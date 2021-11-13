Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai 1 “Dancing with the stars”

What to watch on TV

Those who want to spend Saturday relaxing will certainly be interested in knowing what TV programs are on the air. Raiuno and Canale 5 focus on variety with a new installment of “Dancing with the Stars” And “Tu yes que vales”, while on Raitre the new edition of “Sapiens – One planet”With Mario Tozzi.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on 13 November

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Dancing with the stars VARIETY

Fourth appointment with the program conducted by Milly Carlucci in which a series of famous people are called upon to perform increasingly complex choreographies with the support of professional dancers. The return of Mietta, recovered from Covid. Dancer for a night will be Claudia Gerini. Guest star of the episode, ready to delight the audience with his most beautiful songs, will be Massimo Ranieri.

Rai2 – 9.15 pm SWAT TV SERIES

Tv series that tells her about the adventures of a section of SWAT, an elite police unit made up of former servicemen and operating in Los Angeles. In the first episode, a man lost his family in a fire and now wants to take revenge on the fire brigade, convinced that they haven’t done enough to save them. It is up to Swat to stop him. In the second episode, the team must investigate a group of white racists who target minority activities.

Rai3 – 9.45pm – Sapiens – One planet NEWS ‘

The new edition of the scientific in-depth program conducted by geologist Mario Tozzi. The first episode is dedicated to the history of Neanderthals, our direct ancestors, which has been reconstructed thanks to numerous finds in Europe. The most recent episode took place in the Guattari Cave, at Circeo, in Lazio.

Rete4 – 21.20 Agent 007 – The spy who loved me FILM

Films with Roger Moore, Barbara Bach, Curd Jürgens, Richard Kiel, Caroline Munro, Walter Gotell. Now Agent 007 James Bond has returned from Cairo, where he recovered a microfilm, when it is discovered that two nuclear submarines have disappeared into thin air. The Soviet Union and the UK find themselves having to work together to find out what happened, while Bond must forge an alliance with the beautiful Anya, a KGB spy. Behind all this seems to be the insane Stromberg, who intends to throw the world into a post-nuclear reality.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Tu si que vales TALENT SHOW

New appointment with the program conducted by Belen Rodriguez, Alessio Sakura and Martin Castrogiovanni in which the contestants present themselves on stage showing their talent in different fields. Judging are Rudy Zerbi, Maria De Fllippi, Gerry Scotti and Teo Mammucari. Sabrina Ferilli instead represents the “popular jury”.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm The Simpsons ANIMATED CARTOONS

Marathon dedicated to the famous family consisting of mother Marge, father Homer and their children Bart, Lisa and Maggie, which will keep an audience of all ages company. In the first episode, Lina and Bart discover that Burns is destroying the Amazon to make vegan sandwiches. In the second episode, Marge and Lisa come into conflict after a tarot reading.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic “Possessions”, A TV series that tells the story of Natalie, a young French woman who moved to Israel, who finds herself living a nightmare when she is accused of killing her husband Eran the same night as their wedding. Are you innocent and vulnerable or are you capable of manipulating people?

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those looking for an animated film to enjoy in the company of the whole family will appreciate “The primitives“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Family (channel 304), with Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade. This is the plot: an asteroid has fallen on Earth which has caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, in the meantime a tribe of cavemen living near the impact site discovers a spherical shape and invents the game of football.

Emotions guaranteed for those who decide to follow “My life in Garden State“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Zach Braff, Natalie Portman, Ian Holm, Peter Sarsgaard, Kenneth Graymez. At the center of the story is aspiring actor Andrew Largeman, who decides to leave Los Angeles to return to his hometown of New Jersey. Here he meets his youthful friends and rediscovers the will to live, so much so that he stops taking the pills he needed to control his state of depression. Not only that, she will also be able to fall in love again.

