Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai 1 “Bohemian Rapsody”

There is no lack of choice between the TV programs on air this evening. Fans of music and not only will they certainly appreciate the film “Bohemian Rapsody”Transmitted by Raiuno, while on Channel 5 the fiction ends “Story of a decent family“. There are also several proposals for those who love the cinema or want to deepen theactuality.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on November 24th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Bohemian Rapsody FILM

Film with Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Lucy Boynton in first run. The film is set in England in 1970 and traces the beginnings and ends of Freddie Mercury and gods Queen. An opportunity to learn more about the formation of the band and what their greatest successes have been. While working as a laborer Mercury met Brian May And Roger Taylor just left on foot by the frontman of their group. That was the beginning of a legendary story.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Mare Fuori 2 FICTION

Second appointment with the fiction with Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano, Valentiina Romani and Ncolas Maupas. In the first episode Naditza leaves the institute and is entrusted to Filippo’s family, waiting for him to be transferred to Milan. Kubra arrives in prison: her mother is African, while she is Italian of the first generation. In the second episode, the magistrate arranges for Carmine to return to the Institute, while the boy decides to entrust his daughter to Nina’s mother. Pino is attracted to Kubra, but she quickly proves to have a difficult character.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Who saw it? ACTUALITY’

Federica Sciarelli returns to the case of Nada Cella, found lifeless on May 6, 1996 in the office of the accountant Marco Soracco where she worked. The victim’s mother appealed to Annalucia Cecere, who ended up at the center of suspicion, inviting her to give her version of the facts. We will then speak of a woman subjected to euthanasia in Switzerland; Emilio Coveri, the president of the Exit Italia association, was acquitted of the charge of instigating suicide.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm White Zone NEWS ‘

Giuseppe Brindisi will devote ample space to Super Green Pass, destined to change the lives of those who are not vaccinated. The cameras of the program will then enter a intensive care unit, where there are many repentant no-vaxes, and will then travel to Austria, where a new lockdown has begun. The investigation continues into bogus green certificates sold online, after having unmasked the scam against the tenant. Host of the episode Irene Pivetti, struck by a new judicial investigation, which will give its version of the facts.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Story of a respectable family FICTION

Last appointment with the fiction with Giuseppe Zeno, Carmine Buschini, Marco Falaguasta and Simona Cavallari. In this episode Maria is troubled by Michele’s return. The girl does not hesitate to confess the truth: it was her father who forced her to give up on him, forcing her to choose between her father Antonio’s life and their escape together.

Italia1 – 21.20 Wolverine – The Immortal FILM

Films with Hugh Jackman, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, Svetlana Khodchenkova. This is the plot: Logan has retreated to the mountains, obsessed in dreams by the ghost of Jean Gray. To track him down is a Japanese mutant, sent to find him and take him to Tokyo where a dying technology tycoon wants to see him before taking his last breath. It is a Japanese soldier who, when Logan saved him from the Nagasaki atomic bomb, discovered its regenerating power and who now intends to make him a proposal: immortality in exchange for a normal life.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

The football fans will not miss the appointment with a challenge that is able to give a show like Manchester City-PSG, valid for the fifth day of the Champions League group stage. The match will be broadcast exclusively by Sky on Sky Sport Football channels, Sky Sport 252 (satellite and internet) and Sky Sport 4K. Kick-off at 9 pm.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love Italian cinema will appreciate “Anna Rosenberg“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Claudia Gerini, Christophe Favre, Pasquale Greco. At the center of the story is Anna, who is interrogated in a French police station, but does not know why she was called to testify. The agent who interrogates her puts some of her strange behaviors in order and accuses them of disturbing facts. From what emerges he is aware of intimate details of the woman.

Those looking for a funny comedy can follow “The funeral is served“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Comedy (channel 309), with Zoe Saldana, James Marsden, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock. The film tells the day of an African-American family who meet for their father’s funeral. The event will bring out old resentments that have never completely subsided.

