Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai 1 “Imma Tataranni

It’s hard not to find something you like in this evening’s schedule. Among the programs on the air one of the most popular fictions stands out, “Imma Tataranni” on Raiuno, while on Channel 5 and Sky it will be possible to follow Juventus-Zenit St. Petersburg. Among the matches not to be missed there is also Atalanta-Manchester United, visible to pay TV subscribers.

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor 2 FICTION

Second appointment with the fiction with Vanessa Scalera, Carlo Buccirosso and Massimiliano Gallo. In this episode on the occasion of the evening of Halloween Piero accompanies Imma to see the place where the jazz club is setting up. But just as the two are walking down the street, two gunshots are heard echoing in the air. Shortly after a woman, who emerged from an alley near Palazzo Sinagra, leaves in great haste. The next day Imma is informed of the discovery inside Palazzo Sinagra of a lifeless body of a real estate agent in the area.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm The REALITY College

Second appointment with the docu-reality set in the 70s: children will be asked to manage the distance from home and participate in the first lessons. In the first episode, one of the girls, Sveva Accorà, decided to leave to avoid cutting her hair. The group will be called upon to endure a novelty that could unhinge the balance right now. In the meantime, the principal will communicate a first provision: if they want to stay in the College they will have to pass a check. Will they succeed? To act as a narrator is Giancarlo Magalli.

Rai3. 9.20 pm #CartaBianca NEWS ‘

New appointment with the political and economic in-depth program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer, which analyzes the situation our country is experiencing. Although the Green Pass has become mandatory for a few weeks for both public and private workers, the number of Covid positives is growing. What can we expect in the coming weeks? Meanwhile, the possibility of an extension of the state of emergency is opening up.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Outside the choir NEWS ‘

Mario Giordano will connect live with Stefano Puzzer which will give the latest updates on the no green pass protests in Trieste. We will then talk about the chaos on the third dose of vaccine in Italy, with all the mistakes made at the communication level. There will also be a report from London on the no to the green certificate and an investigation on the expiring monoclonal doses that Italy does not use and that it prefers to give abroad, in Romania.

Canale5 – 8.45 pm Juventus-Zenit St. Petersburg FOOTBALL

From the Allianz Stadium in Turin the match between the bianconeri of Massimiliano Allegri is staged, who after the nine points won in the first three days want to close the qualifying discourse, and the Russians stopped at three points. Commentary entrusted to Massimo Callegari with the technical commentary by Massimo Paganin. The match is valid for the fourth day of the Champions League group stage. Kick-off at 9 pm.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Le Iene Show ENTERTAINMENT

AND Madame the fifth new presenter, in the studio with Nicola Savino and the Gialappa’s Band. We will come back to talk about the “Voghera case” and of death of Moroccan Youns El Boussettaoui, killed by former Security Councilor Massimo Adriatici who shot him with his gun on 20 July. An interview with Lena is also planned (the name is fictional), former companion of the Neapolitan Camorra player Carmine Amoruso, arrested this summer thanks to the courage of the woman who denounced it and that today she says she was abandoned by the state without protection.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Juventus-Zenit St. Petersburg will also be broadcast by Sky on Sky Sport Uno channels (satellite, digital terrestrial and internet) and Sky Sport 252 (satellite and internet). Commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni and Giancarlo Marocchi.

Simultaneously it is also scheduled Atalanta-Manchester United. Sky subscribers will be able to follow the match on Sky Sport Action channels, Sky Sport 253 (satellite and internet), Sky Sport 484 (DTT).

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Laughter guaranteed for those who decide to follow “The Female Brain – Women vs Men“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Whitney Cummings, Sofía Vergara, Toby Kebbell, James Marsden. At the center of the story is a scientist, busy studying the differences between men and women. When he learns of some discoveries, he decides to adapt his behavior.

Those looking for a comedy can follow “Mister happiness“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303), with Alessandro Siani, Diego Abatantuono, Carla Signoris, Elena Cucci. The protagonist of the story is Martino, a Neapolitan who is in Switzerland with his sister Caterina who, due to an accident, can no longer work and needs expensive care. He decides to take his place as a cleaner for Dr. Gioia, a mental coach. When the doctor is absent, he is the one to welcome the patients: among them is Arianna Croft, a skating star in crisis.

