Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai1 “A journey on all fours”

Are you interested in knowing what TV programs are on air tonight? Raiuno focuses on a film suitable for the whole family such as “A journey on all fours“, While on Channel 5 the film “Such a great love“Will give you many emotions. On Sky One a new episode of “4 Restaurants“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 2nd

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm A journey on all fours FILM

First run TV movie starring Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp. At the center of the story is Bella, a mixed breed dog who is willing to embark on a 600-kilometer journey to find her owner. He is an aspiring medical student volunteering at a veterinary hospital. During her journey Bella will have the opportunity to make special encounters.

Rai2 – 9.05 pm Parents trapped FILM

Films with Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter. At the center of the story are two girls, who discover they are twins while on the same summer camp. the two were in fact separated in the cradle of the parents, who decided to leave and divide the girls. At this point the two concoct a plan: they are ready to exchange roles to get to know the parent they never had and plan their reunion.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Secret Cities DOCUMENTS

Corrado Augias makes a stop in Genoa, the city that gave birth to the first modern bank, which founded commercial colonies and gave birth to personalities such as Fabrizio De Andrè, the actor Paolo Vilaggio and the violinist and composer Niccolò Paganini. The journalist will carry out the story in a virtual studio, a sort of terrace overlooking the city between 3D objects and virtual maps. The fiction “Blanca“, Starring Maria Chiara Giannetta.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Tomorrow between us FILM

First-run TV film with Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges, Linda Sorensen. The protagonists of the story are the surgeon Ben and the photographer Alex, who were isolated following a plane crash. The two are forced to join forces to survive in extreme conditions in the snow of a mountain range. The two will live very difficult times.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Such a great love FILM

Films with Eleonora Brown, Giovanni Silvestrini, Giuseppe Maggio, Vince Lasalvia. The protagonist of the story is Vladimir, who leaves Russia to reach Italy, in search of the father he had never known. In Verona he meets Veronica, the wealthy daughter of an industrialist, who works as a tour guide. The two boys fall in love, but many seem to be ready to do anything to divide them.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Freedom – Beyond the border DOCUMENTS

Roberto Giacobbo opens the episode with Vittorio Sgarbi, which will tell about the life and art of Caravaggio, thanks also to a visit to Malta. The story traces the stages of the daring pilgrimage of the brilliant Lombard painter, who arrived in Malta as a fugitive, following the death sentence for the murder of Ranuccio Tomassoni. Welcomed by the Grand Master of the Order Alof de Wignacourt, Caravaggio became a Knight and donated extraordinary masterpieces to Valletta, which are still kept in the capital today. The cameras of «Freedom» therefore enter the Co-Cathedral of San Giovanni, the National Library, and finally into the trapdoor of the Forte Sant’Angelo in which the artist was locked up, after a fight, at the dawn of a new escape.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Among the programs this evening there is also the new episode of “4 Restaurants“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno, which will see Alessandro Borghese make a stop in Valpolicella, between Lake Garda and Verona, where there are hills, vineyards and olives. The chef’s goal is to look for restaurants housed in historic homes, capable of celebrating local dishes. The vote for the “Special” category will concern the amarone braised beef.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those looking for a film suitable for the whole family will appreciate “The Crods 2 – A new era“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann. The Crods family now faces a new biggest challenge they’ve ever faced: another family. When, in fact, the Croods find a new place to call home, the place is already inhabited by another family who, with their tree house, fresh products and surprising inventions, seems to be more advanced than theirs.

Emotions guaranteed for those who decide to follow “The best is yet to come“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Drama (channel 308), with Fabrice Luchini, Patrick Bruel, Pascale Arbillot, Lilou Fogli, At the center of the story are Arthur and César, inseparable friends since childhood. The former has become a researcher in the medical field, has a daughter and has just returned from a divorce, while the latter is close to being evicted and spends adventures with ever-changing women. The two discover they are sick, but this will bring them together even more.

