During an operation, Wolverine’s skeleton is coated in adamantium and an invulnerable being emerges, the deadliest of the laboratory experiments that Stryker is operating on the mutants: a heart of pain inside a scaffold of anger, waiting to address his fury against the righteous enemy.

Sky programs for those who love cinema: the most interesting programs

Sky Atlantic at 9.15 pm it will broadcast the second episode of “Dexter”, A young man adopted by a Miami Police officer, Harry Morgan, who soon sees homicidal tendencies in him. The man teaches him what, as an adult, Dexter will call “Harry’s Code”, that is to channel this macabre propensity to death in a more “constructive” way and to kill only brutal criminals (pedophiles, mobsters or killers of innocent people) who managed to escape the machine of justice.

Events not to be missed on Sky

Those looking for a funny comedy will appreciate “I can stop as much as I want – Ad Honorem“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Unor, with Edoardo Leo, Stefano Fresi, Valerio Aprea, Libero De Rienzo, Pietro Sermonti. It is the third and final chapter of the saga, in which Pietro Zinni and his gang find themselves behind bars but are willing at any cost to escape in order to stop the cruel Walter Mercury, who is ready to carry out a massacre. The group thus finds itself collaborating with their historical nemesis, Murena, to escape from Rebibbia prison and try to foil the plan.

Emotions guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Go back to winning”, Broadcast at 9 pm on Sky Cinema Drama (channel 308), with Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, Glynn Turman. The protagonist of the story is Jack Cunningham, a former basketball phenomenon turned alcoholic to overcome the pain caused by a serious loss. The opportunity to turn his life around comes when he is offered to coach the basketball team of his old high school.

