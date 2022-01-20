Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai1 “DOC – In your hands”

In tonight’s schedule stands the fiction with Luca Argentero, but there is no lack of alternatives

Photo Pixabay

Do you want to spend a relaxing evening and want to know what TV programs are on the air? Stand out on Raiuno the fiction sample of ratings “DOC – In your hands 2“, inspired by a true story, while Channel 5 focus on football with Rome-Lecce, a valid challenge for second round of the Italian Cup, which are played in a dry race. Those who want to learn more about current events can tune in to Retequattro to follow the episode of “Obverse and Reverse“. On Sky appointment with “Masterchef Italy“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 20th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.15 pm DOC – In your hands 2 FICTION

Second appointment with the fictional audience with Luca Argentero, Matilde Gioli, Sara Lazzaro, Pierpaolo Spollon and Simona Tabasco. In the first episode, Andrea is faced with a difficult choice: to return to being primary he must pass a series of tests, but if he fails, he will no longer be able to be a doctor. Carolina, on the other hand, is increasingly tied to Riccardo and considers him something more than a friend. In the second episode, Andrea follows a young tennis champion and wonders if it is worth it to stop being “Doc” to chase the primaries.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm A fairytale wedding FILM

Films with Adriano Giannini, Stefania Rocca, Andrea Osvárt, Giorgio Pasotti, Ricky Memphis. The protagonist of the story is Michele, who is about to marry the daughter of the President of the Bank of Zurich where he found a job. In view of the big day, he wants to have high school friends by his side, whom he hasn’t seen for a long time. None of them, however, feels fulfilled: Luca wanted to travel and instead is a tour guide; Luciana wanted to become a professional soccer player but an accident ended her career and she ended up marrying the insurance expert; Alessandro had to follow in his father’s footsteps in the army by hiding his homosexuality; and Giovanni, who wanted to play on the stock market, sells handbags.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm The conspiracy against America TV SERIES

Second appointment with the TV series with Anthony Boyle and Winona Ryder. Herman decides to continue the journey to Washington, despite Bess preferring to go to Canada. Sandy, on the other hand, is interested in the “assimilation” program led by Bengelsdorf. Evelyn relies on Sandy as the official face. Alvin, once back from the front, finds work.

Rete4 – at 9.20 pm Forehand and Reverse NEWS ‘

Paolo Del Debbio will comment with the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli, Beatrice Lorenzin (Pd) e Alessandro Cattaneo (FI), all the rules to get out of the pandemic faster. One wonders if it is right to review some rules that are creating confusion and frightening the Italians: from the color of the Regions, through the quarantines up to the mandatory tampons. Focus also on the right of no-vaxes to stay at home while continuing to receive the income of citizenship and the business of tampons, with increasingly higher prices and with new documents that highlight how someone is making money on the pandemic.

Canale5 – 8.45 pm Rome-Lecce FOOTBALL

Race valid for the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup, which are played in a straight match; in the event of a tie at the end of the ninety minutes it will then go to extra time and possibly to penalties. The commentary of the meeting is entrusted to Massimo Callegari, with Massimo Paganin at the technical comment. Kick-off at 9 pm.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban FILM

Films with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman. Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban prison and sets out in search of Harry Potter while he is intent on attending his third year at Hogwarts. The life of the young magician could be in danger, so it is important to move quickly before the situation escalates.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

At 9.15 pm new appointment on Sky Uno with “Masterchef Italy”, In which competitors will be grappling with an Invention Test will focus on gastronomy of the Islamic world. “International” which will put the spotlight on the gastronomy of the Islamic world. On the outside, however, the competitors will be grappling with border cuisine.

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles“, Series tells the life of Sarah Connor and her son John starting from 1999, when the woman finds herself having all the responsibility for the education of her teenage son, aware of the fact that in the future she will have the role of leader of human resistance.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Twists and turns guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Fast and Furious 9 – The Fast Saga“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena. Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but does not know that danger is always lurking. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront his past.

For cinema fans it can always be nice to see “The Bridges of Madyson County“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303) with Meryl Streep, Clint Eastwood, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak, Jim Haynie. Francesca Johnson, wife and irreproachable mother, is alone at home for four days, without a family. Here Robert Kincaid, a passing photographer, introduces himself to ask for an indication: passion suddenly bursts between them.

Tag: What to watch on TV tonightprograms









