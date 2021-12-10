Tv, tonight’s programs: on Rai1 “The Voice Senior”

The schedule is suitable to satisfy the tastes of the whole family, it is difficult not to find something to your liking

Photo: PIxabay

Do you want to spend Friday evening relaxing and want to know what TV programs are on the air? On Raiuno I continue the auditions in the dark of “The Senior Voice“, While on Channel 5 it will be possible to follow a new episode of the “Big Brother Vip“. For ch would like to learn more about the news on Retequattro space to “Fourth Degree“.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on 10 December

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm The Voice Senior TALENT SHOW

Fourth appointment with the over 60 talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici, arrived at the last phase of the auditions in the dark, in which the competitors try to win the trust of the judges, Loredana Bertè, Orietta Berti, Clementino and Gigi D’Alessio. Mentors will only turn their chairs when they feel they have been impressed by the voice of the performer; if they judge the performance positive they will come to push their button. In the event that more than one should turn around, the competitor will choose who to rely on.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm The mystery of the house of time FILM

First run film with Cate Blanchett and Jack Black. The protagonist of the story is a ten-year-old boy, who moves into the house of his uncle Jonathan, a man with a rather eccentric character. Here he discovers a secret world full of magic and will find himself dealing with a magical clock that could change the fate of the world.

Rai3 – 9.15 pm Black Mafia DOCUMENTARY

It is the first documentary made on the Nigerian mafia by Rai Documentari. This type of mafia acts not only with physical violence, but with another weapon that no mafia possesses: the woodo. The investigation led to a restrictive measure for 44 Nigerian citizens affiliated with the Eye and Maphite operating in the province of Turin, Novara and Alessandria. This has made it possible to discover a powerful international organization, which often goes as far as killing, with international ties in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia and Ghana.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Fourth Grade NEWS ‘

The program conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero opens with the case of Nada Cella, the 24 year old killed in Chiavari on 6 May 1996, in the office of the accountant Marco Soracco. There are many, the doubts of the investigators: did his killer have any cover-ups? And why so many omissions on the new suspect? To follow space for the case of Roberta Ragusa, which appeared in the night between 13 and 14 January 2012 and has never been found since. The Supreme Court sentenced her husband Antonio Logli to 20 years in prison for death and destruction of the body. The man continues to say he is innocent and from prison has written a long report of 22 points to challenge the sentence.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Grande Fratello Vip REALITY

Twenty-eighth appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe as commentators. Six competitors ended up in the televoting: Soleil Sorge, Sophe Codegoni, Miriana Trevisan, Biagio D’Anelli, Jessica Selassiè and Maria Monsè. However, there will be no elimination, the votes of the public will be used to establish the preferred competitor. Spotlights on the dispute that has had Soleil and Sophie as protagonists in the last hours.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Le Iene Show ENTERTAINMENT

The episode takes the title of “Scandal in the Anti-Mafia” and is entirely dedicated to trial of the Anti-Mafia Prevention Measures Section of Palermo, which deals with seizing and temporarily managing the assets taken from those suspected of being in the odor of the mafia. An opportunity to listen to unpublished testimonies to highlight all the background that led to the first degree condemnation of the 12 members of the so-called “magic circle”, A network of people who exchanged favors and money around the management of assets seized from the mafia. From an investigation by the Caltanissetta prosecutor’s office that began in 2015, magistrates, lawyers, judicial administrators, former prefects, consultants, university professors and officers of the Guardia di Finanza were sentenced in the first instance.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

At 21.15 it will air on Sky Atlantic a new appointment with “Gomorrah – The series”, Now in its fifth and final season.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

“Gomorrah – The Series”Will also be broadcast at 9.15pmu Sky Cinema Uno.

Twists and turns guaranteed for those who decide to follow “Suburbicon – Where it all began“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, directed by George Clooney, with Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac. The story is set in the United States in the late 1950s: the suburb of Suburbicon, the ideal location for the white and middle-class man, is shaken by the move to one of the houses for sale of an African American family. The community is shocked by the fate of the Lodge family, the victim of an infringement by two thugs after which Mrs Lodge, a paraplegic, lost her life. Among the suspects are the new arrivals.

Tag: What to watch on TV tonightprograms









