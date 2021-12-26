Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai1 “Maleficent 2”

Lots of cinema on this evening of Santo Stefano, the ideal time to spend time in the company of the dearest loved ones

It is Santo’s evening Stephen, why not spend it in front of the TV in the company of the dearest loved ones? The programs on air this evening can satisfy everyone’s tastes: Raiuno proposes the film “Maleficent 2 – Lady of the malAnd”. while Channel 5 focuses on comedy with “5 Star Christmas“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on December 26th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 21.20 Maleficent 2 – Lady of evil FILM

First run TV movie with Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Harris Dickinson, Sam Riley. The protagonists of the story are once again Maleficent and Aurora, who have managed to build a great relationship, despite the fact that there is still hatred between men and magical creatures. Meanwhile, the marriage between Aurora and Prince Philip is approaching, a reason for celebrations in the Kingdom and in the neighboring lands since the wedding will unite the two worlds. An unexpected meeting, however, will give life to a new powerful alliance: Maleficent and Aurora will find themselves on opposite sides of a Great War.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Feliz Navidad FILM

Films with Mario López, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chávez, Cheryl Freeman, Melissa Bolona. At the center of the story is David Morales, principal of a high school in Arizona and widowed father of 14-year-old Noel. The man has no interest in Christmas after the tragic death of his beloved wife, who died just during the previous Christmas holidays. The girl, however, does not give up and wants to help him regain serenity.

Rai3 – 9.30 pm Secret Cities DOCUMENTS

Corrado Augias talks about Istanbul, the city between two worlds, perpetually suspended between Asia and Europe, for centuries considered the largest Turkish, Kurdish, Jewish and Greek city in the Mediterranean. The journalist will offer the public the opportunity to get to know the most beautiful places, with a particular eye on the Bosphorus, which has always played a crucial role for the population and tourists.

Rete4 – at 21.25 Unknown – Without identity FILM

Films with Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, January Jones, Aidan Quinn, Bruno Ganz. The story is set in Berlin, where Dr. Martin Harris is the victim of a car accident in a taxi. After four days in a coma, he awakens to find that another man has assumed his identity and that even his wife, traveling with him, claims she does not know him. Martin finds an ally in the taxi driver of his accident to delve deeply into a mystery that puts his identity and sanity on the line.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Christmas at 5 Stars FILM

Film on Massimo Ghini, Massimo Boldi, Ricky Memphis, Martina Stella, Paola Minaccioni, Biagio Izzo, Andrea Osvárt. This is the plot: Christmas is approaching, an Italian political delegation, headed by our Premier, is on an official visit to Hungary. The Premier intends to secretly spend a few happy hours in the company of a young honorable member of the opposition traveling with the delegation. The situation becomes complicated when the two clumsy lovers find themselves with a mysterious corpse in the suite of the luxurious hotel where they are staying.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Freedom – Beyond the border DOCUMENTS

Second appointment with the new season of the popular program conducted by Roberto Giacobbo, which takes the viewer on a journey that allows you to discover the beauties of nature, as well as to get to know some unknown aspects of the places that are the destination of millions of tourists. An opportunity to take a step back in history, both in Italy and beyond.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

At 21.25 on Sky Uno a new episode of “4 Restaurants”, In which we will see Alessandro Borghese looking for the best restaurants on our Peninsula.

Among the programs on the air it stands out at 9.15 pm on Sky Atlantic the new episode of “Two Weeks to Live”, A series starring Kim, who grew up under the obsessive protection of her mother. The girl is convinced that the world is ending and thus decides to kill the man who killed her father when she was only a child as the last act.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Twists and turns guaranteed for those who decide to follow “There was a scam in Hollywood“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno with Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch. The protagonist of the story is Max Barber, a film producer of series B films. Following the failure of his latest job, the man finds himself in debt with the head of the local mafia. This prompts him to produce a film to simulate an accident and defraud insurance.

Those looking for a film suitable for the whole family can appreciate “snow-white“, Broadcast at 21 su Sky Cinema Family (channel 304), with Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane, Martin Klebba. The wicked Queen, following the disappearance of the magnanimous king, the stepdaughter Snow White in the palace and takes control of the Kingdom by squandering the people’s money and harassing the court and servants. On her eighteenth birthday, however, Snow White sneaks out of the palace to go and see with her own eyes in what condition is the realm that her father left her,

