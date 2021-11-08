Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai 1 “Imma Tataranni”

Do you want to start the week in relaxation? Here is everything that the schedule proposes

Those who want to spend Monday evenings in front of the TV will have no way of getting bored. Between programs on air stands out “Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor 2” on Raiuno, while on Channel 5 continues the appointment with the “Big Brother Vip“. For those who love TV series to report “The lost symbol“, At the start on Sky Series.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on November 8th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor 2 FICTION

Third appointment with the fiction with Vanessa Scalera, Massimiliano Gallo and Carlo Buccirosso. In this episode, the body of Maria Ventura, a scientist friend and yoga companion of Diana, Chancellor of Imma, is found on the roof of the Matera Geodesy Center. The woman was shot and killed the previous night. Imma discovers that since she was in Germany the woman had had suspicions about the Montegerardo dam, hypothesizing problems of stability.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm NCIS Los Angeles TV SERIES

TV series that tells the activity of the NCS section located in Los Angeles responsible for carrying out a series of special operations. In this episode, Callen, Sam and the team receive a package with Joelle’s phone and finger. The group understands that Katya is not joking, which is why Arkady is placed under protection. Liberation is only possible through an exchange with Anna, Katya’s true goal.

To follow, from 10.10 pm NCIS New Orleans TV SERIES

TV series that tells about the NCIS activity and its section located in New Orleans, dealing with cases ranging from Pensacola to Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. In this episode, Abel Brooks, a member of a white racist organization that Sebastian infiltrated, manages to escape from prison. The support of two masked accomplices is decisive. A witness claims to have heard Abel admit that he wants to kill Sebastian in revenge for the wrong he suffered. The team goes in search of the fugitive and his accomplices.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm 9.20 pm NEWS report

New appointment with the investigation program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci, in which Ferrari’s behavior will be analyzed. The company until 2020 has contracted its pilots through GSA, its Swiss subsidiary. But have the taxes been paid in Italy or Switzerland? We will then return to talk about the behavior of the Lombardy Region, the most affected by Covid, in March 2020: the Pirellone had requested the intervention of the WHO to push the national government to close the Region, but the Geneva body was not no response arrived.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Fourth Republic NEWS ‘

The secretary of the League Matteo Salvini will be a guest of Nicola Porro. Many themes that will be addressed: from lockdown for the unvaccinated in Austria, in fear of anti-Covid restrictions for next Christmas, until the new one emergency landings in Sicily and Calabria. Space also for “cunning ”of citizenship income, to the economic difficulties of many Italian families after almost two years of pandemic and to the rejected projects and in the shadow of speculation on the financing coming with the NRP.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Grande Fratello Vip REALITY

Seventeenth appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe as commentators. Soleil Sorge, Alex Belli, Carmen Russo, Davide Silvestri and Gianmaria Antinolfi ended up in nominations. There won’t be any eliminated though; the public must decide who to save.

Italia1 – 21.20 XXX: The return of Xander Cage FILM

Films with Vin Diesel, Ice Cube, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, Ruby Rose. The protagonist of the story is Xander Cage, a fan of extreme sports hired by the government, who returns from his voluntary exile to face the warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a potentially lethal weapon. This is known as “Pandora’s box”.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Series “The lost symbol”, A TV series that draws inspiration from the novel of the same name by Dan Brawn. At the center of the story is Professor Robert Langdon, Harvard University’s only religious symbology teacher, who finds himself caught up in a series of deadly puzzles.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Emotions guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Crazy night in Manhattan “, broadcast at 21 su Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Mark Wahlberg, Taraji P. Henson, Jimmi Simpson. The protagonists of the story are Phil and Claire, a couple with children who live in a mid-sized residential neighborhood in New York, struggling with the typical problems of those who, a few years after marriage, suffer from a decline in desire and harmony. To remedy the situation, the two decide to spend an evening in style in an exclusive restaurant in Manhattan. Finding a place will be anything but simple.

Those looking for a funny comedy will appreciate “Miami Beach“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Comedy (channel 309), with Ricky Memphis, Massimiliano Tortora, Paola Minaccioni, Vittorio Emanuele Propizio, Giampaolo Morelli, Neva Leoni. The story is set in Miami, where Giulia is, a seventeen-year-old who arrived in Florida to participate in an electronic music event with some friends. Here he meets the charming real estate developer Filippo, but the young woman’s father has in the meantime set out on his trail in the company of Bobo, a slack student.

