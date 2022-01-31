Tv, tonight’s programs: on Raiuno “Don’t leave me”

The fiction with Vittoria Puccini ends on the Rai flagship network, but there is no lack of alternatives in the schedule

Do you want to start the week in relaxation and want to know what TV programs are on the air? On Raiuno the fiction ends “Do not leave me”With Vittoria Puccini, while on Channel 5 continues the appointment with the “Big Brother Vip“. Those who want to deepen their knowledge can follow “Freedom – Beyond the border” on Italy One.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on January 31st

The programs of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Don’t leave me FICTION

Last appointment with the fiction with Vittoria Puccini, Alessandro Roja and Sarah Felberbaum. In the first episode, Elena miraculously survived the accident, while Daniele and his men discover where Andrea, Angelo’s jailer, has taken refuge. The man is in Milan and the team goes to look for him. In the second episode, Elena and Daniele reconstruct the story of the abuses committed in the orphanage thanks to their testimonies. The suspicion is that yesterday’s pedophiles are the same ones who act today through the network.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Crimes in Paradise TV SERIES

Series set on the Caribbean island of Saint-Marie, where the British policeman Richard Poole is sent to solve a mysterious murder case. In the first episode, the bachelor party organized by four young men ends in tragedy when the owner of the boat rented for a fishing trip is found lifeless. Parker investigates. In the second episode, a natural cosmetics manufacturer is found lifeless. A friend of the victim confesses to the murder.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm NEWS report

Last appointment with the investigation program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. We are once again talking about the “watchful waiting” protocol for Covid established by the Ministry of Defense and now at the center of a judicial dispute. An alternative has been tested for months at the Mario Negri Institute in Milan. Ample space will then be dedicated to the figure of Silvio Berlusconi thanks also to the testimony of Noemi Letizia, who in the past had a close relationship with the former prime minister.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Fourth Republic NEWS ‘

Giorgia Meloni will be a guest of Nicola Porro in the first episode after the re-election of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Several topics under discussion: the repercussions on the activity of the Draghi government, the dear bills, the de facto lockdown for some activities and the inconvenience that families and businesses are still forced to face, when exactly two years have passed since the declaration of a state of emergency for Covid. The face to face by Porro will be with Nicola Maccanico, CEO of Cinecittà SpA

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Grande Fratello Vip REALITY

New appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe as commentators. In this episode, in all likelihood, Gianmaria Antinolfi should announce his farewell to the program. The televoting ended up being Soleil Sorge, Delia Duran and Giucas Casella. The contestants believe that one of them will be permanently eliminated from the game, while in reality he will be able to gain access to the final early.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Freedom – Beyond the border DOCUMENTS

Roberto Giacobbo and his team follow in the footsteps of the Rosicrucians in Portugal, they go to the discovery of mummies with Zahi Hawass in Egypt, of tunnels in Sicily, of karmic loves in Rome, they visit the Turin Auto Museum and explain the Imposter Syndrome. A stop at Villa Farnesina is planned to document the frescoes by Raffaello of the Lodge of Cupid and Psyche. An extraordinary starting point to talk about karmic loves. Can fate, in love, affect our choices?

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

At 9.15 pm on Sky Series a new episode of “Fantasy Island”, A series that takes place in a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by the guests is fulfilled, even if they rarely turn out as expected.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

At 9.15 pm on TV premiere “Marilyn has black eyes“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Miriam Leone, Stefano Accorsi, Thomas Trabacchi, Mario Pirrello, Orietta Notari. The protagonist of the story is Clara, so good at lying that she is the first to believe her own lies. Her husband Diego, on the other hand, is her exact opposite and does not know her true nature.

Guaranteed emotions for those who decide to follow “My best friend’s wedding”, broadcast at 9 pm on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307) with Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett. The protagonist of the story is Julianne, who realizes shortly before her best friend’s wedding that she is in love with him.

